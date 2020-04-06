Read by news editor

East Lampeter Township supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting will be published on the township’s publicly accessible website. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the March 16 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay all invoices from all funds; (c) request for financial security reduction: Beiler, 338 Beechdale Road.

- Old business: (a) resolution regarding sewer planning module: High Association, Zook/Yoder/Esh; (b) announce Officer Olivia Mauro swearing in March 18 by Chairman Corey Meyer; (c) announce availability of online survey regarding Bridgeport mobility plan; (d) announce availability of online survey regarding Old Philadelphia Pike corridor plan; (e) announce postponement of Devon Creek conditional use hearing; (f) announce online presentation of East Lampeter Sewer Authority meeting April 8; (g) announce postponement of Zoning Hearing Board hearings; (h) announce cancellations of Planning Commission meeting; (i) Special Emergency Service Committee meeting will be held on April 16.

- Action items: (a) renew/continue declaration of disaster emergency; (b) resolution regarding designation of agent for disaster emergency; (c) action to ratify policy regarding Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Ac effective April 1; (d) resolution regarding extension of 2020 Real Estate Tax Base period to Dec. 31; (e) award of bid for sale of pick-up truck; (f) resolution regarding traffic signal permit application at Strasburg Pike and Millport Road; (g) request for letter of support for grant application, City of Lancaster.

- Manager’s report: (a) MS4 report (including announcement of sewer authority’s actions on March 19; (b) public meetings and other considerations.

- The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.n. Monday, April 20.

Hempfield School District

Hempfield school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting will be published on the district's publicly accessible website. Among the agenda items:

- Hempfield High School Student Council representatives.

- District update: continuity of education plan.

- Finance update.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting will be published on the district’s publicly accessible website. Among the items:

- Personnel committee: Recommendation for approval of (a) resignation; (b) leaves of absence; (c) substitutes; (d) volunteers; (e) event workers.

- Business and finance committee: Recommendation for appointment of (a) local auditor; (b) 1-to-1 device lease.

- Academic committee: (a) recommendation for approval of textbook; (b) review and recommendation for approval of a continuous education plan during the mandated school closure.

- Next school board meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Manheim Township zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Jeffrey and Dawn Donough, R-2 residential, 10 Autumn Drive. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit the construction of a new deck to encroach within the 35-foot rear yard building setback, replacing the 40-year-old rotting deck.

- Patrick and Sara Cloonan, R-2 residential, 1920 Sterling Place. The applicant is requesting a special exception to permit an accessory dwelling unit within a proposed addition, and a variance to permit the detached garage to encroach within the 15-foot minimum required side yard setback.

The following Zoning Hearing Board applications will be continued to the May 4 board meeting and no testimony will be heard until the subsequent hearings:

- Sim Architects, R-2 residential, 1051 Landis Run Road. The applicant is requesting a special exception to construct additions to the church building.

- Manheim Township School District, R-3 residential and T-5 Neffsville Village overlay, 25 Blue Streak Blvd. The applicant is requesting a variance to allow the basketball and gaga court, and observatory perimeter fencing to be 8 feet in height.

- M&G Realty Inc., B-2 business and D-C corridor overlay, 1850 Oregon Pike and East Roseville Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance to allow for a convenience store with 7,646 square feet of gross floor area; a variance to allow for one vehicle fueling canopy at a height of 19 feet 11 inches; a variance to allow for one delivery that is 45 feet wide; a variance to allow for a sidewalk 5 feet in width to match the existing sidewalks of the nearby properties.

- Lancaster Bible, institutional and R-2 residential, 901 Eden Road. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit the installation of a freestanding sign on the west side of Bible School Drive, separate college-owned parcel, to be located off-premises.

- Horst Realty LLC, I-1 industrial and D-R retrofit overlay, 365 Carrera Drive. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to not require a perimeter buffer strip along the western lot line, in order to allow payment to approach the lot line for current parking and future connections to the neighboring lot; a variance to not require a perimeter buffer strip along the western lot line, in order to allow pavements to approach the lot line for current parking and future connections to neighboring lot; a variance to allow a 10-foot-wide green strip with one row of shrubs that will reach a height of 42 inches at maturity; a variance to allow the building to set back farther than 25 feet from the street right of way; a variance to exclude the requirements of a “Street Wall” and instead allow a green strip with landscape shrubs that reach a height of 42 inches at maturity; a variance to permit a time extension to obtain permits and complete construction.

- KSL Partners LLC, B-3 business and D-R retrofit, 2061-2091 Grand St. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit buildings C, E,G and H as depicted on Exhibit F to be developed solely for multifamily residential use; a variance to permit a time extension to obtain permits and complete construction, to extend the approvals granted by the 2017 decision to align with these timeframes.