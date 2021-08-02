EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township supervisors will meet in person and virtual at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The messing is also accessible over Zoom or by calling 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Dutch Valley Auto Works final plan, 3331 Columbia Ave., approve recording time extension No.1 and deferment agreement; (b) Turkey Hill Store No. 325 final plan, 257 Centerville Road, approve recording time extension No. 6; (c) invoices from all funds covering July 24 to Aug. 6 and totaling; (d) approval of June 21 minutes.

Action items: (a) development services: authorization to request developer's installation of sidewalk/trails, Stony Battery Road; (b) rezoning two land tracks on Nissley Road (908 Nissley, 17 acres and 4.7 acres) owned by the township from low density residential to recreation/open space, seeking authorization to submit to planning agencies and advertise for adoption consideration; (c) Industrial Development Authority, fill vacancy (Harry Kintzi, Ryan Ulrich, John Spangler).

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda:(a) approval of the minutes of the July 19 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds: $250,767.54.

New business: Discussion regarding possible amended conditional use for 2601/2603 Lincoln Highway East, Quarryview Construction.

Action items: (a) adoption of the Bridgeport Crossroads Study; (b) authorize township staff to distribute Conestoga Valley Park and Recreation Plan and Bridgeport Crossroads Study to planning partners for adoption as part of the regional comprehensive plans that East Lampeter Township is party to.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Hempfield High School Performing Arts Center, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Enter Door D4. Among the agenda items:

Emergency Instructional Time Template for 2021-22 School Year, Section 520.1.

Health and Safety Plan 2021-2022, update.

If a Hempfield resident is requesting to address the board during the public comment portion of the meeting, please contact the board's recording secretary at 717-898-5564 or jacquelyn_strybos@hempfieldsd.org by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Meetings are returning to in person, but will continue to be live-streamed as well through the L-S YouTube channel. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: recommendation for approval of: (a) resignations: 6 support; (b) employment: 1 professional; (c) employment: 10 support, (d) change of status: 2 support; (e) additional assignment: 11 support; (f) substitute for extended school year (esy): 1 professional; 3 support; (g) substitutes: 36 certified, 17 emergency certified, 55 support; (h) recommendation for election of sponsors for co-curricular positions, coaching positions, supplemental contracts; (i) additional salaries: 1 professional, 1 support; (j) leadership positions: high school, middle school, elementary; (k) mentors: 13 professional; (l) volunteers: 108; (m) event workers: 40; (n) substitute teacher rate: $125 per day.

Business/finance committee: recommendation for: (a) election of school physician school physician: Dr. Zachary Geidel, WellSpan Health Sports Medicine; (b) election of school dentist school dentist: White Willow Family Dental; (c) approval of 2021-2022 cafeteria prices; (d) approval of special education contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13: special education contract; (e) approval of special education contracts.

Miscellaneous: recommendation for approval of: (a) Health and Safety Plan, 2021-2022; (b) establishment of ticket prices, athletic events, 2021-22; (c) sponsorship agreement: White Willow Family Dental (d) round-trip transportation: 9 students.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: nomination(s) of: (a) Alyssa Anderson and Jasmine Kraybill for reappointment to the Human Relations Commission Advocacy Council, (b) Darcy Pollock for reappointment to the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, (c) of Steve Schwanger, Chad R. Walton, Daniel Moser, Barry L. Sauder and Sean Way for reappointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners, (d) Daniel J. Becker, Mike Davis and Stephen C. Lee for reappointment to the Sewer Appeals Board.

Community planning committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 20-2021, rezoning properties in the 300 block of East Liberty Street, (b) Administration Resolution No. 44-2021, amending the Community Development Block Grant Action Plan.

Finance committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 19-2021, authorizing purchase of property adjacent to the Oyster Point Reservoir, (b) Administration Resolution No. 47-2021, authorizing reimbursement for Oyster Point land purchase.

Public works committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 45-2021, authorizing application for a Keystone Communities grant for Vision Zero implementation on South Queen and South Prince streets, (b) Administration Resolution No. 46-2021, authorizing application for a Keystone Communities grant for streetscape improvements on South Ann Street; (c) Lancaster Bikes presentation.

Public safety committee: (a) Council Resolution No. 43-2021, urging repeal of the Pennsylvania Firework Law, (b) Administration Resolution No. 47-2021, amending Civil Service regulations for police hiring.

Clerk's report.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall annex at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

31 S. Lime St.; Lancaster Maternal Fetal Medicine, owners; The H&H Group, applicant. Install a new freestanding yard sign.

107 S. Duke St.; Kirk & Emily Marzock, owners; Scott Gray Co., applicant. Replace 6/6 wooden windows on the building's façade with new 2/2 wooden windows.

