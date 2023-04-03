EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, pass code 951511. Among the agenda items:

- Hearing: Sheetz, Inc. for intermunicipal liquor license transfer at 1655 Rohrerstown Road.

- Township recognitions: Ellis P. Payne, East Hempfield Township Industrial Development Authority, 23 years of service; Craig Irwin, Rohrerstown Fire Company; Don Scheonberger, East Petersburg Fire Company; Timothy P. Neiss, public works, 18-year employee; Steven D. Brandvold, building code official/inspector, 15-year employee.

-Consent agenda: (a) 2821 Old Tree Drive final plan, time extension to record the final plan; (b) Homestead Village final plan, time extension to record the final plan; (c) Traditions of America Phase 1, reduction of financial security; (d) Traditions of America Phase 2, reduction of financial security; (e) Traditions of America Phase 3, reduction of financial security; (f) Haydn Manor Phase 1, reduction of financial security; (g) Haydn Manor Phase 2, reduction of financial security; (h) invoices from all funds covering March 18 to April 5; (i) approval of minutes March 15.

- Action items: (a) Adam Roda, Eastside Drive, requesting UGI installation to occur at his residence (roadcut); (b) Little Conestoga Foundation, ratifying signature on letter of support for their Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant submission; (c) Align Life Ministries Run Walk for Life 5K on Junction Road on May 13, use of roadway and authorize signature on indemnification certificate; (d) A. Herr Wetlands creation project, award of planting bid to low bidder, BrightFields Inc., Wilmington Del.; (e) 2nd Opioid Pharmaceutical settlement documents, authorizing signature on submittal documentation.

- New business: Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors resolutions and nominations report; Little Conestoga Creek Foundation Blue/Green Corridor Project update (quarterly).

- Open house for Nolt/Church property, master recreation plan, 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 7.

EAST LAMPETER INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

The East Lampeter Industrial Commercial Development Authority will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the April 3 meeting agenda; (b) approval of the Jan. 3 regular meeting minutes; (c) approval to pay invoices.

n Old and unfinished business: (a) Branding, Gateway features and wayfinding; (b) report on business improvement district project

- Next meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, July 17.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the April 3 supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Monday, March 20, regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

- Volunteer fire service recognitions.

- Swearing in of trauma canine – Seija.

- Old business: (a) request for release of financial security: Phase 1A Devon Creek land development plan sanitary sewer site improvements; (b) request for release of financial security: Crills subdivision plan,2009 Meadow Ridge Drive; (c) request for reinstatement and time extension to record conditionally approved plan at Greenfield North land development.

- New business: (a) resolution on Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection sewer planning module at 458 Mt. Sidney Road subdivision; (b) request for time extension for township review and action for Stoltzfus subdivision plan, 324 Willow Road; (c) Dutch Wonderland stormwater management plan for Penley’s Pub.

- Action items: (a) resolution on submission of grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Lancaster Heritage Pathway; (b) resolution regarding opioid settlement participation.

- Manager’s report: (a) discussion of other post-employment benefits funding; (b) review of Mt Sidney Road pedestrian analysis.

- Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the district administration building boardroom, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: Recommendation for approval of: (a) resignations; (b) employment – professional; (c) employment – support; (d) additional assignments; (e) leaves of absence; (f) supplemental contract correction and addition; (g) 2023-24 coach; (h) substitutes; (i) event worker; (j) volunteers.

- Business and finance committee: Recommendation for approval of: (a) 2023-24 special education contract; (b) software agreement with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; (c) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 proposed general operating budget; (d) appointment of local auditor.

- Academic committee: Recommendation for approval of: (a) Advanced Placement economics curriculum; (b) Advanced Placement economics textbook; (c) middle school English language arts textbook adoption; (d) instructional services contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (e) policies (second and final reading).

- Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: Nomination of Marlyn Barbosa for appointment to the Board of Health.

- Finance committee: (a) resolution amending the capital improvement plan funded by 2016A bonds; (b) resolution amending the capital improvement plan funded by 2018 bonds; (c) resolution amending the capital improvement plan funded by 2022 bonds.

- Community planning committee: (a) resolution amending the sewer facilities plan to include the 422 Ruby St. development project; (b) resolution approving the Community Development Block Grant action plan; (c) resolution authorizing a cooperation agreement with the YWCA Lancaster for grant funding; (d) resolution authorizing a cooperation agreement with College Avenue Property Holdings LLC for grant funding; (e) resolution appropriating and approving uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the creation of homeless shelter facilities and provision of homeless services.

- Public works committee: stormwater management update.

- Economic development committee: (a) bill allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds for community facilities capital projects; (b) American Rescue Plan Act updates.

- Committee of the whole: (a) resolution recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month; (b) municipal broadband update.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- 105 E. King St.; Tenfold Transitional Living Center, owner; Cornerstone Design Architects, applicant. Remove marble cladding and replace with limestone on the ground-floor facade; remove metal awning and install a new storefront with paired central entry doors. Install two new entry doors on the east and west sides of the ground-floor facade, two new signage panels and a new limestone cornice above the first floor. Replace existing storefront within a recessed and gated side entrance on North Duke Street. Replace windows on the East King Street facade and visible east and west side elevations. Replace a rooftop elevator overrun.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision and land development: (a) Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance modification request; (b) request for unit address deferment for the final land development plans at 221 and 227 N. Prince Street.

- Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster: (a) The City Reinvestment Board has forwarded 234 E. Fulton St. for certification of blight; (b) Planning Commission recommendation of appropriate land use for 506 Beaver St. and 415 Church St.

- Comprehensive plan update.

- Other business: Planning staff requests action on a proposed amendment to the zoning code to improve short-term rental regulation in the city. The proposed amendment recommends allowing one or two apartment units above a commercial use to be permitted by-right as short-term rental within the currently allowed zoning districts, and correcting an error in required parking.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585,

meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; or call 1-267-831-0333. Among the agenda items:

- RNJ Washes LLC, 1850 Oregon Pike and 384 E. Roseville Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception to operate a motor vehicle washing facility; a variance to provide a proposed sidewalk along Oregon Pike at a width of less than the 10-foot requirement; a variance to allow development of the premises without providing a street wall, fence or hedge along the Oregon Pike frontage; a variance to permit parking to the rear of the building adjacent to a residential zoning district; a variance to allow the vacuum and mat washing functions to be located on the exterior of the building.

- Christopher Laboy and Molly Ramos, 25 Roosevelt Blvd. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception to permit an accessory dwelling unit in the existing dwelling for one relative in accordance with Section 2515 Accessory Dwelling Units.

- Time extension request on previously granted approval: Heimer Properties, 1609 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A time extension of six months to obtain permits from March 8 to Sept. 8.