CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity.

- Public/Professional/Staff Input: (A) Comments from CVEA; (B) Comments from other employee groups; (C) Public comments; (D) VIA report — Mrs. Becky Ripchinski.

- Consent agenda: (A) Approval of minutes from July 19; (B) Approval of financial reports; (C) Approval of superintendent’s report; (D) Approval of agreement with IU13 for Title I services; (E) Approval of agreement with IU13 for Title IIA nonpublic programs and services; (F) Approval of engagement letter with Turning Points LLC; (G) Approval of transportation contracts; (H) Approval of 2020-2021 overnight trips for athletic department; (I) Approval of service contract for boilers at Brownstown Elementary; (J) Approval of contract with Edgenuity; (K) Approval of learning A-Z quote; (L) Approval of Imagine Learning Agreement; (M) Approval of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (N) Approval of trash bid recommendations; (O) Approval of Gov Connection grants; (P) Approval of safety and security cohort agreement with IU13.

- Action/Discussion agenda: (A) Approval of technology disposals.

Information agenda: (A) Finance and operations; (B) Curriculum and instructions; (C) Federal funds: (1) Title I — economically disadvantaged students (reading and math); (2) Title IIA — primary classroom size reduction/science and health; (3) Title IID- technology (no funding); (4) Title III — ESL; (5) Title IV — student support and academic enrichment grants (SSAEG); (6) Title V — library materials (no funding); (7) Safe & Drug Free schools (no funding); (8) IDEA 619EI (early Intervention).

- Board reports; (A) IU13 reports; (B) PSBA reports; (C) Lancaster County Academy Reports; (D) Lancaster County CTC report; (E) Construction team update.

- Public comments.

- Board matters.

- Next meeting dates: Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., board committee/work session in Greiner Board Room; Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.’ regular board meeting in Greiner Board Room; Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. school board retreat in Greiner Board Room.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; call 1-646-558-8656; meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode: 951511.

Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (A) Department reports — Golf, Public Works, Development Services, Police, Chief Fire Official; ( B) Lime Spring Square, Phase 5 final plan (16-08.05), Noll Drive — approve time extension No. 10 to record the final plan; (c) 701 Stony Battery Road Final Plan (19-08.03) — approve escrow reduction No. 1; (d) LASA Stormwater Plan (18-06.03), 130 Centerville Road — approve escrow reduction No. 1; (e) 791 Stony Battery Road final plan (20-05.03) — establish financial security, fee in-lieu-of contributions, and stormwater fees; (f) Running Pump Subdivision final plan (07-135-FP): approve escrow reduction No. 2; (g) Treasurer’s report; (h) Invoices from all funds covering Aug 7-Aug. 20; (i) Approval of minutes: Aug. 4.

- Action items: (a) Josh and Sara Peacher, Cooper Avenue, request for a road cut to connect gas service within prohibition of road cuts on Cooper (prohibition for Cooper ends in 2022).; (b) Catherine Street — authorization to advertise an ordinance to vacate an unimproved section of Catherine Street in Rohrerstown; (c) sidewalk maintenance agreement with PennDOT; (d) Street light agreement with PPL to covert existing street lights to LED; (e) PennDOT signature resolution 2021-34 to authorize signature on documents related to the Multimodal grant award; (f) PennDOT signature resolution 2021-35 to authorize signature on documents related to the Green Light Go award; (g) American Cancer Society Invitational bicycle ride (the PA Hope Ride) request use of township roadways for their event on Sunday, Sept. 19.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

- Public Hearing: An ordinance amending Ordinance 116 which regulated traffic and parking in the township, by amending Article III, Section 2, subparagraph (a) of said ordinance to establish areas on Highview Drive and Crestmont Avenue where parking shall be prohibited.

- Consent agenda: (a) Approval of Aug. 16, Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, Aug. 2, regular meeting; (c) Approval of 90-day time extension for recording of No. 2021-04 Gary Kunkle 821 Horning Road stormwater management plan; (d) Approval of no reduction to the letter of credit for No. 2013-37 Amos Beiler stormwater management plan at 2675 South Cherry Lane; (e) Approval of a letter of credit release for No. 2019-14 Shakher Patel stormwater management plan at 153 Buckwalter Road; (f) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

- Fire Service Awards: (a) 2019 Volunteer of the Year; (b) 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

- New business: (a) No. 2021-15 D&E Properties 2969 & 2975 Lincoln Highway East stormwater management plan; (b) No. 2021-16 John Miller 289 Clearview Road waiver of land development/stormwater management plan.

- Action items: (a) Appoint Tara Hitchens, assistant township manager, as assistant secretary; (b) Reappoint Vinod Patel to a 5-year term on the East Lampeter Sewer Authority; (c) Authorize submission of the ICC Wellness Grant Program application; (d) Acknowledge submission of the 2022 Safety Grant Application.

- Manager’s report: (a) Route 30 Streetscape.

- Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 20,, at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Live-stream info via L-S YouTube channel.

Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (1) Recommendation for approval of resignations; (2) Recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (3) Recommendation for approval of employment — support; (4) Recommendation for approval of change of status; (5) Recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (6) Recommendation for approval of substitutes.

- Business/Finance committee: (7) Recommendation for approval of LGH Occupational Medicine Department contract.

