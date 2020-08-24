CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will virtually meet for a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. For instructions to attend, visit conestogavalley.org. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: public comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) superintendent’s report; (b) health and safety reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Public comments: addressing the board.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Instructions to attend the meeting at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by council: (a) Love Your Block annual report; (b) public hearing on petition regarding rezoning request for former hospital site in city and amending the Lancaster Zoning Ordinance No. 1-1996.

Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation District will consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to a property within the Heritage Conservation District: David Lewis and Ann Bevilacqua, owners of 522 Race Ave., propose construction of a new covered front porch on the house’s facade; (b) ordinances for final passage: (1) Administration Bill No. 06-2020, amending the City of Lancaster Zoning Ordinance to rezone property at North Queen, North Prince and West Frederick streets from hospital complex and R4 residential density development and commercial services to mixed use; (2) Administration Bill No. 09-2020, amending the Code of the City of Lancaster to change the meeting time of City Council.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL

Lancaster City Council will virtually meet for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Instructions to attend the meeting at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by council: public hearing, petition to consider the request of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster to amend the Lancaster Zoning Ordinance No. 1-1996 to rezone a site located on College Avenue at from hospital complex district to mixed use district.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the boardroom at the Brownstown campus, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata. Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) health and safety plan, updated; (d) emergency instructional time, updated.

Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations, retirements and appointments; (b) approval of 2020-21 advisers and mentors; (c) approval of job descriptions; (d) approval of emergency family and medical leave; (e) approval of tenure; (f) approval of personnel committee report.

Finance committee: (a) financial reports; (b) permission to purchase; (c) budget planning timeline 2021-22; (d) legal services, special education; (e) permission to auction; (f) FSA, HSA and COBRA administrator (Payflex); (g) informational items; (h) approval of finance committee report.

Building and property committee report: updates on facility projects.

Planning and development committee: (a) institutional and campus goals 2020-21; (b) program name change; (c) informational items; (d) enrollment updates; (e) approval of planning and development committee report.

Policy committee: (a) first reading of Series 200 policies; (b) Title IX policy updates.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Instruction to view meeting at CivicClerk (lancastercopa.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx). Among the agenda items:

New business: Nov. 3 general election update.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will virtually meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. To attend via Zoom, email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Report of the executive director.

Financial report for July.

The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will virtually meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. To attend via Zoom, email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Presentation: Ross Polvara, Unthinkable.

Report of executive director.

Financial report for July.

The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virutally meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, via Lifesize App. To attend, visit call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters: (a) overview map: (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 5-48, Caenarvon Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 21.246 acres located south of Laurel Ridge Road from residential to agricultural; (2) No.12-35, Conestoga Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending the official zoning map of the township to provide for the rezoning of the following properties from rural conservation zoning district to effective agriculture zoning district: 6914 River Road, property ID 120893380000; Shenks Ferry Road, property ID 1204754700000; 121 Shenks Ferry Road, property ID 1209856200000; (3) No. 36-73, Upper Leacock Township, proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance by revising Section 201.B.9, agricultural activities as an accessory use in R-1 zoning district; (4) No. 57-64, Strasburg Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise and add definitions; to revise permitted and special exceptions uses in the commercial zone, highway commercial zone and the restricted commercial zone; to revise permitted, special exception, and conditional uses in the industrial zone; to revise regulations under the Gateway North overlay zone; to revise the table under Section 310.7 to add additional uses to the parking requirements; to rename Section 438 from “taverns” to “restaurants, taverns, brewpubs and wine retail/tasting” and revise regulations thereunder; and to add two new sections under Article 4 to provide specific criteria for uses relating to medical marijuana; (d) subdivision and land development plan items: (1) No. 71-256C, Amos S. Fisher, Drumore Township; (2) No. 82-267-1, Fox Meadows Creamery Inc., Leola, Upper Leacock Township; (3) No. 84-269-3, 5847 Lincoln Highway, Salisbury Township; (4) No. 95-561, Village at Gap, Starbucks, Salisbury Township; (5) No. 20-30, General Construction Management LLC, East Donegal Township; (6) No. 20-31, Drums, Etc., Lancaster City; (7) No. 20-32, Thaddeus Stevens, 2020 Project Duplex, Lancaster city; (8) No. 20-33, The Chip Factory Hotel, Columbia Borough; (9) No. 20-34, Stadium District Apartments, Manheim Township.

Next meeting: scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, only using Lifesize App at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will virtually meet

Tuesday, Aug. 25, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting. To attend via Zoom, email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com; visit lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) resolution authorizing acquisition of 149 S. Fourth St., Columbia, with the Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board; (b) resolution authorizing acquisition of 511 Avenue N, Columbia, with the Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board; (c) resolution approving the Lancaster County policy manual for the coronavirus aid rental assistance program; (d) resolution authoring a Community Development Block Grant, coronavirus funding, to Community First Fund.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Sept. 22, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority that follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. To join virtually, use conference phone number 717-666-7740; conference ID: 876 313 066#. Among the agenda items:

Commissioner liaison reports/announcements.

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) police department monthly report; (b) fire rescue monthly report; (c) Resolution 2020-91, appointing a member to the police advisory committee; (d) Resolution 2020-92, appointing a member to the Civil Service Commission; (e) Resolution 2020-93, appointing a member to the Planning Commission.

New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) resolutions; (c) ordinances: Ordinance 2020-19, traffic ordinance, post a handicapped warning sign between 171 and 185 Northview Drive and 25 mph speed zone on Settlers Bend; (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion: Cartel Brewing + Blending, 928 N. Prince St., zoned B-4 impact fee waiver request; (2) motion: Sterling Center office building, preliminary/final land development plan, East Roseville Road, zoned B-1, modification request; (3) motion: bid award for Eden Road and East Roseville Road intersection improvement; (4) motion: first amendment to license agreement with Stoners Barn and Restaurant LLC; (5) motion: amend 2020 budget to purchase audio/visual equipment for the library and municipal office public meeting rooms; (e) acknowledgments; (f) other business/deliberations: (1) discuss proposal for mobile-based application for website; (2) compost park discussion; (3) discussion on historical properties; (4) discussion of police advisory council; (5) discussion of capital budget; (6) discussion of costs for Zoom meeting application licenses; (7) update status of new part-time public relations position; (8) discuss how to promote the NotifyMe webpage feature; (G) correspondence and petitions.

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items: