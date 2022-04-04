EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Sgt. Jeffrey Hessinger recognized for years of service — Resolution No. 2022-12.

— Pickleball visitors — Discussion and action on use of facilities.

— Consent agenda: (a) Mavis Tires, 1655 Columbia Ave. (21-17.02), approval of the roadways, curbs and sidewalks deferral agreements, operations and maintenance agreement, memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement, fee-in-lieu of road improvements and stormwater fees; (b) Woodcrest Villa, Carmellia Place, (03-46.05) time extension to allow plan recording; (c) Nolt Road cluster development, 3072 Nolt Road (18-11.04), time extension to allow plan recording; (d) Invoices from all funds covering March 19-April 8; (e) approval of minutes for March 16.

— Action items: (a) Chief Stephen Skiles — acceptance of resignation letter effective March 24 after 12 years of service; (b) South Chiques rezoning petition – adoption consideration of Ordinance 2022-05, rezoning AH and CBC lands to Enterprise; (c) golf equipment (carts/maintenance) — financing $571,248 purchase through supplemental budget appropriation; (d) Street reclassification —permission to advertise ordinance modification to add Plane Tree Drive as collector road; (e) Mann Stream restoration — letter of project support for grant submissions; (f) Highview Commercial — acknowledgment of zoning text amendment to allow drive-thru restaurants in the CBC, enterprise and RCC zones and establish criteria; (g) hotel guest registration ordinance 2022-06 — requires hotel operators to maintain a guest; (h) community gardens — relocating to 918 Nissley Road (across from the Turkey Hill); (i) assignment of rents related to the recreation authority sublease; (j) Lancaster County Conservation District (LCCD) — memorandum of understanding regarding mutual services; (k) Dreampark improvements — authorization to purchase a new piece of equipment to replace the failing water feature in the Dreampark.

— New business: Church Street/Stony Battery (Four Seasons corner property) rezoning discussion; AT&T inquiry to accept orphaned land parcel at Good Drive and Marietta Avenue.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Remote access: eastlamptertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of the April 4 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the March 21 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— 2021 fire services volunteers of the year presentations.

— Action items: (a) Resolution regarding traffic signal maintenance agreement with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; (b) resolution regarding policy on annual auditor appointment; (c) resolution regarding C2P2 grant application for the Rockvale Trail project.

— Manager’s report: ARPA Projects discussion.

— Next meeting — April 18, at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (1) recommendation for approval of resignation; (2) recommendation for approval of employment-professional; (3) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (4) recommendation for approval of change of status; (5) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (6) recommendation for approval of correction to additional assignment hourly rate; (7) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (8) recommendation for approval of teachers for extended school year (ESY) special education services; (9) recommendation for approval of a supplemental contract; (10) recommendation for approval of before-school/after-school nurses; (11) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (12) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

— Business/finance committee: (13) recommendation for approval of software agreement with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSUI); (14) recommendation for approval of appointment of local auditor.

— Miscellaneous: (15) recommendation for approval of sponsorship agreements; (16) recommendation for approval of field trip; (17) recommendation for approval of updated policies (first reading); (18) recommendation for approval of policy (first reading).

— Next board meeting — Monday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Jessica Klinker for appointment to the board of health; (b) nomination of Corey Fogelman for reappointment to the board of health; (c) nomination of Charles Yohe for appointment to the building code board of appeals.

— Finance Committee: Administration Resolution No. 36-2022, seeking a grant for the strategic management plan.

— Community planning committee: (a) review Historical Commission recommendation for stockyards development plan; (b) Administration Resolution No. 37-2022, amending the sewer control plan for Queen and Chestnut Street apartments project; (c) Administration Resolution No. 39-2022, amending the sewer control plan for HDC MidAtlantic College Avenue project; (d) Administration Bill No. 07-2022, amending the zoning ordinance; (e) Administration Bill No. 08-2022, amending the wireless communications ordinance; (f) Administration Bill No. 09-2022, wireless communications infrastructure in the public right-of-way; (g) Administration Bill No. 06-2022, amending the lead hazard ordinance.

— Public Safety Committee: Administration Resolution No. 38-2022, adopting an emergency operations plan.

— Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act updates.

— Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Resolution No. 34-2022, calling for Puerto Rico self-determination; (b) Council Resolution No. 35-2022, recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— 324 W. Chestnut St., Kathleen Peck, owner. alteration: installation of solar panels on rear roofs visible from Concord Street.

— 421 Church St., Melvin S. Beiler, owner, alteration: removal of a modern front porch enclosure; installation of a new railing and posts on the exposed front porch.

— Administrative approvals.

— Approval of minutes from the Feb. 1 Historical Architectural Review Board meeting.

— Other business/public participation.

— Assignment of board member to take part in the April 12 City Council meeting and/or the May 2 meeting.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. April 20 and will be held in-person at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners special workshop meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access link at manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Discussion, action and public comment on the procedure the board of commissioners will use to address the remand in the matter of RV Holdings, LP and Hurst Family Estate LP (Oregon Village conditional use).

— Motion to approve the hiring of a human resource director.

— Acknowledgment: 2310 Fruitville Pike — Chapter 474 vehicles and equipment — abandoned and junked, request for public hearing.

— Public comment on other township related business.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585 Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585, call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— Oaktree Outdoor Advertising LP, B-4 business and D-R retrofit overlay, 1500 Oregon Pike.

— Oaktree Outdoor Advertising LP, B-4 business and D-R retrofit overlay, 1950 Fruitville Pike.

— Posh Properties, I-2 industrial and D-R. retrofit overlay, 789 Flory Mill Road.