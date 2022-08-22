LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Sept. 27.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

No. 22-047, Sim Architects, 736 S. Lime St. Special permit for a two-story dwelling; variance to be deficient if 3,000 square feet by 420 square feet and to exceed the 38-foot height limit; variance to reduce one required space to zero.

No. 22-053, Grossman & Grossman Inc., 658 Emerald Drive. Use variance for a multifamily dwelling.

No. 22-056, Andrew Coco, 923 W. Walnut St. Variance to exceed 55% coverage by 13% (63% existing).

No. 22-057, Cracked Pepper Catering, 225 Park Ave. Special permit for a catering service.

No. 22-058, Vicente Ramos, 446 Lafayette St. Special permit for a multifamily dwelling.

No. 22-059, Margarita Santiago Cruz, 512 S. Pearl St. Special permit for a 24-hour daycare.

No. 22-060, JoEllen Wisnosky, of 240 N. Pine St. Variance for 5-foot setback.

No. 22-061, Alexis Carter, 302 E. New St. Special permit for a beauty salon.

No. 22-062, Siobhan Cooney and Matthew Estadt, 411 W. Orange St. Special permit for font-yard parking access.

No. 22-063, John E. Smucker III, 39 N. Plum St. Variance to exceed 50% building coverage by 31%; Variance to building within the setback.

No. 22-064, Lucas Harver, of 44 W. New St. Variance to build within 25-foot rear setback; variance to building within the setback.

No. 22-065, Diego M. Jachero, of 544 Green St. Special permit for a parking lot.

No. 22-066, Lumberyard, LLC & Keiper LLC, 555 N. Charlotte St. Special permit for an eating/drinking establishment; special permit for a microbrewery; special permit for a church; special permit for an event facility; variance to reduce 490 required spaces to 122; variance tor reduce 550 square feet required area to 400 square feet; request for a prescribed time limit of three years; variance of appeal 21-016.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, in the boardroom at the Brownstown Campus, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata. Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) governor update; (d) certification change, health care, (e) governor update, (f) approval of director’s report.

Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments and transfers; (b) contracts with former employees; (c) extra duty stipends; (d) adjunct instructor for fall 2022; (e) salary increase; (f) approval of mentors; (g) approval of advisers; (h) approval of tenure; (i) job description; (j) approval of personnel committee report.

Building and property committee: (a) temporary sheltering and reunification memorandums of understanding; (b) updates on facility projects; (c) approval of building and property; (d) committee report.

Planning and development committee: (a) approval of revised 2022-23 school calendar; (b) informational items: grants, in-service, welding pilot update, enrollment updates, field trips; (c) approval of planning and development committee reports.

Finance committee: (a) financial reports; (b) permission to purchase/bid/award bids/requests for proposal; (c) approval of (1) BO/HR representations and appointments, (2) bond payment schedule, (3) additional obligations to 2001 capital reserve for electrical projects, (4) 2023-24 budget planning timeline, (5) 2022-23 bus driver list, (6) 2022-23 transportation schedule; (d) informational items: (1) 2021-22 equipment grant list, (2) 2021-22 donation list, (3) facilities/maintenance/IT/cafeteria, 5-year plan, (4) capital instructional equipment, 5-year plan; (e) approval of finance committee report.

Old business: Ad Hoc Committee member interest, JOC retreat date.

New business: Pennsylvania School Boards Association vote will be held at September meeting.

Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Mount Joy campus.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede, bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the July meeting.

Communications.

Staff reports.

Financial reports for July.

Committee reports.

New business.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster, and via Zoom.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at their offices at 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede, bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the July meeting.

Communications.

Staff reports.

Financial reports for July.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

New business: (a) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 156 S. Fifth St. in Columbia Borough using PHARE funds; (b) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 154 S. Fifth St. in Columbia Borough using PHARE funds; (c) resolution approving an intergovernmental cooperation agreement between the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, Ephrata Borough and Ephrata Area School District.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Aug. 23, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede, bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the July 26 meeting.

Treasurer’s report for July.

Staff reports.

