CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. today at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Superintendent's Comments; (b) Board Comments

Action/discussion items: (a) Approval of Superintendent's Report; (b) Lancaster County Land Bank Authority Proposal Presentation; (c) Review and Approval of Settlement Agreement and Release - CVSD and Jay R. Reynolds Inc., PowerSchool Support and Customization Agreement, contract with FinalSite (previously Blackboard), Software Agreement for TeamViewer through Connection, Desmos Contract - 6-8 Math Resource, Navigate 360 contract - Safety and Security, Six Star Tennis Courts sponsorship; (d) Review of Change Orders for New Smoketown Elementary and Gerald Huesken Middle School; (e) Final Review of Gerald Huesken Middle School Title I Schoolwide Plan; (f) Scope of Work for Math Curriculum Support for Grades 6-12; (g) Approval of Unified Classroom Behavior Support Subscription with PowerSchool, Sports Team Photo Vendor Agreement, and Proposed High School Golf Team Booster Club.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Lancaster Plumbing/Heating – request for time extension to record the plan (until Dec. 20); (b) Department Reports - Golf, Public Works, Planning, Police; (c) Treasurer’s report; (d) Approval of minutes Aug. 2; (e) Invoices from all funds

Action items: (a) 350 Richardson Drive -Final Plan – waivers modifications and final; (b) 2930 Old Tree US Boiler - Sketch Plan – waiver of preliminary plan; (c) Little Conestoga Creek Foundation: Linear Park Easement – Shreiner Station Road Parcel and Partial Assignment of Easement for trail – related to Mennonite Home & Zabatta recorded easements; (d) Church and Nolt Roads Master Park Plan – consideration of Plan C or Plan D; (e) A. Herr Park, Phase 2 project bids – authorization to reject all bids; (f) Special Event – closure of Flory Mill for Sheetz filming; (g) Old Rohrerstown Road - Engineers, Inc – Supplemental funding agreement for inspection services; (h) Recreation Authority- waiver of notification of event use by Blue Collar.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and Land Development: (a) 422 Ruby St. Final Land Development Plan; (b) 216 Harrisburg Ave. Final Land Development Plan – Lombardo

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster: none.

Action on Proposed Comprehensive Plan

LANCASTER CITY PUBLIC ART

The Lancaster City Public Art Advisory Board (PAAB) will meet at 5 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Approval of Minutes – May 8

Board Chair Report.

City Council Report.

Manager Report.

Artist Selection: Plum Street Roundabout Sidewalk Mosaic – Finalist Design Proposal Presentations: (a) James Simon; (b) Aya Kinoshita; (c) J Muzacz

Upcoming Notable Art Events

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

Presentations: (a) Executive Director’s Report; (b) Subdivision & Land Development E-Submission Launch

New business: For Action: (a) Cuffs Run Project - update; Community planning and ordinance reviews: (b) Earl Township – Proposed rezoning of land that is on the north side of East Farmersville Road from the Agricultural District to the Industrial District; (c) Manheim Township – Proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance to establish a land use of full-service pet care facility, establish the definition of a domestic pet, and to amend the Zoning Map; (d) Manor Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance by revising certain definitions; revising regulations relating to accessory dwelling units, cluster developments, fences and walls, and lighting; and adding a new section regulating the placement of solar energy systems and facilities; For Information: Community Planning & Ordinance Reviews: (a) Manheim Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to amend the definition of "Supermarket", provide a definition for "Market", include "Market" as a use permitted by special exception within the Airport Overlay Area and additional area and bulk regulations for "Market" as a use permitted by special exception with the Airport Overlay Area, and provide minimum off-street parking requirements for "Market"; (b) Martic Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to revise regulations governing short-term rentals; (c) Rapho Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to provide for short term rentals in the Agricultural and Rural Zones and establishing criteria and standards for such uses; (d) Strasburg Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to revise regulations governing residential development and to make technical corrections.

Subdivision and land development items: Park City Center, Lancaster City; Smuckerland/David K. Beiler, Upper Leacock Township & East Lampeter Township; Samuel B. & Sadie M. Fisher and Levi J. & Esther B. Fisher, Eden Township; Samuel K. Herschberger, Bart Township; Columbia Borough; Harvest Drive, Leacock Township; Belmont Property Management Group, LLC, East Hempfield Township; Stony Battery Corporate Center Lot 2, West Hempfield Township; Samuel B. & Mary P. Zook, Drumore Township & Providence Township; Mark Beiler - Proposed Building, Leacock Township; Rockvale Parcel 4, East Lampeter Township; Eli S. Stoltzfus, Leacock Township; Jacob Miller - Proposed Kennel, Leacock Township; Market Square Retail Center, Mount Joy Township & Elizabethtown Borough; Newport Road Water Storage Tank Project, Warwick Township; United Zion Retirement Community, Warwick Township; Dutch Wonderland Water Park Additions, East Lampeter Township; JURA USA Hospitality Center, Rapho Township; Ephrata Crossing - Phase 3, Ephrata Township; Sensenig, Elizabeth Township; Schmidt - Beam, Ephrata Township; Trinity House Parking, Columbia Borough; Joseph G. Stoltzfus, Colerain Township; Steven S. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; East Ross Street, Lancaster City; North Prince Street, Lancaster City.

