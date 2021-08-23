LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

Lancaster City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

- Community Planning Committee: (1) Administration Resolution No. 49-2021, seeking HOME Program funding on behalf of the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corporation.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

- Legislative agenda: (A) Heritage Conservation District — consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (a) Angel Luis Paz-Portelles & Hermes Almauger, owners of 641 S. Prince St., propose enlargement of a commercial building through construction of a new, second-story level; (b) Chestnut Street Associates, LLC, owners of 202-210 N. Queen St. and 221 N. Market St., propose construction of a new, 12-story apartment building on an existing surface parking lot. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.)

- Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 12-2021, amending Section 67-5.B. and Section 42-7.G. (3) of the Code of the City of Lancaster to remove seniority points for promotion within the Police and Fire bureaus; Administration Bill No. 19-2021, appropriating American Rescue Plan funds for the purchase of property adjacent to the Oyster Point Reservoir.

- Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 20-2021, amending the City of Lancaster Zoning Ordinance to rezone property in the 300 block of East Liberty Street from CM (Central Manufacturing) to MU (Mixed Use).

n Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 48-2021, authorizing a reimbursement agreement for funding related to Oyster Point land purchase; Administration Resolution No. 49-2021, seeking HOME Program funding on behalf of the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corporation.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

- New business: (1) Resolution approving the plan for the Emergency Housing Voucher Program.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Livestream: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: (A) Overview report; (B) Community Planning Reviews: (1) No. 8-197, East Cocalico Township, proposed zoning of portions of certain tracts of land from the General Commercial Zoning District to the Light Industrial Zoning District; to permit parking lots as an accessory use under certain circumstances in the General Commercial Zoning District to permit warehousing and wholesale trade establishments by right in the Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial Zoning Districts; and to remove references to special exception approval from the specific use criteria for warehousing and wholesale trade establishments.

- No. 16-70, West Donegal Township, proposed rezoning of a tract of land containing 30 acres, more or less, being part of tax account no. 160-9194-0-0000 with frontage on Landis Road, from its present classification as Agricultural (A) District to a new classification of Mining and Natural Extraction (MNE) District.

- No. 31-178, East Lampeter Township, Proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to define Warehouse; to define Integrated Commercial Enterprise; and to permit Integrated Commercial Enterprises within the Village Commercial (VC) zoning district subjects to certain supplemental regulations.

- Subdivision and Land Development Items: (1) No. 64-81-5, Garden Spot Auto Auction, Ephrata Borough and Ephrata Township; (2) No. 64-105-2, Levi E. Fisher, Strasburg Township; (3) No. 72-357-2, Mount Joy Dental Associates, Mount Joy Borough; (4) No. 75-159-1, Columbia Borough, Columbia Borough; (5) No. 76-38-12, E & J Family, LP, Salisbury Township; (6) No. 80-1B, Melvin S. Petersheim, Paradise Township; (7) No. 85-366-3, Leroy & Dorcas Zimmerman, Conoy Township; (8) No. 89-367-1, CB Burkholder, Inc., Ephrata Township; (9) No. 14-8B, Hoober, Inc., Leacock Township; (10) No. 21-33, 210 College Ave., Lancaster City

- Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

- New business: (1) Resolution authorizing acquisition using PHARE funds of properties at 243 and 245 South 5th St., Columbia; (2) Resolution authorizing acquisition using PHARE funds of the property at 637 Furnace Ave., Columbia.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet

Tuesday, Aug. 24, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

- New business: (1) Resolution authorizing an amendment to a rental housing reservation of funds letter for the Mount Joy Senior Apartments Project for additional HOME Investment Partnership funds to account for increased construction costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) Resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for the creation and rehabilitation of 5 affordable rental units at 230 Main St., Denver, through the CARES rental rehabilitation program using CDBG-CV funding; (3) Resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for rehabilitation of affordable rental units at 305 Locust St., Columbia, using CDBG funding; (4) Resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for rehabilitation of affordable rental units at 361 Locust St., Columbia, using CDBG funding; (5) Resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for rehabilitation of affordable rental units at 117 North Third St., Columbia, using CDBG funding; (6) Resolution approving a reservation of funds letter for rehabilitation of affordable rental units at 425 Walnut St., Columbia, using CDBG funding; (8) Resolution approving a proposal from Peter R. Johnson & Company to conduct a review of the redevelopment authority’s compensation plan.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Sept. 28 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Visit lancastertownship.org.

