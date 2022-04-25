LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Legislative agenda: (a) consider legislative budget transfers for first-quarter workers compensation expenses; (b) ordinances for final passage — Administration Bill No. 06-2022, amending the lead hazard ordinance; (c) ordinances for first reading — public hearing, Administration Bill No. 07-2022, amending the Zoning Ordinance; Administration Bill No. 08-2022, amending the wireless communications ordinance; Administration Bill No. 09-2022, addressing wireless communications facilities in the public right-of-way; (d) resolutions — Council Resolution No. 40-2022, consenting to the mayor’s appointment of Todd Hutchinson as fire chief.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, in City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— No. 22-025, Myron Stoltzfus, 44 W. Liberty St. Special permit for a multifamily dwelling; variance to be deficient of the required 400 square-feet by 30 square feet.

— No. 22-016, Ceilia Goldberg, 344-346 Beaver St. Variance to be deficient of 2,500-square-foot lot size by 100 square feet (2 lots).

— No. 22-017, Wilkin Martinez-Rivera, 1317 Fremont St. Variance to exceed 55% coverage by 18% (65% existing).

— No. 22-024, Michael Chance, 901 Shippen St. Special permit for a barber shop; special permit for off-site parking.

— No. 22-026, Steven Cabalar, 349 W. Grant St. Special permit to sub nonconforming uses (to eating/drinking).

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, in the boardroom at the Brownstown Campus, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata.

Among the agenda items:

— Motion: (a) Suspend two-read provisions of Policy 003 for duration of meeting; (b) accept recommended change to Policy 003.

— Director’s report

— Committees reports

— Personnel Committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments, and transfers; permission to hire assistant administrative director prior to May meeting; extend retirement date; extra duty; summer camp staffing and rate approval; job descriptions.

— Building and Property Committee: Updates on facility projects.

— Planning and Development Committee: Approval of program name change reversal; Information items — career readiness tasks draft, in-service agenda, application status, summer camp, enrollment updates and field trips.

— Finance Committee: Financial reports; permission to purchase/bid/award bids/RFPs; approval of private sale of item previously sold at auction; informational Items for possible cost savings — wastewater project, Lion’s Club roof project, capital reserve project timeline realignment.

— Policy Committee: second read and approval — 707, 710, 716, 717, 811, 812, 813, 820; first Read — 800, 801, 804, 806.

— Old business: Joint operating committee retreat date.

— The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee will be on May 26 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Joy Campus.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400. For remote access, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the March meeting.

— Communications.

— Staff reports

— Financial reports for January, February and March.

— Committee reports.

— The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held May 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, and via Zoom.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointment, presentations, and reports: Staff report.

— New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews — (1) No. 29-258, East Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning of the property known as 2532 Marietta Ave., from the low-density residential zone (RL) to medium-density residential zone (RM); (2) No. 29-259, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit drive-through and drive-in services by right as accessory uses in the campus zone (C) and to increase the maximum building height of accessory structures in the campus zone (C) from 45 feet to 60 feet; (3) No. 33-144, Lancaster City, proposed miscellaneous amendments to the zoning ordinance.

— Subdivision and land development Items: (a) No. 74-413-2, Abram K. Miller, Bart Township; (b) No. 78-133-1, Blackhorse Warehouse, East Cocalico Township; (c) No. 79-25-5, 128 W. Maple Grove Road, Brecknock Township; (d) No. 79-188-5, Kendig Square Shopping Center, West Lampeter Township; (e) No. 85-423-2, David M. King, Leacock Township; (f) No. 91-103-1, 553 & 663 Druid Hill Road, West Hempfield Township; (g) No. 92-20-4, Columbia Water Company, East Donegal Township; (h) No. 99-72-10, Cornerstone Drive Lot W-1 warehouse, Rapho Township; (i) No. 04-82B, Samuel G. Fisher, Fulton Township; (j) No. 05-2-2, Glenn Rissler residence, West Earl Township; (k) No. 06-94-2, 825 Peters Road Tract, Earl Township; (l) No. 06-151-1C, Wabash Landing, Phase 3, East Cocalico Township; (m) No. 13-39-2, 1575 and 1615 State St., East Petersburg Borough; (n) No. 22-17, 110 Rock Hill Road, Manor Township; (o) No. 22-18, 329 Broad St., Terre Hill Borough; (p) No. 22-19, 1860 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township.

— Next meeting: Monday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, immediately following Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. For remote access, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the March 22 regular meeting.

— Treasurer’s report for January, February and March.

— Staff reports.

— Communications.

— Unfinished business.

— New business: (a) Resolution approving carry-over vacation time due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) resolution approving application for payment No. 1 for construction costs related to Penn Square, Suite 100; (c) resolution approving an assignment, delegation, and assumption agreement with Lancaster General Hospital; (d) resolution authorizing the executive director to enter into a professional services agreement with the Borough of Columbia for rental inspections.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held May 24 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr.. For remote access, visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) resolutions — Resolution 2022-55, installation of a temporary banner; (c) ordinances — Ordinances 2022-05, zoning ordinance amendment, conference/event center definition; (d) motions/decisions — motion for road closure for Hands-On-House Children’s Museum of Lancaster; (e) acknowledgments — (1) proposed ordinance 2022-08 amending the township code governing police pensions to include an Act 44 retirement program, (2) engineering and traffic studies — removed reserved parking zone in front of 96 Knollwood Drive.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of March 28 meeting; (b) authorize township manager to execute the sewage facilities planning module component 4A for 1925 Sheaffer Road — proposed residential development Phase 1 (No. 21-15-FLDP); (c) sign final subdivision and land development plan for Ira M. Heistand, Jr. and Linda M. Heistand (No. 21-10-FSDP).

— Old business: Preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Featherton Crossing Phase 5 (No. 21-12-FLDP).

— New business: Sketch plan for proposed RV Lot 185/187/189 Ridgeview Road South (No. 22-04-SLDP) — proposal to redevelop a commercial site located within the C-1 limited commercial district for use as an RV sales and service facility.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is for Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 25. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrct/. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for committee of the whole actions: The Lancaster County Academy proposed budget for 2022-23

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Judicial review; (b) special education legal consortium membership; (c) student teaching affiliation agreement; (d) counselor education affiliation agreement; (e) Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU); (f) athletic trainer agreement.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) teachers that will be involved in the ReACH Program for summer 2022; (d) summer temporary nurse hours.