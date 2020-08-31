EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Meeting will be held in-person and virtually. Instructions to attend meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84992176177. Among the agenda items:

Brian Nice (lieutenant-retired), presentation of recognition plaque.

Little Conestoga Creek project/Steinman Foundation, overview/presentation.

Consent agenda: (a) Graystone Road stormwater plan (18-03.01): approval of financial security reduction No. 1; (b) Heat & Control final plan (19-09.02): approval of memorandum of understanding, financial security, and curb and sidewalk deferment agreements; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Aug. 22-Sept. 4; (d) approval of minutes for Aug. 19.

Action items: (a) development services: (1) Dutch Valley Auto Works final plan (15-22.04), 3331 Columbia Ave., acknowledge final subdivision and land development ordinance plan withdrawal; (2) State Road Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund planning consistency and support letter, authorization to sign letter of support and consistency; (b) trick or treat policy discussion and action; (c) dump truck term sheet agreement for leasing and adoption for resolution (2020-29) authorizing lease/purchase; (d) minimum municipal obligation for 2021 pension plan; (e) authorization to advertise for trash/recycling bids; (f) Hempfield Area Recreation Commission seeking authorization to donate two used pick-up trucks to HARC; (g) authorization to sign quote for video/audio upgrades for meeting room; (h) Cohen Law Group engagement letters for representation: wireless lease agreement negotiations, litigation services; (i) Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, invitation to rejoin the organization; (j) Official Map Steering Committee, seeking two board members to serve.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting are published on the District's publicly accessible website: hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

Reopening of schools for 2020-21 update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Information on how to view and participate in the meeting can be found on the City Council page of the City website at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Kenny Weeks for appointment to the Planning Commission; (b) nomination of D.J. Ramsey for reappointment to the Sign Commission.

Finance committee: Lancaster EMS 2021 budget request.

Community planning committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 10-2020, allowing for the appointment of alternate members to the City of Lancaster Planning Commission; (b) review of Historical Commission recommendation for demolition and new construction at 329-331 E. New St.; (c) update on Welcoming City initiative; (d) Administration Resolution No. 43-2020, revised sewage planning module for 4-18 W. King St. project; (e) Administration Resolution No. 44-2020, sewage planning module for the 548 New Holland Ave. project.

Public works committee: Administration Resolution No. 45-2020, adopting the Urban Tree Management Plan.

Economic development committee: Council Resolution No. 42-2020, supporting creation of a national infrastructure bank.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. A link to join the online meeting will be posted on the City of Lancaster's website at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

130 E. Vine St.: Ursula Argyropoulos, owner; Suzan Mators, RA Design, applicant. Replace cedar roof shingles with new shingles (old business).

660 W. Vine St.: Jonathan Groff, owner. Remove aluminum siding from the facade of a brick building. Remove a three-part window and entry door on the building’s ground floor and install a new garage opening.

535-537 Church St.: Eish Custom Homes, owners. Remove modern panels around the ground-floor storefront, install a new storefront with a wooden surround and new display windows, and install new wooden entry doors. Demolish a one-story brick garage at the rear of the parcel facing Howard Avenue.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The City of Lancaster Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and will be held virtually. Information on joining the virtual meeting will be posted no later than one hour prior to the start time at cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/planning-commission.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Seating limited, to attend, call 717-626-8900; email townshipmanager@warwicktownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/related business: consider sketch pan for Blessings of Hope.

Old business: (a) update to transportation projects; (b) consider request for handicap parking space at 434 Crosswinds Drive; (c) update on Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail facilities.

New business: (a) consider 2021 minimum municipal obligation; (b) discussion on staffing.

Next meeting: May 20, 2020.