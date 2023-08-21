CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. today at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Board Commendations; (b) Superintendent's Comments; (c) Correspondence - Secretary; (d) Board Comments.

Public/Professional/Staff Input: (a) Annual Volunteers In Action Report - Mrs. Lisa Smith, District Coordinator; (b) Comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (c) Comments from Other Employee Groups; (d) Public Comments.

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of Minutes; (b) Financial Reports; (c) Superintendent's Report; (d) Market Street Sports Agreements with Vitality Vending; (e) Change Orders for New Smoketown Elementary and Gerald Huesken Middle School; (f) Agreement with IU 13 for Title I Nonpublic Programs and Services; (g) Agreement with IU 13 for Title II Nonpublic Programs and Services; (h) World Book Online renewal; (i) Transportation Contracts; (j) Overnight Music Trips 2023-2024; (k) CODE 3 Agreement; (l) Lancaster County Land Bank Agreement; (m) Substitute Teacher Service Addendum; (n) Amended HUDL agreement; (o) Student Activity Account Authorized signatures.

Action/Discussion Agenda: (a) Review and Approval of Pre-K Counts Partnerships Agreements as well as IU13 Statement of Work for Math Curriculum Support; (b) Revisions to the 2023-2024 Student Handbook.

Information Agenda: (a) Finance and Operations; (b) Curriculum and Instruction; (c) Federal Funds.

Board Reports: (a) IU 13 Reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association Reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (e) Construction Team Update; (f) Other Reports.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. today at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of today’s board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) minutes of the Monday, Aug. 7 regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds

New business: (a) Garden Path Soap Land Development Plan: 2533 Old Philadelphia Pike; (b) Aspen Home Improvements Lot add on & Land Development Plan: 222 Pitney Rd; (c) Legacy Manor LLC Stormwater Management Plan: 441 Mt. Sidney Road; (d) Informal discussion regarding development of property at 2498 Old Philadelphia Pike; (e) Request sewer bill adjustment.

Action items: (a) Intergovernmental Agreement regarding County Land Bank; (b) Lancaster Balloon Festival request for traffic control; (c) reappointment to East Lampeter Sewer Authority – Mr. Fred Clark, Term Ending Sept. 7, 2028; (d) schedule public hearing regarding liquor license transfer application.

Manager’s report: (a) Introduction of Human Resources / Communications Professional – Lillian Ranauro; (b) report on Barnstormers Game – Aug. 12; (c) engage property manager for 2549 Old Philadelphia Pike; (d) housing plan progress update; (e) Harrisburg Area Community College Pollution Reduction Project update; (f) Discussion regarding draft Nuisance Hotel ordinance; (g) Discussion regarding draft Hotel Alternate Accommodation Plan Ordinance; (h) report on meeting to discuss after Action Report; (i) Initial 2024 Budget Meeting – Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

Next meeting – Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DSITRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. today at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: Recommendation for approval of resignation, employment – professional, change of status, additional assignment, leave of absence, changes to supplemental contracts, substitutes, and approval of volunteers.

Business/Finance committee: Recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project.

Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for approval of transportation; (b) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 115 E. King St., 2nd Floor, Room 2F. Information: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/. Among the agenda items:

Approval of July 25 board meeting minutes and July financial reports.

New Business: (a) resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to In White, LLC for new furniture, fixtures, and equipment to support the expansion of the existing retail bridal shop and the addition of a women’s formal wear department at 18 N. Queen St.; (b) Black Apron Designs, LLC for leasehold improvements and new equipment to support the development of a new prepared foods and butcher shop at 12 N. Queen St.; (c) Nook Books, LLC for leasehold improvements and new fixtures and furniture in support of the relocation/expansion of the existing retail children’s book store into a family-oriented gallery, boutique, and book store at 112 N. Prince St.; (d) The Shot and Bottle Shop, LLC for leasehold improvements, professional services in support of the same, and new equipment to support the expansion of the kitchen facilities of the existing restaurant and bar 2 N. Queen St., and (e) approving annual payment of CRIZ incremental tax revenues generated by The Taproom Spring House Brewing Company to reimburse the business for the costs associated with the acquisition of the real estate at 28 W. Lemon St. and professional services in support of the development of a new restaurant and bar, The Coffin Bar & Kitchen by Spring House Brewing Company.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

618 S. Prince St.; New Person Ministries, Inc., owner; Vosburgh Architects, applicant. Demolish a one-story concrete-block warehouse building. Construct a new two-story building to serve as a group home.

