EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 5 p.m. today at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of today’s Board of Supervisors budget meeting agenda.

Budget discussion: (a) Kevin Hostetter, Director of Finance – overview of current year finances; (b) Chief Zerbe, Police Chief – discussion of police department needs; (c) Charles Thomas, Director of Public Works – discussion of parks, roads, and sewer requests; (d) Colin Siesholtz, Director of Planning – discussion of planning, zoning, building; (e) Tara Hitchens, Assistant Township Manager – discussion of capital fund, other general fund expenditures, and stormwater fund expenditures.

Next meeting of the Board of Supervisors – Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. today at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

Public Hearings/Presentations/Appointments: (a) Presentation of Citations of Excellence; (b) resolution appointing Richard Shawn Hallowich as a Firefighter EMT for Manheim Township; (c) issue Oath of Office; (d) public hearing – application of Bent Creek Country Club for approval of conditional use; (e) discussion: proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance to update the accessory dwelling unit regulations; (f) Manager’s Monthly Report.

New business: (b) consent agenda: (a) 1916 New Holland Pike Preliminary/Final Subdivision & Land Development Plan – Extension of Time Request; (b) farm on Quarry Road Subdivision Plan – Financial Security Reduction; (c) resolutions; (a) ordinances: (a) ordinance authorizing special purpose parking and removal of special purpose parking zone (724 Skyline Drive, 660 Wallingford Road, 120 Jackson St., 1014 North Lime St., 809 Martha Ave., and 631 Janet Ave.); (d) motions/decisions: (a) Landis Homes Maintenance Facility and Open Space Stormwater Management Plan, withdrawal of maintenance facility approval; (b) Arconic US, LLC – petition to amend Manheim Township Zoning Ordinance (c) approval of the new rule adopted by the Manheim Township Parks and Recreation Board to the Parks Rules and Regulations regarding toy projectiles; (d) Bid Award for Paving Markings Laid in Place; (e) motion to approve the appointment of an Acting Chief of Police for Manheim Township; (e) acknowledgments; (a) Sonshine Holdings, LP – petition to amend zoning ordinance to allow farmhouse rentals on former working farms in the residential zoning district; (b) proposed ordinance to amend the zoning ordinance of Manheim Township – 2014.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. today at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the July 24 meeting; (b) accept the withdrawal of the Final Land Development Plan application for 283 Commerce Center; (c) accept additional time in which to take action on the Preliminary/Final Lot Consolidation and Land Development Plan for General RV Center; new deadline is today.

Old business: (a) Preliminary/Final Lot Consolidation and Land Development Plan for General RV Center: Consideration of waivers and conditional Land Development Plan approval.

New business: (a) Land Development Plan Waiver for 1267 Risser Mill Road/Jay Garman: (i) consideration of a conditional waiver of Land Development Plan processing.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.