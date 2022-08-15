CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence, secretary; (d) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) report by Lisa Smith, district coordinator; (b) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (c) comments from other employees; (d) public comments.

Consent agenda: approval of (a) minutes; (b) financial reports; (c) superintendent’s reports; (d) Market Street Sports agreements with Vitality Vending; (e) Market Street agreement with Lancaster Orthopedic Group; (f) agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and Gerald Huesken Middle School for ELA curriculum services; (g) agreement with IU13 for Title I nonpublic programs and services; (h) new story agreement, as per confidential student documents; (i) IU13 job training services agreement; (j) transportation contracts; (k) PIMS extension contract with IU13; (l) safety and security cohort agreement with IU13; (m) PA-Educator agreement; (n) Code 3 agreement; (o) athletic items for disposal; (p) Pre-K Counts agreement with Chesterbrook Academy; (q) amendment to agreement between Conestoga Valley board of education and Conestoga Valley Education Association; (r) Supporting Positive Environments for Children; (s) Pre-K Counts agreement with Owl Hill Learning Center; (t) Learning A-Z agreement; (u) coaching agreement with Carol Saylor and Associates LLC.

Action/discussion agenda: approval of (a) agreement with school dismissal manager for Leola Elementary; (b) agreement with Children Deserve a Chance Foundation- Attollo Prep.

Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instructions; (c) federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County CTC; (e) construction team update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access: Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf, public works, dev. services, police, EMC, fire; (b) 701 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03), escrow reduction; (c) 791 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03), escrow reduction; (d) 2260 Dairy Road (07-154.04), escrow reduction; (e) 2220 Dairy Road (07-154.04), acceptance of as-built plan; (f) treasurer’s report for August covering all funds; (g) invoices from all funds; (h) approval of minutes Aug. 3.

Action items: (a) State Road Commerce Park Lot 1 Revised Final Plan (20-18.06); (b) Brookside Master Plan (19-01.03); (c) Brookside Phase 3 Bank & Restaurant (19-01.03); (d) U-Haul Sketch Plan (22-15.01); (e) Barrcrest Apartment SWM Plan (22-14.01); (f) 2111 Marietta Ave. Apartments (22-01.02); (g) KRM; (h) McFarland Basin quote from Land Studies; (i) Nolt Road/Church Street Master Park Plan proposal; (j) Vacation of Railroad Street paper alley; (k) Rohrerstown Fire Company; (l) vehicles.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. For more information: www.eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of Aug. 15 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of Aug. 1 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Old business: (a) request for financial security reduction: Hess Subdivision No. 2020-13- 289/290 Clearview Road; (b) request for financial security reduction: Crills Subdivision No. 2016-25- 2009 Meadow Ridge Drive; (c) request for time extension re: “Agri Tourism” zoning amendment.

New business: (a) Cocalico Creek Land Development Plan No. 22-06: 2335 Lincoln Highway East; (b) Dutch Wonderland Stormwater Management Plan No. 22-09: 2249 Lincoln Highway East; (c) Time Extension for Township Review & Action: Zook/Yoder/Esh Lot 5 Land Development Plan No. 22-13- Ben Franklin Boulevard; (d) Time Extension for Township Review & Action: 525 Greenfield Road Land Development Plan No. 22-14; (e) Time Extension for Township Review & Action: 624 Willow Road Stormwater Management Plan No. 22-12.

Action items: (a) public hearing re: proposed zoning ordinance amendment- Mixed Use District; (b) action re: zoning ordinance amendment re: Mixed Use District; (c) authorize distribution of SALDO for planning to review and comment; (d) announce proposed revisions to East Lampeter Township’s Chesapeake Bay Pollution Reduction Plan available for public review.

Manager’s report: 2023 budget discussion.

Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: recommendation for approval of (a) resignation; (b) employment, professional; (c) employment, support; (d) changes to supplemental contracts; (e) additional salaries; (f) substitutes.

Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of Penn Medicine LG Health Occupational Medicine; (b) discussion of traffic control and safety services.

Academic committee: recommendation for the ratification of emergency instructional time template.

Miscellaneous: (a) reaffirmation of health and safety plan; (b) recommendation for approval of transportation; (c) discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the City Council Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

33-53 W. King St. and 14 W. Grant St.; Hager Parking Properties, owner; Hord Coplan Macht Inc., architects. Conceptual Discussion of revised plans for a previously approved design for a new six-story multifamily residential building, to include demolition of a one-story commercial structure at 53 W. King St. and continuation of new construction to North Prince Street.

250 College Ave.; Washington Place Equities; owner; Alexander Design Studio, applicants. Demolish a driveway canopy facing College Avenue, one-to-three-story building sections facing College Avenue, one-to-three-story building sections facing Marietta Avenue, and a former boiler building on a surface lot near North West End Avenue. Construct reconfigured pedestrian entryways, including new storefront window systems and wall cladding materials on three College Avenue entrances.