Among agenda items are as follows:

- New business: ZHB2021-0005 — 1608 Marietta Ave. — special exception, variance, and appeal from zoning officer continued from July 27 special meeting.

- The next ZHB meeting will be held Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Visit, manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (A) Public hearing — cable franchise agreement between the township and Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC.

- Consent agenda: (1) Stonehenge Estates- Tract 1 — Final Phase I Subdivision and Land Development Plan, Buckwalter Road, zoned R-2 & T-1 overlay, financial security reduction No. 7; (2) Village of Olde Hickory Planned Residential Development Phase 2, Final Land Development Plan, 600 Olde Hickory Road, zoned R-3, B-2, B-3, D-C Overlay, financial security release; (3) Lancaster Country Club — Preliminary/Final Lot Add-On and Land Development Plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1, financial security reduction; (4) Belmont Lot 3 — Apartments— Preliminary/Final Subdivision and Land Development plan, Fruitville Pike & Belwyck Boulevard, zoned R-3 & T-4 overlay, financial security reduction No. 1.

- Resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-48: Planning module for 1036 Manheim Pike; (2) Resolution 2021-49: Planning module for Kissel Valley Farm venue; (3) Resolution 2021-50: Appointing a temporary stormwater task force to make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.

- Ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2021-12: amending zoning ordinance, article XII, Sections 1203 and 1205 (Motor vehicle washing facilities); (2) Ordinance 2021-14: authorizing execution of a cable franchise agreement between the township and Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC.

- Motions/decisions: (1) Motion: Settlements East — Final Phase II Subdivision and land development plan, Landis Valley Road, Zoned R-2; (2) Motion: 2830 Kissel Hill Road, stormwater management ordinance, 2830 Kissel Hill Road, zoned R-2, modification requests; (3) Motion: Mennonite Home — Stormwater Management Ordinance, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Zoned IN, modification request; (4) Motion: Road closure for Hands-on-House 10K and 5K Run on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Keen Road, Kissel Hill Road from Landis Valley Road to East Oregon Road, One Lane on John Landis Road and One Lane on Kissel Hill Road from East Oregon Road to Keen Road Intersection; (5) Motion: Bid award for 2021 Stormwater Improvements Rebid including install of path connection at Oregon Pike/Landis Valley Road Bid recommendation; (6) Motion: To not renew the current Police Services Agreement with Lancaster Township.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the July 26 meeting; (b) Accept an extension of time in which to act on the Phase 1 Final Subdivision Plan for Westbrooke IV (FSDP-01-2016); extending the deadline to Dec. 31; (c) Accept an extension of time in which to act on the Preliminary Land Development, Subdivision and Lot Add-On Plan for Raffensperger (21-06-PSDP), extending the deadline to Dec. 31; (d) Authorize execution of the Sewage Facilities Planning Module Component 4A for the Preliminary Land Development, Subdivision, and Lot Add plan for Raffensperger (21-06-PSDP) by the township manager/zoning officer.

- Old business: (a) Minor Subdivision Plan for 1795 Sheaffer Road (No. 21-03-FSDP); (b) 1925 Sheaffer Road — proposed residential development (No. 21-05-PLDP).

- Other business: (a) Discussion: required mix of housing types in residential developments, specifically maximum percentages of townhouses and apartments units; (b) Discussion: municipal implications of private homeowners’ association condominium developments.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Sept. 27, beginning at 7 p.m.