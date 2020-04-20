East Lampeter Township supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 20. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the April 6 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay all invoices from all funds.

- Old business: (a) proposed petition regarding 2020 tax upset sales; (b) developer’s agreement with High Associates regarding Zook/Yoder/Esh site.

- New business: (a) presentation regarding fire apparatus purchase proposal, Lafayette Fire Company; (b) accept proposed zoning amendment for review and distribution, commercial redevelopment overlay zone.

- Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation report; (b) Walnut Street Extension/ Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway report; (c) public meeting considerations and pandemic response discussion.

- The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 18.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 20. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at l-spioneers.org. Among the agenda items:

- Business and Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of petition to stay 2020 upset tax sales; (b) discussion of Victory Church request.

- Miscellaneous: (a) sharing 2020-21 board goals, draft; (b) recommendation for approval of policy (first reading).

Lancaster city housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 20. If you are a member of the public and wish to attend remotely, please contact Dianne at 717-397-2835, ext. 3044 or dkey@lchapa.com for call-in instructions. Among the agenda items:

- Approve minutes of the March 16 meeting.

- Financial report: March 2020.

- Executive/deputy director’s report.

- Other business: special presentation of the 2019 audit.

- Date of the next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 18.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at lancasterctc.edu, by 6 p.m. on day of meeting. Among the agenda items:

- Director’s report: committee minutes; COVID-19 motion; local, state and federal projects.

- Personnel Committee: recommendation for approval of resignations and appointments; approval to hire; support staff evaluation; intermittent family and medical leave.

- Building and Property Committee: updates on facility projects.

- Planning and Development Committee: guidance for the high school graduating class of 2020; approval of OAC Committee members lists; continuity of education plan; application update.

- Policy Review Committee: second reading and approval of policies.

- The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held 7 p.m. May 28 virtually or in the board room of the Brownstown Campus.

Lancaster Township planning

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plans: (a) Buchanan Elementary, waiver request, briefing item; (b) City of Lancaster Groff’s Run daylight/restoration, stormwater management site plan, waiver request, action item; (c) Lot 26 Marietta Ave., stormwater management site plan, briefing item.

- Subdivision/land Development plans: Conestoga View lot add-on, briefing.

- The next meeting will be 7 p.m. May 19.

Mount Joy Township supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 20 via Zoom (meeting ID 125 393 337). Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the March 16 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm: (i) treasurer’s report for March 1-31, subject to audit; (ii) escrow account summary report; and (iii) township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposits; (c) approve payment of all bills; (d) Wolgemuth Park, seal coating; (e) Chapter 96, property maintenance; (f) Greiner Industries; (g) Hickory Run Properties LLC (Trent DeArment); (h) Carter Lumber Co.; (i) Londonderry Township, letters of support; (j) Municibid, award bids.

- COVID-19: (a) declaration of disaster emergency; (b) real estate extension for payment; (c) 2020 tax upset sales stays.

- Catalyst Group (Myers Farm).

- Petition to rezone 1925 Sheaffer Road.

- Correspondence: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin (emailed to supervisors March 27).

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held 7 p.m. Monday, May 18.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor school board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at pennmanor.net. Among the agenda items:

- Review school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for committee of the whole: (a) memorandum of understanding for Teledoc Services; (b) memorandum of understanding for 2019-20 transportation services, Shultz Transportation; (c) memorandum of understanding for 2019-20 Transportation services, Eschbach Bus Service.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) holiday schedule for 2020-21 school year; (b) special education legal consortium membership; (c) Pennsylvania School Boards Association all-access package; (d) approval to allow the Lancaster County treasurer to petition the court to postpone 2020 upset tax sale.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) professional leaves: (d) retirement.