250 College Ave.; Washington Place Equities, owner; Marotta/Main Architects, applicants. Construct 53 new townhouses on the western half of the parcel facing Marietta Avenue, North West End Avenue and West Walnut Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the offices, 325 Church St. For remote access, contact 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

Financial report: June and July.

Deputy director’s report.

Director of operations report.

Director of Housing Choice Voucher program.

Director of Strategic Initiatives report.

Executive director’s report.

Resolutions: No. 2022-8-9 Adopt FY2023 Utility Allowances; No. 2022-8-10 Approve A/E Contract for HVAC Upgrades to CST; No. 2022-8-11 Adopt Revised Security/Surveillance System Policy; No. 2022-8-12 Adopt Agreement to Share Services.

Date of the next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: (a) planning commission waiver of preliminary plan application for PCAD Students Housing project at 223 N. Water St. MACK Engineering Inc. has submitted a plan for converting the existing vacant Chameleon Club over to 43 individual bedroom student housing along with three classrooms and a 35 square feet of commercial space. There is a second floor 1,041-square-foot addition on the south side of Water Street replacing the Chameleon Club roof deck. The sidewalk on Water Street will be replaced and a wheelchair lift added at the Prince Street; (b) sketch plan presentation for 347 N. Queen St., ELA Group Inc. and Tippetts/Weaver Architects. The developer proposes a mixed-use residential seven-story building that includes 72 residential units. The ground floor contains a 1,750-square-foot commercial space, a 966-square-foot fitness area, and tenant storage. A total of 18 parking spaces (including one van ADA space) are provided for the residents.

Redevelopment Authority of City of Lancaster: (a) certification of blight for 538 Southeast Ave.; (b) certification of blight for 502-506 W. Walnut St.

Comprehensive plan update: land-use exercise for downtown quadrant.

Other business: election of new chairperson for the Planning Commission.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. More info: visit www.lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: LTPC 314, Wheatland Presbyterian Church, final land development plan, briefing items.

Old business: short-term rental ordinance, action item.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Old business: (a) Chapter 135, Zoning Ordinance Amendment: (1) open public hearing; (2) close public hearing; (3) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, when enacted, Chapter 135, Zoning, of the Code of Ordinances of the Township of Mount Joy, i.e., the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance of 2012, as amended, is further amended by rezoning land identified as 125 Aberdeen Road from its present classification as part Rural District and park Agricultural District to entirely Agricultural District.

Lancaster County commissioner: Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot will be in attendance to answer any questions or discuss any concerns the supervisors may have concerning county issues.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the July 18 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 15-2022; Bill List No. 16-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of July 15 through Aug. 11, which represents two pay periods; (c) Public Works Department, personnel: authorize the hiring of Brandon Nelson and Adam Netter as full-time crew members with start dates to be determined as per the township managers memo dated Aug. 11; (d) Public Works Department, personnel: approve the proposed wage adjustments for the current hourly Public Works employees effective Aug. 20, as per the township manger memo dated Aug. 11; (e) Miller, L. Clair & Miriam (Bellaire Farms); 2016-034-SWMP-MAJ: approve a release of Letter of Credit No. D007104, from its current amount, as issued by Fulton Bank to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements, excluding public sewer and public water facilities, associated with the Miller’s stormwater management plan located at 200 Bellaire Road, contingent on completing the outstanding items on the Engineers letter dated Aug. 11; (f) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: 21-08-FLDP: approve and sign the stormwater management agreement and declaration of easement and deferred improvement agreement and authorize the township solicitor to record the aforementioned documents in/at the Lancaster County Courthouse for the two-lot subdivision plan.

Pennmark: representatives of Pennmark will be in attendance to present their traffic impact study that was conducted on their properties.

GEARS, 2022 amendment to agreement: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to authorize the chairman/vice chairman of the board of supervisors to execute the amendment to GEARS agreement dated Nov. 16, 2020, whereby East Donegal Township will be added as a new member to GEARS.

Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce: discussion on the EACC Annual Dinner and the various sponsorship packages that are being offered.

Correspondence: (a) letter from Scott A. Kingsboro, Executive Director, Northwest EMS, dated, July 11; re: Thank you for donation (emailed July 15); (b) newsletter from ECHOS received July 15; re: ECHOS newsletter, spring/summer (emailed July 15); (c) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated July 18; re: routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill (emailed July 19); (d) PSATS News Bulletin, August; re: Monthly newsletter (emailed Aug. 5); (e) letter from Evan Wasochlo, Acting Assistant Regional Director, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Aug. 9; re: Letter of Technical Deficiency, Ridge Road- Leachate Spill (emailed Aug. 11).

Regional EMS Authority Public Hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.