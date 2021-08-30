East Hempfield Twp.

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Virtual meeting info: visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; call 301-715-8592, meeting ID: 898 9370 2800. Passcode: 951511.

Among the agenda items:

- Hearing- Vacation of Catherine Street.

- Consent agenda: (a) Invoices from all funds covering Aug. 28-Sept. 3; (b) Approval of minutes: Aug. 18; (c) 791 Stony Battery Road Final Plan (20-05.03) — approve the operations and maintenance agreement with developer’s agreement; (d) Lime Spring Village Final Plan (13-05.07) — approve escrow reduction request No. 1; (e) Dutch Valley Auto Works Final Plan (15-22.04) — approve curb and sidewalk deferment agreement for 3405 & 3331 Columbia Ave.

- Action items: (a) Development Services — Conditional Use and Special Exception Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment (21-22.01) — acknowledgment and authorization to send East Hempfield and Lancaster County Planning Commission and advertise for adoption consideration; (b) 71 East Brandt Blvd. — request to allow the installation of a 28-foot wide driveway; (c) Industrial Development Authority — Resolution 2021 — extending the life of the authority to Dec. 31, 2070; (d) Industrial Development Authority — funding project between York and Lancaster YMCA’s; (e) Dairy Road Bridge replacement — revised letter of commitment and resolution committing to a recalculated 30% grant match.