LANCASTER COUNTY VACANT PROPERTY

Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. Remote access, email Beth, bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the July 20 meeting

Correspondence/communications: First determination of blight for 2764 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Other business: The next meeting of the Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will be held Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/Land Development Plans: Burrowes Elementary School – Sketch Plan – Briefing Item.

The next regularly scheduled LTPC meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. today at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Reports: (a) Lafayette Fire Company (east side): July; (b) Lancaster Township Fire Department (west side): June and July; (c) Police report: June and July; (d) Recycling report: July; (e) Sewer report; (f) Safety Committee report. Printed copies of all reports are available at the township office for a nominal fee and can be viewed/printed from the website.

Workshops reports: The following departments will present updates to the board: (a) Planning and Zoning; (b) Township Engineer; (c) Public Works; (d) Township Manager: Waste Hauling Adjustment and Emergency Management Coordinator; (e) Police Consultant: Timeline and Budget.

Announcements: (a) Tuesday, 7 p.m. —Planning Commission Meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.; (b) Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. – Zoning Hearing Board Meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.; (c) Monday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. — Board of Supervisors Meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.; (d) Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day Holiday, Township Office Closed. One day delay for Trash and Recycling pick-up.

Old business: (a) An ordinance of the Township of Lancaster, Lancaster County,

Pennsylvania to promote the use of reusable bags and prohibit the use of single-use carry-out plastic bags by commercial establishments.

Planning and Zoning business: (a) 237 Southern Village Phase IIIA – Subdivision and Land Development Plan – Financial Security Release; (b) 302 Clark Residence 598 River Drive - Financial Security Release; (c) 304 Bausman Place Apartments – Stormwater management ordinance modification request; (d) 316 Parikh Popeyes – Land Development Plan; (e) 317 Wabank Road Self-Storage – Stormwater management ordinance modification request.

New Business: (a) Schreiber Pediatric special request for Lancaster Township Fire Police - Sept. 10; (b) East Petersburg Borough special request for Lancaster Township Fire Police – Sept. 23.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. today at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

Public Hearings/Presentations/Appointments: (a) Employee of the Month; (b) Presentation by the Lancaster Airport Authority of an Overview of the Lancaster Airport; (c) Public Hearing: Petition of Lancaster Airport Authority to Amend Zoning Ordinance; (d) Ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance of Manheim Township 2014, (e) Monthly reports: Manheim Township Ambulance Association, Fire Rescue, Police Department.

New business: (a) Consent agenda: Westminster Presbyterian Church Maintenance Addition – Stormwater Management Plan, 2151 Oregon Pike, Financial Security Reduction; 10 Barrister Place – Stormwater Management Plan, Financial Security Release; 100 West Airport Road – Preliminary/Final Land Development Plan, Extension of Time Request; (b) Resolutions: Planning Module for Riptide Car Wash, 1850 Oregon Pike; Accepting Dedication of Park and Recreation Land known as Lot 127 of Stoner Farm; (c) Ordinances: Ordinance providing additions to Schedule I-H of the Township Code for erecting stop signs at new stop intersections (Grandview Strand Project); (d) Motions/Decisions: Motion: Mary Francis Bachmann School – Preliminary/Final Lot Add-On & Stormwater Management Plan, 1834 Lititz Pike; 2312 Raleigh Drive – Stormwater Management Plan, Modification Request; F&M Tylus Field Pavilion – Land Development and Stormwater Management Plan, 1039 Harrisburg Pike, 310 Portland Place – Stormwater Management Plan, Approval of the Firm to Provide a Community Engagement Plan for the Manheim Township Comprehensive Plan Update Process; Approval of Third-Party Inspection Agencies; Engagement of Labor Consultant; Road Closure for A Race to Remember 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Snyder Road, Wheatfield Drive, Dorset Street, Suffolk Drive, and Brighton Avenue; Request Permission to Advertise for Bids for the Removal of Leaf Compost; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) Acknowledge Engineering and Traffic Studies to Place Handicapped Parking Zones in Front of 1014 N. Lime St. and 809 Martha Ave. and Remove the Handicapped Parking Zone in Front of 631 Janet Ave.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: www.manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/Land Development Plans: (a) Preliminary/Final Land Development Plan for Brent L. Miller Jewelers – Building 2 (1610 Manheim Pike) – Proposed construction of a second building on the property for retail and offices, along with additional parking spaces.

New business: (a) Proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment – Arconic US, LLC (1480 Manheim Pike) – To exempt certain industrially developed properties. (b) Conditional Use Application – Bent Creek Country Club (620 Bent Creek Drive) to permit renovation of existing golf course holes within the Little Conestoga Creek floodplain.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. today at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

Ceremonial Oath of Office Administered Officer Paul H. Hossler III

Planning matters: (a) Text Amendment Hearing - SouthPointe; (b) Conditional Use Decision - Lampeter Meadows; (c) Final Plan - Dustin Martin; (d) Accessory Dwelling Unit Agreement - 1128 Willow St. Pike; (e) Letter of Credit Release - Sheetz; (f) On Lot Ordinance

Monthly reports: (a) Community Development; (b) Treasurer (c) Public Works; (d) Police; (e) Township Manager

Township administration matters: Resolution waiving the Amusement/Mechanical Device Tax and appointment to Uniform Commercial Code Board of Appeals.