Communications.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

New business: (a) resolution approving a memorandum of understanding with the Lancaster County Reentry Coalition; (b) resolution ratifying the Homelessness Coalition Steering Committee members; (c) resolution ratifying an administrative agreement with Lancaster County for grant year 2022; (d) resolution approving a memorandum of agreement with the state historic preservation officer regarding the demolition of 336 Main St. in Denver Borough; (e) resolution approving the amendment of program policy and procedures for the manufactured Home Repair Program; (f) resolution approving the amendment of program policy and procedures for the Home Repair Program; (g) resolution approving a contract with Columbia Borough for public improvements; (h) resolution approving a contract with Manheim Borough for public improvements; (i) resolution approving a contract with Elizabethtown Borough for public improvements; (j) resolution approving a contract with YWCA Lancaster for public improvements; (k) resolution approving a contract with Welsh Mountain Home for public improvements; (l) resolution approving a contract with Factory Ministries for public improvements; (m) resolution approving a grant in combined CDBG and CDBG-CV funds to the Lancaster County Redevelopment Fund Inc. to be used for the purchase of real estate to be developed into affordable housing; (n) resolution approving a contract amendment with Lancaster County Food Hub for delivery of homelessness services; (o) resolution approving a contract amendment with Moravian Center of Lancaster for delivery of homelessness services.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Sept. 27, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. To attend remotely, visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) public hearing, Chick-fil-A Inc., zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article XXIV, Section 2409(2)(C)(9); (b) Ordinance 2022-11: to amend the zoning ordinance of Manheim Township 2014, as amended, to revise Section 2409 (D-A Airport Overlay Area); (c) Resolution 2022-73: appointing Sophie Esbenshade, Zaara Seemeen and Jack Bear to the Youth Advisory Council until May 1, 2024; (d) commissioner liaison reports/announcements.

New business: (a) consent agenda: (1) 4 Tartan Court (aka 112 Dunharrow Drive), stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, financial security release; (2) Amos J. King, Jr., 115 E. Oregon Road, stormwater management plan, zoned AG, financial security release; (3) 1860 Oregon Pike, preliminary/final land development plan, B-2 Business and DC Overlay, time extension; (b) resolutions; (c) ordinances: Ordinance 2022-12: removing a handicapped warning sign and adding a special purpose parking zone to Schedule II-D, which is contained in the Code of the Township of Manheim Section 480-75 and referred to in Section 480-24; (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion: 326 Powell Drive (Yates), stormwater management plan, zoned R-2, residential, modification request; (2) motion: Amos K. King Jr., stormwater management plan, 1150 E. Oregon Road, zoned AG, modification request; (3) motion: bid award for 2022 stormwater improvements; (4) motion: to approve the hiring of a finance director; (e) acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic study to prohibit parking on portions of Richmond Drive and Scottland Court; (f) other business/deliberations: (1) proposed municipal campus discussion; (2) review of custodial services.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: approve and ratify the minutes of the July 25 meeting.

Initial view: (a) final subdivision and land development plans, Phases II and III for 1925 Sheaffer Road, proposed residential development (No. 22-10-FLDP), proposal to develop Phases II and III of the three-phase residential project containing 170 townhouse units and 80 apartment units on 53.15 acres. The site is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential District and will be served by public water and public sewer; (b) preliminary plan for Bear Creek Estates (No. 22-11-PLDP), proposal to subdivide a 38-acre tract into 46 new single-family dwelling lots, one lot to contain the existing dwelling on site, and three open space lots. The property is zoned R-1 Low-Density Residential and will be served by public water and public sewer.

Correspondence: (a) memorandum from Lancaster County Planning Department, dated Aug. 15, re: 1925 Sheaffer Road, Phases II and III (included with agenda item No. 8.a).

Other business: (a) presentation from Pennmark, re: proposed commercial development at Route 230 Cloverleaf Road intersection; (b) discussion on future land use of Ridgeview Road South C-1 District properties.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, in the Large Group Instruction Room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict. Among the agenda items:

Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for the committee of the whole: second and final reading of revised/new board policies as presented for 237, 815 and 815.1

Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) acceptance of Eshbach and Shultz bus drivers for the 2022-23 school term; (b) Penn Medicine drug screening contract for the 2022-23 school year; (c) approval of agreements with outside agencies providing student services; (d) emergency instructional time template Section 520.1- 2022-2023 school year; (e) school district physician, Timothy Weaver of Penn Medicine Group, for the 2022-23 school year; (f) Teen Hope, memorandum of understanding for the 2022-23 school year; (g) resignations, the board accepts resignation of a board member; (h) integrated pest management services from Western Pest Services for 2022-23; (i) MOU with Community Services Group for an outreach specialist; (j) Children Deserve a Chance Foundation for 2022-23; (k) 2022-23 school term field trips rates.

Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) retirements; (e) 2022-23 middle school team update leaders; (f) 2022-23 Marticville Middle School co-curricular positions; (g) 2022-23 Manor Middle School co-curricular positions; (h) 2022-23 high school co-curricular positions; (i) middle school tutors for the 2022-23 school year; (j) middle school detention for the 2022-23 school year; (k) middle school weight room coverage for after school for the 2022-23 school year; (l) nurse substitute caller stipend for contracting/arranging substitute services for health rooms for the 2022-23 school year; (m) 2022-23 athletic workers; (n) mentors for the 2022-23 school year; (o) ASI Program for the 2022-23 school year; (p) Act 86, locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year.