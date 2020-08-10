Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. Among the agenda items:

District activity: (a) board comments; (b) superintendent’s comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) land development agreement with East Lampeter Township; (b) cash escrow resolution with East Lampeter Township; (c) change order to revise the bike path at Brownstown Elementary School; (d) change order for middle school HVAC and plumbing (credit); (e) service contract for new boilers at Brownstown Elementary School; (f) approval of superintendent’s report; (g) engagement letter with Fox Rothchild LLP for Title IX compliance; (h) policy review schedule for 2020-21; (i) Bright Horizons agreement for before- and after-school care; (j) budget resolution for extra duty list; (k) Penn Medicine agreement.

Review board agenda: tentative agenda, Aug. 17.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Instructions to attend are at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

Approval of the minutes for July 28.

Reports of committees of council meetings held Aug. 3: (a) public safety committee, Councilor Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) public works committee, Councilor Pete Soto; (c) economic development committee, Councilor Jaime Arroyo; (d) finance committee, Councilor Amanda Bakay; (e) community planning committee, Councilor Faith Craig; (f) personnel committee, Councilor Janet Diaz.

Legislative agenda: (a) heritage conservation and historic districts, consider the following applications recommended for approval by the Historical Commission Board: (1) Landis Quality Living, equitable owner of 237 W. King St., proposes demolition of a one-story commercial building to allow new construction on the site; (2) Landis Quality Living, equitable owner of 245 W. King St., proposes demolition of a two-and-one-half story building to allow new construction on the site; (3) Landis Quality Living, equitable owner of 237-245 W. King St., proposes construction of a new seven-story structure to contain apartments, ground-floor commercial space and a parking garage; (b) consider the following application recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board: Tippetts Weaver Associates, owner of 4 N. Lime St., requests alteration of rear balcony railings, windows and doors and reconstruction of an inactive storefront; (c) ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 08-2020, amending the city’s zoning ordinance to rezone property located on College Avenue from hospital complex to mixed use; Council Bill No. 09-2020, amending the Code of the City of Lancaster to change the City Council meeting time; (d) resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 40-2020, authorizing application for a Byrne Justice Assistance Grant; Administration Resolution No. 41-2020, setting the stormwater management small projects application fee.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Meeting held online using Lifesize App at https://call.lifesizeicloud.com/169302; or 312-584-2401, code 169302#. Among the agenda items:

Previously postponed planning matters: community planning review for No. 29-246, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by updating the regulations for the village residential zone and the village center zone.

New planning matters: subdivision and land development plan items: (a) No. 68-32-3, Merkin K. Lapp, Leacock Township and Upper Leacock Township; (b) No. 69-62-1A, Edwin L. and Karen L. Forry, West Lampeter Township; (c) No, 73-585-1B, Ervin Esh, Paradise Township; (d) No. 77-4-4, Red Run Exhaust of Reamstown, East Cocalico Township; (e) No. 78-259-1, Moran Estates LLC, West Hempfield Township; (f) No. 04-130-5, Fillmore Container, Upper Leacock Township; (g) No. 19-16B, Traditions of America, Phase 2, East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough; (h) No. 20-29, Horst Farm Store, East Earl Township.

Next meeting held at 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

Lancaster Twp. supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: (a) secretary’s report; (b) treasurer’s report; (c) payment of bills; (d) other reports; (e) workshop/department updates.

Announcements: (a) board of supervisors, planning commission and zoning hearing board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Building until further notice; (b) historical commission meetings will be held via Zoom, info on township website; (c) woody waste closed Sept. 5 and 7; (d) office closed Sept. 7; (e) no refuse collection Sept. 7, one-day delay schedule for the week.

Planning and zoning business: the board will act on the following: (a) Southern Village Phase IV Final Subdivision and Land Development Plan Time Extension; (b) Conestoga View Lot Add-On Plan Time Extension; (c) Lancaster City Operations Center Financial Security Reduction; (d) Hawthorne Ridge Sewer Easement Amendment.

Manheim Twp. commissioners

Manheim Township Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. To attend remotely, use conference phone number 717-666-7740, Conference ID 632 935 967#. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the July 27 regular meeting.

Old business: (a) motion: reopen the vote taken on July 27 in the matter of the Stoner Farm Final Phase I subdivision and land development plan; (b) motion: Stoner Farm, Final Phase I subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2.

New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) resolutions; (c) ordinances: (1) Ordinances 2020-16: dedication of streets; (2) Ordinance 2020-17: traffic ordinance, post stop signs on Barclay/North Eden Road and Rumford/Old Post Lane and post school area signs at 1130 Erbs Quarry Road; (3) Ordinance 2020-18: to increase the planning commission from seven members to nine; (4) Ordinance 2020-20: to increase the number of members allowed on a citizen advisory committee from nine members to 15; (d) motions/decision: (1) motion: Gonzalo and Calli Vega, subdivision/land development review, 665 East Millport Road, zoned agricultural, modification requests; (2) motion: bid award for 2020 stormwater improvements including additional parking at the library; (3) motion: amendment to the Manheim Township finance policies; (e) acknowledgements: (1) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post 25 mph speed zones at Overlook Avenue, Sturbridge Drive, Amity Drive and Harrington Drive.

Manheim Twp. planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Parkside Reserve, final Phase I subdivision and land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1; (b) Stehli Silk Mill, preliminary/final land development plan, 701 Martha Ave., zoned I-1, T-6 overlay and historic overlay; (c) Stadium District Apartments, preliminary/final land development plan, 213 Jackson St. and 200 Lincoln St. Rear, zoned R-3 and T-6.

West Lampeter Twp. supervisors

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the municipal building, 852 Villa Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items: