Columbia Borough historical

The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Instructions to attend are available at columbiapa.net. Meeting will also be on borough’s Facebook page. Agenda items include:

- 500 N. Second St.: CMXSA LLC, owner. Replace wall-mounted signage with new signage.

- 401 Locust St.: Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Children’s Health, owner. Replace temporary chain-link fencing with new aluminum fencing.

- 514 N. Third St.: M&M Realty, owner. Replace wooden entry steps with new concrete steps with a wrought-iron handrail.

- 329 Chestnut St.; American Legion 372, owner. Replace an existing metal door with a new fiberglass door with sidelights.

- 133 S. Third St.: Burnell Burkholder, owner. Joyland Roofing, project contractor. Replace slate shingles on a mansard roof with asphalt shingles.

- 350 Locust St.: Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace an existing ground-floor window with an enlarged three-part storefront window.

- 24-26 S. Second St.: Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace wooden side porch railings with vinyl railings on the north and south elevations.

Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road. Meeting will also be livestreamed. Instructions to attend at conestogavalley.org. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) correspondence; (c) board comments.

- Public/ professional / staff input: (a) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (b) comments from other employee groups; (c) public comments.

- Consent agenda: (a) approve minutes from July 27; (b) approve financial reports; (c) superintendent’s report; (d) approve first reading of district policies: (I) voluntary student drug testing; (e) approve second reading for district policy: (i) bullying/cyberbullying; (ii) substitute employees; (f) approve test instruments for 2020-21; (g) approve agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 or Title Services I; (h) approve agreement with IU13 for nonpublic programs and services; (I) approve engagement letter with Fox Rothschild for Title IX; (j) approve engagement letter with Turning Points LLC; (k) approve application for nonresident attendance; (l) approve transpiration contracts; (m) approve 2020-21 overnight trips for athletic department; (n) approve agreement with Lancaster Emergency Medical Services for 2020-21; (o) approve change order for the bike path at Brownstown Elementary School; (p) approve change order for the HVAC and plumbing at middle school (credits); (q) approve service contract for boilers; (r) approve Penn Medicine agreement; (s) approve amendment to the agreement with IU13 Schoology Enterprise subscription.

- Action/ discussion agenda: (a) Julie Reed’s resignation, declare board seat open; (b) change order to replace damaged flooring at Brownstown Elementary School; (c) fall athletic department return to play guidelines; (d) health and safety plan to reopen school.

- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instructions; (c) federal funds: (i) Title I, economically disadvantaged students; (ii) Title IIA, primary classroom site reduction; (iii) Title IID, technology (no funding); (iv) Title III, ESL, (v) Title IV, student support and academic enrichment grants; (vi) Title V, library materials (no funding); (vii) safe and drug-free schools (no funding); (viii) early intervention.

- Board reports: (a) IU13 report; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association report; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center report; (e) construction team update.

East Hempfield Twp. supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Virtual access using Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86053961501 or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID 86053961501. Due to social distancing requirement, registration to attend in person should be arranged at 717-898-3100, ext. 241 or manager@easthempfield.org. Masks will be expected to enter the building. Among the agenda items:

- Police recognition: swearing in of Christian Omar Torres-Garcia; officer of the year.

- Hearing: village residential and village commercial zoning text amendments.

- Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, public works, development services, police, EMS; (b) JMS Motor final plan: 3525 Columbia Ave: approve financial security reduction No. 1; (c) Lime Spring Square phase five, Noll Drive: approve recording time extension request; (d) Turkey Hill final plan, 257 Centerville Road: approve recording time extension request; (e) Community Fellowship Church revised final plan, 200 Bethel Drive: approve agreements and establish financial security; (f) treasurers report for August; (g) invoices from all funds covering Aug. 8 to Aug. 21; (h) approval of minutes: Aug. 5.

- Development services: (a) Lancaster County Motors stormwater management plan, 5260 Main St., approve modifications and waivers, stormwater management operations and maintenance agreement, and project financial security; (b) 701 Stony Battery Road final plan, approve modifications and waivers and final land development plan; 2260 Dairy Road warehouse, approve modifications and waivers and final land development plan; (c) Stobro sign amendment, permission to advertise.

- Action items: (a) Woodcrest Villa, dedication of maintenance access, resolution and deed of dedication; (b) Comcast Cable franchise renewal service engagement with Cohen Law Group; (c) Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission recommendation to provide budget funding to the fire departments (Hempfield, Rohrerstown and East Petersburg).

East Lampeter Twp. Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Instructions to attend virtual meeting at eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Aug. 3 regular meeting; (b) Approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) financial security reduction: Hartman Station subdivision phase one.

- Old business: Walnut Street Extension developer’s agreement.

- New business: Stoltzfoos lot add-on plan No. 20-11: Harvest Drive / N. Ronks Road.

- Action items: sale of pickup truck through Municibid auction.

- Manager’s report: Lincoln Highway streetscape plan implementation.

- Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Instructions to attend meeting at l-spioneers.org. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of event workers; (h) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

- Business/Finance Committee: recommendation for approval of Lancaster General Health occupational medicine department contract.

- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of school-age child care health and safety plan; (b) recommendation for approval of resolution for temporary measures under school; (c) recommendation for approval of special counsel for special education; (d) recommendation for election of school dentist; (e) recommendation for approval of transportation; (f) beginning of school year update.