10 N. Market St.; Hager Arcade Condominium Association, owner. Install projecting metal balconies measuring 5-by-10 feet on the building’s east elevation facing North Market Street and the north elevation facing West Grant Street.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend via Zoom, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the June 27 meeting.

Communications.

Staff reports.

Financial report for June and July.

The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Sept. 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the 4:00 p.m. Land County Bank Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITTY

The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend via Zoom, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the July 25 meeting.

Treasurer’s report for July.

New business: (a) Resolution approving a contract for public improvements with Manheim Township; (b) YWCA Lancaster; (c) Manheim Borough; (d) Elizabethtown Borough; (e) Columbia Borough; (f) Lancaster Township.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Sept. 26 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4:00 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MOUNTY JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. today at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Lead-Free Families: Marisol Maldonado, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, will be in attendance to discuss the Lead-Free Families program.

Old business: (a) Waste Management – Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill, LLC; (b) Campus Road – Sewage Spill Repair Costs.

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the July 17 meeting; (b) Approve payment of all bills and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of July 14 through Aug. 10 which represents two pay periods; (c) Public works department – Personnel; (d) Public Works – MUNICIBIDl (e) PennDOT Winter Traffic Services Agreement; (f) Cove Outlook Park – Water Quality Testing; (g) Lions Club – Military Banner Program; (h) Rheems Retail Center (i) Spayd Properties (j) Featherton Crossing; (k) Westbrooke Drive – Street Dedication.

PDC Northeast LPIV, LLC - Appeal.

Old Trolley Line Park – Cameras.

2023 Budget Modification.

Trash and Recycling Program – 2024-2026 Contract – Award Bid.

Correspondence: (a) Inspection Report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated July 12; Routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (b) Letter from the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors dated July 11 regarding golf outing & picnic dinner. (c) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors News Bulletin, July; regarding monthly newsletter. (d) Report from Northwest EMS, Inc., received July 26; regarding 2022 annual report. (e) Report from White, Rudy, LLC, received July 25; regarding Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission Financial Statements – Dec. 31, 2022. (f) Letter from Comcast dated Aug. 4; regarding the extension of broadband service to unserved and underserved locations in Mount Joy Township.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. today at Penn Manor High School in LGI Room, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/. Among the agenda items:

Item 1: Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2: Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Targeted School Improvement plan.

Item 3: Consent agenda for Administrative Actions: (a) Acceptance of Eschbach and Shultz Bus Drivers for the 2023-2024 school term; (b) Substitute Teacher Service Aides/Para and Personal Care Assistants; (c) Substitute Teachers (a) Approval of agreements with Outside Agencies providing services to students; (a) Articulation agreement with Delaware Valley University; (a) School District Physician – Timothy Weaver, M.D. of Penn State Medical Group – Manor, as the

School District’s Physician for the 2023-2024 school year; (b) Children Deserve a Chance Foundation for 2023-2024; (a) Consultative Services Agreement for safety and security with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13.

Item 4: Consent agenda for Personnel: (a) Support Staff Employment and Change in Status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2023-2024 school year; (b) Resignation; (c) 2023-2024 Middle School Team Leaders; (d) 2023-2024 Co-Curricular Positions; (e) Middle School Tutors and Detention List for the 23-24 school year; (f) Middle School Weight Room Coverage for the after school middle school weight room for the 2023-2024 school year; (g) Nurse Substitute Caller Stipend for contacting/arranging substitute services for health rooms for the 2023-2024 school year; (h) 2023-2024 Athletic Workers; (i) Mentors for the 2023-2024 school year; (j) ASI Program for the 2023-2024 school year.