1019 Buchanan Ave.; JAM Investment Properties, owner; Brentwood Builders, applicant. Demolish a two-bay brick garage and construct a new three-bay garage. Construct a one-story rear addition to the house visible from State Street. Replace glass panels with new windows on a second-story modern enclosed side porch.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet in person and virtually via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Zoom meeting info: Join Zoom meeting us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333. Among the agenda items:

The application of Melvin Petersheim for the property located at 632 and 662 Integrity Drive. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit the floodplain to be used to compute the minimum lot area requirement of the proposed consolidated lot and a variance to permit the proposed consolidated lot to contain less than 10 acres outside of the floodplain. This property is located within the R-1 residential.

The application of CGA Architects for the property located at 222 Eden Road. The applicant is requesting the following variances: to permit the construction of a swimming pool within the 100-foot front yard building setback; a variance to permit a pool equipment building within the 100-foot front yard building setback; to permit the swimming pool, patios, opaque walls, swimming pool equipment building, pergola and fire pit to be constructed within the 100-foot front yard building setback; to permit the reduction of the perimeter buffer to 8 feet wide in the area of the swimming pool patio closest to Eden Road; to permit freestanding walls and fence taller than 42 inches in height within the 100-foot front yard building setback; a variance to permit opaque freestanding walls within the 100-foot front yard building setback; to permit the swimming pool patios to encroach within the 100-foot front yard building setback. This property is located within B-4 business district, D-R retrofit overlay.

The application of Helen Smoot for the property located at 2375 Henbird Lane. The applicant is requesting a special exception to operate a single-chair hair salon as a major home occupation. This property is located within the R-1 residential.

The application of Robert and Kathleen Balasavage for the property located at 1002 Grandview Blvd. The applicant is requesting special exception to convert a prior medical office into an accessory dwelling unit; a variance to permit the proposed accessory dwelling unit to exceed 1,000 square feet of floor area, which includes the proposed screened porch; a variance to permit the proposed screened porch addition to encroach within the 25 foot front yard building setback along Cameron Avenue. This property is located within the R-3 residential and T-4 urban neighborhood overlay.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor school board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Meeting will also be held livestream: youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools. Among the agenda items:

Review of meeting agenda: Mr. Rintz.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: The administrative staff is recommending approval of: (a) tax exonerations; (b) school district physician, Timothy Weaver, M.D. of Penn State Medical Group – Manor, as the school district’s physician for the 2021-22 school year at the rate of $5,000. Weaver has agreed to continue his service; (c) renewal letter for affiliation agreement with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences for the 2021-2022 school year; (d) Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf transportation contract; (e) PlanCon Part K approval, to acknowledge receipt and approval of the PlanCon Part K project; (f) Teen Hope, memorandum of understanding; (g) winner’s circle agreement of services for 2021-22; (h) Sapphire Software consultation and training agreement.

Consent agenda for personnel: The administrative staff is recommending approval of: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2021-22 school year; (b) resignation of the individuals listed per the effective date: Jason D’Amico, high school associate principal, effective Aug. 6; Zachary Charles, varsity boys lacrosse coach, effective July 16, 2021; Angela Kauffman, varsity cheerleading coach, effective July 19, 2021; Elizabeth Bradburn, RN, health room assistant, high school, effective July 26, 2021; Andrea Kramer, Title I assistant, Central Manor, effective Aug. 8; Walberto Ramos, 12 month custodian, Manor Middle School, effective July 22, 2021; Michael Meekins, 12 month custodian, high school, effective June 22, 2021; Linda Steffy, Ready to Learn Level 1 aide, Letort, effective July 22, 2021; Sharon Usner, food service, Marticiville/Martic/Conestoga/Pequea, effective Feb. 24, 2021; Cindy Courtney, 12 month custodian, Hambright, effective July 27, 2021; (c) Saturday School/detention for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $34 per hour Doug Kramer, Jim McGlynn, Jen Kroesen, Dave Ohl, Steve Weidner, Kyle Bulicz; (d) ReSET school instructors for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $34 per hour and their hourly rate as per the MOU of August, 2020, Rhoda Snyder, Jen Kroesen, Doug Kramer, Drew Tarkanick, Heather Paquette, Wendy Letavic, Sarah Stover, Curt Elledge, Kyle Bulicz, Lindsay Feger, Elizabeth Sheerer, Patrick Eichelberger, Edward Paquette, Julie Yost, Chris Telesco; (e) 2021-22 volunteer coaches: Reuben Kemrer, boys volleyball; (f) the following head coach for the 2021-22 school year: Janna Ames, varsity cheerleading.