Lancaster City Historical Review Board

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Instructions to attend the meeting at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commission and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 522 Race Ave.: David Lewis & Ann Bevilacqua, owners. Construct a new covered front porch on the facade of a duplex dwelling.

- 329-331 E. New St.; Hammer & Key Properties (Chad Seller), owner; MK Architects, applicant. Demolish one-story garages on Grove Lane and construct a new three-story multi-family dwelling to include ground-level garage.

- 202-210 N. Queen St.: 221 N. Market St.; Chestnut Street Associates, LLC, owner; Architectural Concepts PC, architect. Conceptual discussion of construction of a new sixteen-story, 168-unit apartment building on an existing surface parking lot.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Instructions to attend meeting at city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of the minutes of the Aug. 5 meeting.

- Amendments to the Planning Commission bylaws.

- Update from racial equality subcommittee.

- Amendments to the subdivision and land development ordinance.

- Introduction to CitizenLab, a public participation platform.

Lancaster Twp. planning

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. Instructions to attend meeting at lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plan: (a) 1780 Wabank Road, stormwater management site plan, action item; (b) 1213 Valley Road, stormwater management site plan, briefing item; (c) 28 Riverside Ave., stormwater management site plan, briefing item.

- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Conestoga View, lot add-on, action item; (b) River Drive Lot 2 B-A, subdivision plan, briefing item.

- The next meeting is Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Manheim Twp. planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Conference phone number 717-666-7740, conference ID 671 306 372. Among the agenda items:

- New business: subdivision/land development plans: (a) Parkside reserve, final phase one subdivision and land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1; (b) Stehli Silk Mill, preliminary/final land development plan, 701 Martha Ave., zoned I-1; T-6 overlay; (c) Stadium District Apartments, preliminary / final land development plan, 213 Jackson St. and 200 Lincoln St. rear, zoned R-3 and T-6.

Mount Joy Twp. supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 17 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Rezoning petition, 1376 Campus Road: (a) the public hearing for the rezoning petition for 1376 Campus Road has been postponed until the Sept. 21 meeting. The meeting will be held in the public works garage to allow more residents to attend; (b) a motion to authorize the township solicitor to advertise the public hearing to be held Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. and to be held at the Mount Joy Township Municipal Building in the public works garage located behind the municipal building.

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the July 20 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm: (i) the treasurer’s report for July 1 through July 31, subject to to audit; (ii) the escrow summary report; (iii) the townships treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills and ratify the payments of all payrolls for July 17 through Aug. 13 inclusive; (d) 2020 paving Improvements.

- 1001 Old Elizabethtown Road.

- Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services agreement.

- Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

- Reports.

- Correspondence: (a) letter from Scott A. Kingsboro, executive director of Northwest Emergency Medical Services, dated July 14, thanking for donation (emailed to supervisors July 20); (b) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin, July 2020 (emailed to Supervisors Aug. 4); (c) letter from Dale E. Ressler, board of directors for Northwest Emergency Services, dated Aug. 6, invitation to municipal representatives meeting, 2019 annual audit report and 2019 annual report (emailed to supervisors Aug. 10).

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the public works garage located behind the municipal building.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor school board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The meeting can be viewed on the school’s Youtube channel. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:

- Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (a) Pennsylvania School Boards Association 2020 delegate assembly; (b) MySchoolBucks fee structure as presented; (c) Comet co-curricular committee grant awards for 2020-21; (d) enrollment study agreement, DecisionInsite.

- Consent agenda for administrative action: (a) acceptance of Eschbach and Shultz Bus drivers for the 2020-21 school term; (b) tuition for the 2020-21 school year; (c) Winner’s Circle agreement of services for 2020-21; (d) renewal of $100 membership in the IU13 safety and security cohort for the 2020-21 school year; (e) Lancaster General Hospital drug test screening contract for the 2020-21 school year; (f) change orders, Penn Manor High School project.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) resignation; (c) retirement; (d) 2020-21 middle school team leaders; (e) 2020-21 middle school co-curricular positions; (f) hourly rates for middle school tutors for the 2020-21 school year; (g) hourly rate for middle school detention for the 20-2021 school year; (h) hourly rate for middle school weight room coverage for the after-school middle school weight room for the 2020-21 school year; (i) nurse substitute caller stipend for contracting/arranging substitute services for health rooms for the 2020-21 school year; (j) hourly rates for dental hygiene services provided by Tris Santiago, not to exceed 221 hours for the 2020-21 school year; (k) 2020-21 athletic workers; (l) 2020-21 fall coaching positions; (m) 2020-21 volunteer coaches; (n) seasonal weight room coverage provided by Tim Hite for the 2020-21 school year; (o) team training to provide up to 100 hours of weight room athletic team training for the 2020-2021 school year; (p) speed training hours to provide up to 30 hours of speed training for the 2020-21 school year; (q) stipend; (r) mentors for the 2020-21 school year.

Warwick Twp. supervisors

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Space limitations, call by noon day before meeting to attend, 717-626-8900 or email. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for release of letter for credit for Victory Church; (b) consider approval for conservation easement by Buck Hill Farm lot 3E.

- Old business: (a) consider authorizing execution of the snow reimbursement agreement from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; (b) consider authorizing the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority application for the Balmer Ag BMP project; (c) consider request for a handicap parking space at 434 Crosswinds Drive.

- Communications: (a) Lancaster County district attorney; (2) Lititz Rec Center; (c) Rothsville Fire Company; (d) Comcast; (e) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin.

- Approval of minutes: July 15.

- Next meeting: Sept. 2.