- Academic committee: (8) Recommendation for the ratification of emergency instructional time template.

- Miscellaneous: (9) Discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

- 641 South Prince St.; Angel Luis Paz-Portelles & Hermes Almaguer, owners; Bachman’s Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., applicant. Enlarge a commercial building through construction of a new second-story level with a gabled roofline and a stucco wall finish (old business).

- 202-210 North Queen St. and 221 North Market St.; Chestnut Street Associates LLC. owners; Architectural Concepts PC, architect. Construct a new 12-story, 126-unit apartment building on a surface parking lot to include a six-story rear spur extending west toward North Market Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet in-person and remotely at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at the offices, 325 Church St. If you wish to attend remotely, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

- Approve minutes of the June 20 monthly meeting.

- Financial report — June, July 2021.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Director of operations report.

- Housing Choice Voucher coordinator report.

- Housing director’s report.

- Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

- Executive director’s report.

- Next meeting: Sept. 13, at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke St..

Among the agenda items:

- Final subdivision plan for 210 College Ave. for UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster. The owner — UPMC has applied via his consultant, Dawood Engineering, Inc for final subdivision plan for 210 College Ave., Lancaster city.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Information: lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plans: LTPC 206 — 1234 Wheatland Ave — stormwater management site plan, briefing item; LTPC 307 — 340-47472 Wheatland Ave. — stormwater management site plan, briefing item; LTPC 308 — 188 Waypoint Drive — stormwater management site plan, briefing item; LTPC 309 — 596 River Dr., — stormwater management site plan, briefing item.

- Next LTPC meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet remotely at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Zoom meeting info: Meeting ID 828 2999 7681.

Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the July 19 meeting; (b) Accept, ratify, and confirm the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposits; (c) Approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 15-2021; Bill List No. 16-2021; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of July 16 through August 12; (d) Planning Commission — Accept resignation of Richard Gates from the Planning Commission effective Sept. 30 or until a replacement is found; (e) PennDOT Winter Traffic Services Agreement; (f) Special event — American Cancer Society — PA Hope Ride; (g) Old Trolley Line Park — Phase 2; (h) 1001 Old Elizabethtown Road; (i) Messick, Neal and Kristin.: 190098-SWMP-MAJ; (j) Featherton Crossing — Phase 3; FLFP-02-2011; (k) Raffensperger, Daniel H. and Karen E., 21-06-PSDP.

- Elizabethtown Public Library.

- Chapter 60- Outdoor burning.

- Correspondence: (a) PSATS Bulletin, July 2021, regarding monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Aug. 2); (b) Inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated July 14, regarding resolution inspection of Lancaster Landfill (emailed to supervisors July 22); (c) PSATS Township Times Magazine, dated August, 2021, regarding new requirement for meeting agendas effective Aug. 29; (d) Inspection report from Pa. DEP, dated Aug. 10, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill (emailed to supervisors Aug. 11).

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live-stream viewing available on the Penn Manor School YouTube channel.

Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of School Board meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole meeting: (A) PSBA 2021 Delegate assembly; (B) Motion to terminate school district’s LERTA resolution for Millersville Borough.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for Administrative Actions: (A) Acceptance of Eschbach and Shultz Bus Drivers for the 2021-2022 school term; (B) Renewal of membership in the IU13 Safety & Security Cohort for the 2021-2022 school year; (C) Penn Medicine drug screen contract for the 2021-2022 school year; (D) Western PA School for the Deaf interpreting contract for 2021-2022 school year; (E) Change orders; (F) Edgenuity CTE Course library subscription; (G) Securly Content Filter agreement; (H) Acceptance of STS aides/para and personal care assistants for 2021-2022 school term; (I) Acceptance of STS substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school term; (J) Emergency Instructional Time Template Section 520.1 — 2021-22 school year.

- Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (A) Professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (B) Leave; (C) Resignation; (D) 2021-2022 middle school term leaders; (E) 2021-2022 middle school co-curricular positions; (F) middle school tutors for the 2021-2022 school year; (G) Middle school detention for the 2021-2022 school year; (H) Middle school weight room coverage; (I) Nurse substitute caller stipend; (J) 2021-2022 athletic workers; (K) 2021-2022 fall coaching positions; (L) 2021-2022 fall volunteer coaches; (M) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2021-2022 school year; (N) Mentors for the 2021-2022 school year.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/related business: (1) Consider the Walton Hill conditional use decision; (2) Consider the Warwick School District Land Development Plan proposed by ELA group; consider request for time extension.

- Old business: (1) Status report on construction of 6th Street and Siegrist Farm Road; (3) Consider posted speed limits for Pierson Road and Siegrist Farm Road; (4) Consider Resolution 08-18-21-01 authorizing and approving agreement between Warwick Township Municipal Authority and Lititz Borough.

- New business: (1) Discussion on allocating Cares monies to general fund; (2) Consider request for use of fire police at the East Petersburg Community Day on Sept. 18; (3) Acknowledge that the Warwick Ephrata Rail Trail was recognized as 2021 Great Place in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Chapter of APA; (4) Consider request by American Cancer Society for the annual bike ride PA Hope Ride on Sept. 19.

- Communications: (1) PSATS .

- Approval of minutes: July 21.

- Next meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 a.m.