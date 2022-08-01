EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.

Remote access via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Sunoco land development plan, time extension request; (b) Wilson Avenue subdivision (17-02-FP) escrow reduction; (c) invoices from all funds covering July 23 to Aug. 6; (d) aproval of minutes July 20 and July 13.

— Action items: (a) HARC Labor Day Flea Market special event at A. Herr Park, Sept. 5; (b) noise variance request for Community Fellowship Church family movie night event at Jacobs Creek Park (Aug. 19 with rain date of Aug. 20) projecting sound from 8-11 p.m.; (c) Shentel (Glowfiber) – seeking blanket authorization to allow Shantel to access newly paved roadways for installation of their fiber lines, fillable flow will be mandated; (d) stormwater management revised ordinance, seeking permission to advertise ordinance.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Aug. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the July 11 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Old business: (a) request for reduction of financial security — Devon Creek Phase 1A; (b) Greenfield North revised land development plan, Greenfield Road.

— New business: (a) Lancaster Mennonite School land development plan, 2176 Lincoln Highway East; (b) review comments re: Upper Leacock Township rezoning proposal; (c) discussion, long-term use of hotels.

— Action items: (a) agreement, purchase of pollution reduction credits, I2 Capital; (b) ordinance, grease trap requirements; (c) add BIU code enforcement to township list of third-party inspectors; (d) resolution, purchase of new intoxilyzer using forfeiture funds.

— Manager’s report: (a) Walnut Street extension, Lancaster Heritage Pathway; (b) update, Connects 2040 transportation funding applications.

— Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. More info: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) recommendation for approval of correction to compensation; (d) recommendation for approval of employment — support; (e) recommendation for approval of change of status; (f) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (g) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (h) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (i) recommendation for election of sponsors for co-curricular positions, coaching positions, and supplemental contracts; (j) recommendation for approval of leadership positions; (k) recommendation for approval of mentors; (l) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (m) recommendation for approval of event workers; (n) recommendation for approval of substitute teacher rate.

— Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of early childhood/kindergarten center construction bids opened July 6; (b) discussion and recommendation for approval of agreements related to the early childhood/kindergarten center; (c) recommendation for approval of agreement with MBCC LLC for owner’s representative services for the construction of the new early childhood/kindergarten center; (d) recommendation for approval of amendment to pupil transportation agreement with Shultz Transportation; (e) recommendation for approval of 2022-23 board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) services contract.

— Academic committee: recommendation for approval of agreements with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 (IU13).

— Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for election of school and team physician; (b) recommendation for election of school dentist; (c) recommendation for establishment of ticket prices; (d) recommendation for approval of field trip.

— The next board meeting is scheduled Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Community planning committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 63-2022, authorizing a cooperation agreement with the Lancaster Public Library for grant funding; (b) Administration Bill No. 16-2022, amending the Central Market Trust Ordinance; (c) Administration Resolution No. 69-2022, amending the sewer control plan to include Photonis Defense, Burle Business Park.

— Public works committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 64-2022, requesting extension of the Christian Street Bicycle Boulevard grant; (b) Administration Resolution No. 66-2022, authorizing a grant application for Vision Zero Plan implementation; (c) Administration Resolution No. 67-2022, authorizing a grant application for the Eastbound Connector Pathway; (d) Administration Bill No. 15-2022, establishing rules for flying flags at City facilities; (e) Administration Bill No. 17-2022, amending the stormwater management ordinance.

— Public safety committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 65-2022, authorizing an application for Byrne Justice Grant funding; (b) Council Resolution No. 68-2022, recognizing International Peace Day.

— Economic Development committee: American Rescue Plan Act updates.

— Committee of the whole: Council Resolution No. 70-2022, supporting public access to accommodation.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Zoom meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; or call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— (a) Bent Creek Country Club, R-1 Residential/COA Cluster Overlay Area, 621 Bent Creek Dr.. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 2103.1: to allow an accessory structure to exceed the 10-foot height limit.

— (b) Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, B-1 Business District/D-C Corridor Overlay Area, 2159 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception in accordance with Section 1103.1 of the zoning ordinance which permits Houses of Worship within the B-1 Business District, subject to certain requirements under Section 1106 (2)(A). A variance from the minimum 5-acre lot size requirement under Article XI Section 1106.2.A.(2) A variance from the minimum lot depth of 200 feet under Article XI Section 1106.2.A.(4) A variance from the minimum off-street parking requirement of one parking space for each 2.5 seats under Article XX Section 2002.2. A variance from the minimum 10-foot wide planting strip to be located in the perimeter buffers and front yard along all side and rear property lines under Article XXV Section 2512.2.(A) A variance from the minimum 10-foot wide parking lot screen requirement along street right-of-ways under Article XXV Section 2512.3.A. A variance from the requirement to screen parking from adjacent lots where parking is within 100 feet from a rear or side property under Article XXV Section 2513.2.

— (c) Mike Zimmerman, R-2 Residential District, 321 Rhoda Dr. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 2106 to construct a patio within the 35-foot rear yard setback.

— (d) McKinley Avenue Partners, LLC, I-2 Industrial District/ T-6 Urban Transition Overlay, 1061 Manheim Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance from Section 2407.5.B.(1)[b] of the zoning ordinance to authorize a building setback for the proposed building that does not comply with build-to-line setback requirements along Manheim Pike. A variance from Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A-4.3, A-4.4 and A-4.5 of the zoning ordinance to authorize 0% building façade for the proposed building along the required build-to-line along Manheim Pike. A variance from Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A-4.6 of the zoning ordinance to eliminate the requirement for a street edge treatment for the portions of the proposed building that do not extend the full length of the property along the required build-to-line. A variance from Section 2407.5.C.(2) of the zoning ordinance to authorize the proposed building with a building length of 209 linear feet without a requirement to purchase transferable development rights (TDRs). A variance from Section 2407.5.J.(4) of the zoning ordinance to authorize the property with a lot depth of less than 100 feet. A variance from Section 2407.5.J.(5)[c] of the zoning ordinance to authorize a 3-foot perimeter buffer along the eastern side of the property. A variance from Section 2005.4 of the zoning ordinance to authorize off-street parking spaces within the required perimeter buffer along the eastern side of the property. A variance from Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A-13.4 of the zoning ordinance to authorize off-street parking along the side of the proposed building. A variance from Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A-14.3 of the zoning ordinance to authorize 5-foot-wide sidewalk along McKinley Avenue and Manheim Pike. A variance from Section 2407.6.A, Appendix 16.4 of the zoning ordinance to eliminate the requirement for a street edge treatment along build- to-line.

— (e) Mike and Paige Callahan, R-3 Residential/ T-4 Urban Neighborhoods Overlay, 979 Helen Ave Ave. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance from Section 2103.2. to construct a pergola within 5-foot structure setback of any property line. A variance from Section 905.2.B.3.(d)(ii) to construct a patio within the 10-foot side yard setback. A variance from Section 905.2.B.3.(d)(iii) to construct a patio within the 35-foot rear yard setback.