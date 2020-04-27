Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 27. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Meeting is being held at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters for discussion and action: Community planning reviews: (a) No. 4-101, Brecknock Township, proposed zoning of one parcel of land at 161 Boulder Hill Road from the residential low (RL) zoning district to the agriculture (AG) zoning district; (b) No. 16-69, West Donegal Township, proposed rezoning of eight tracts of land totaling approximately 242 acres located south North Market Street, Route 230, east of Newville Road from Rural (R) to Limited Commerical (LC); (c) No. 24-54, Elizabeth Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing nonconforming lots; (d) No. 25-62, Elizabethtown Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide for new lot area, lot width, setback, and impervious coverage requirements, as well as other specific criteria, for certain apartment dwellings in the mixed-use district.

The next scheduled meeting is May 11.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will virtually premeet at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 6 p.m. regular meeting Wednesday, April 29. To attend the public meeting, please call 717-666-7740 and enter conference ID 126 567 844#. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2020-64: appointing Tim L. Kauffman to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee; (2) Resolution 2020-65: budget amendment; (c) ordinances; (D) motions/decisions: (1) motion: Grandview Lane Properties, Homeland Drive/Center Avenue, zoned R-3, preliminary/final subdivision and lot add-on plan; (2) motion: 330 Eden Road Site, 330 Eden Road, zoned I-1 & D-R overlay, preliminary/final subdivision and lot add-on plan; (3) motion: introduction of Ordinance 2020-09 repealing and replacing Ordinance 2014-15 known as the “fire alarm ordinance”; (4) decision: Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 T-1 overlay district, conditional use request, floodplain ordinance.