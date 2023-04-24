Lancaster City City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by Council: Proposed Lancaster Trust Policy.

Interim reports of committees of council: (a) Legislative budget transfers: consider legislative budget transfers for first-quarter workers compensation expenses; (b) Ordinances for final passage: Bill appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for community facilities capital projects; (c) Resolutions: Resolution appropriating and approving uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the creation of homeless shelter facilities and provision of homeless services.

Lancaster City CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at 115 East King St., Room 4A. Information: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.”

Among the agenda items:

Approval of March 28 board meeting minutes and approval of March financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

New business: (a) Resolution approving the creation of a CRIZ Residential Development Financial Assistance Program and authorizing all actions required to prepare to issue a taxable revenue bond to capitalize the loan and grant program; and (b) Finance Committee recommendation — Short-term investment of CRIZ 2020 Project Fund monies presented by Matt Bush, Fulton Financial Advisors.

Lancaster City Zoning

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Brentwood Investments Properties, 303 West King St. Variance to exceed 38 feet height limit by 0 feet.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundations, 640 S. Franklin St. Special permit to sub nonconforming uses (recycle center to contractor’s office); variance to reduce 20 feet front yard setback to 3 feet.

Philip C. Jones, 68 S. Marshall St. Variance to reduce one required space to zero.

Alisa Grace Harrison, 146 College Avenue. Special permit for pet grooming.

Maria Frederick, 30 W. James St. Special permit for eating/drinking establishment.

Laura Heller, 822 Buchanan Avenue. Variance to reduce one required space to zero.

118 Prince LLC, 116-122 N. Prince St. Use variance to permit residential on street level.

232 NPS LLC, 232-236 N. Prince St. Variance to be deficient of 400 square feet room size by 93 square feet; variance to be deficient of minimum parking stall width by 5 feet and length by 3 feet; variance to be deficient of 24 feet isle width by 56 inches.

Ben Weiss, 401 W. Walnut St. Special permit for an eating/drinking establishment; variance to reduce two required spaces to zero.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27 at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street.

Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: Student of the month, Skills USA results, HOSA State Leadership Conference result, committee minutes, JOC meeting format discussion, Act 55 related policy and local, state, and federal projects.

Personnel committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments and transfers, rescinded job acceptances summer camp, stipend for assistant principal, elimination of two positions: patient care technician clinical aide, job description updates, request for unpaid leave and FMLA.

Building and property committee: updates on facility projects.

Planning and development committee: 2023-2024 memorandum of understanding TAP, HOSA state competition, OAC member list, informational items: field trips.

Finance committee: Treasurer’s report, capital reserve, line item report, bill payment, internal service fund reports, cafeteria report, permission to purchase/bid/award bids/RFPs, seeking approval of: utilizing end of year funds for vehicle and consumable supplies purchase for programs. Transition from administrator credit cards to purchasing cards (P-Cards).

New business: JOC treasurer vote in May.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Joy Campus.

Lancaster County Redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. Remote access, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Treasurer’s report for November and December 2022 and January, February and March 2023.

New business: (a) Resolution authorizing the reservation of funds through the home investment partnership program for Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity for the 5th Street build in Columbia Borough; (b) Resolution approving a funding request for the use of ESG-CV funding for Columbia Presbyterian Hands Across The Street Shelter bathroom renovations; (c) Resolution approving an administrative agreement with the County of Lancaster for 2023; (d) Resolution endorsing the 2023 annual action plan; (e) Resolution authorizing transfer of funding to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for the rehabilitation of the property at 612 Franklin Street in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds; (f) Resolution authorizing CDBG funding to be used for architectural services for the property at 521 Locust Street in the Borough Of Columbia; (g) Resolution approving a contract amendment for the 2021 CDBG public facility improvements project with The Factory Ministries; (h) Resolution approving a contract amendment for the 2022 CDBG public facility improvements project with The Factory Ministries; (i) resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Lancaster to reduce homelessness and mitigate the impacts of homelessness in Lancaster City.

Other business: There will be a special meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster on Monday, May 8 at 4 p.m. The next regular meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held May 23, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Manheim Township Commissioners

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. To attend remotely, visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Discussions: (a) Discussion regarding the Lancaster Township Police contract; (b) Discussion regarding establishing the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (c) Resolution establishing the Pickleball Advisory Committee.

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Resolution appointing Leslie M. Binford to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (b) Resolution appointing Susan D. Crow to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (c) Resolution appointing William G. Hayek to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (d) Resolution appointing Glenn S. Kamen to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (e) Resolution appointing David Martin to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (f) Resolution appointing Steven C. Mentzer to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (g) Resolution appointing Joan Nagy to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (h) Resolution appointing Yvonne P. Pritchett to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (i) Resolution appointing John T. Reinert to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (j) Resolution appointing Greg R. Smith to the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (k) Resolution appointing Hung Vuong to the Pickleball Advisory Committee.

New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Stonehenge Estates Tract 1 Phase II — Residential subdivision plan, zoned R-1 Residential, financial security reduction; (2) 124/126 Valley Road — Stormwater management plan, zoned R-3 Residential, financial security reduction; (b) Resolutions: (c) Ordinances; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) Eden Resort Inn & Suites Storage Building — 222 Eden Road, Zoned B-4 Business/D-R Overlay, request for modification of land development process; (2) Landis Residence — Stormwater Management Plan, 2258 Raleigh Drive, zoned R-1 Residential, request for modification of stormwater ordinance; (3) Robert A. Jr. and Carole D. Brandt — Final lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 2613 and 2317 Mondamin Farm Road, zoned R-1 Residential, plan withdrawal.

Mount Joy Township Supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the March 27 meeting; (b) Sign the Minor Subdivision Plan for 1319 Bear Creek Road; (c) Sign the Preliminary/Final Land Development for Rheems Retail Center.

Old business: (a) Store-It Preliminary/Final Land Development Plan — Proposal to redevelop a 2.19-acre commercial site with a miniwarehouse/self-storage facility containing four buildings. No water or wastewater utilities are required by the use and are not provided. The site is located within the C-2, General Commercial District: Consideration of waiver; Consideration of conditional plan approval.

New business: (a) Land development plan waiver for 2246 S. Market Street (Spayd Properties LLC) — Proposal to expand an existing machine shop with 75 feet by 160 feet and 20 feet by 160 feet additions to the rear of the structure at 2246 S. Market Street. No additional impervious coverage is proposed. The 3.75-acre property is located within the LI, Light Industrial District: Consideration of conditional land development plan waiver; (b) Land development plan waiver for Ronald S. Keener/Keener Grain — Proposal to construct an office and shop in conjunction with an existing grain storage operation located at 1361 Cloverleaf Road. A new on-lot sewer system and an existing private well will serve the building. The 14.39-acre site is located within the LI, Light Industrial District: Consideration of conditional land development plan waiver.

Initial View: (a) Final land development/stormwater Management Plan for Repler Investments LP — Proposal to redevelop a site with 1,440 square feet and 3,375 square feet buildings for a street sweeping business located at 380 Hershey Road. The site is served by public sewer and a private well. The 0.64-acre property is located within the MU, Mixed Use District.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 22 beginning at 7 p.m.