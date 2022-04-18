CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (b) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments; (e) high school — student report; (f) home and school visitor social worker update.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments; (b) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (c) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from March 14 and 21; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies — Policy 907 school visitors, Policy 908 parenting responsibilities, Policy 909 municipal government relations, Policy 910 community relations; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies — Policy 820 food service, Policy 902 publication, Policy 904 public attendance at school events and Policy 905 citizen’s advisory committee; (f) approval of special education legal consortium with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 for 2022-23; (g) approval of new story agreement (as per confidential student documents); (h) approval of change orders for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (i) approval of contract with Work Wisdom; (j) approval of Accelerating Language proposal: (k) approval of technology legal consortium with IU13 for 2022-23; (l) approval of student discipline action; (m) approval of service agreement for large format printer at middle school; (n) approval of blackboard contract; (o) approval of Forecast 5 agreement; (p) approval of SOSL contract extension.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) finance update; (b) approval of bid recommendations for renovations for existing middle school and Leola Elementary School; (c) approval of traffic updates; (d) Buckskin Activity Alliance report; (e) Budget update — staffing update, proposed final budget update; (f) resolution for charter school funding reform.

— Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (e) construction team update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592, passcode 951511

Among the agenda items:

— Police promotion —Sgt. Christopher Chase to the rank of lieutenant, effective April 25.

— Consent agenda: (a) department reports — golf, public works, development services, police, emergency services, fire services; (b) 791 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03) — escrow reduction request No. 7; (c) Traditions of America, Phase 3 (18-04.08) — request for time extension until July 15 to record Phase 3 plans; (d) treasurers report for April 22 covering all funds; (e) invoices from all funds covering April 4-22; (f) approval of April 6 minutes.

— Action items: (a) Commerce Park Lots 1 and 3, 2007 and 2009 State Road, revised final plan; (b) Happy Tails, 823 Rohrerstown Road, waiver of land development; (c) 200 Plane Tree Dr., waiver/modifications and final land development plan; (d) Lancaster County Motors, Commercial Avenue, waiver of preliminary plan; (e) Always Never Done letter — rezoning concept idea — Dwight Yoder; (f) sign ordinance amendments — consider Ordinance No. 2022-07; (g) declaration of taking — authorization to proceed with taking small piece of property for a traffic signal easement at the intersection of Oreville Road and Good Drive — resolution No. 2022-14; (h) East Hempfield Township police memorandum of understanding addressing training schedules; (i) Chief Stephen Skiles — resolution retirement of service weapon; (j) public works vehicles — ordering for 2023.

— New business: Steinman first quarterly report (April/2022) — Little Conestoga Creek project; MS4 quarterly report from DM/A.

— Traffic Commission report.

— Manager’s report/board group report out.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Remote access link: visit eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of the April 18 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the April 4 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from funds.

— Old business: (a) time extension for township review and action- 1782 Lincoln Highway land development plan No. 21-32.

— New business: (a) Mr. Car Wash land development Plan No. 21-29, 2175 Lincoln Highway East; (b) sewer planning module resolution — Mr. Car Wash, 2175 Lincoln Highway East; (c) Tree House land development plan No. 22-02, 2060 Old Philadelphia Pike; (d) Walton land development plan, No. 22-03, 2109A Old Philadelphia Pike; (e) time extension for township review and action — Lancaster Mennonite School l land development plan No. 22-04, 2176 Lincoln Highway East.

— Action Items: (a) resolution regarding America 250 PA endorsement.

— Manager’s report: (a) Comcast cable TV franchise renewal; (b) Walnut Street extension/Lancaster Heritage Pathway; (c) CV Region Recreation.

— Next meeting: Monday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Miscellaneous: Introduction/presentation of new Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 executive director.

— Personnel committee: recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding.

— Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of agreement with Lancaster General Medical Group; (b) recommendation for approval to move to bidding phase of early childhood/kindergarten center; (c) discussion of Strasburg Elementary appraisal report; (d) recommendation for approval of bond purchase agreement with Raymond James; (e) recommendation for approval of Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the general obligation bonds, series of 2022.

— Miscellaneous: (a) discussion of updated policies; (b) discussion of policy; (c) sharing of board goals- draft.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— 347 N. Queen St., 347 North Queen Street, LLC, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects, Inc., applicant, conceptual discussion of the proposed construction of a new seven-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space on an existing surface parking lot at the corner of North Queen and East Lemon Streets.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the offices, 325 Church St. Remote access, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Special presentation: Fiscal year 2021 audit.

— Financial report — March 2022.

— Deputy’s director’s report.

— Director of operations report.

— Director of housing choice voucher program.

— Director of strategic initiatives report.

— Executive director's report.

— Resolution: 2022-4-5, adopt Juneteenth Lancaster City Housing Authority holiday

— Date of the next meeting is May 16 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development: (a) final subdivision plan for 777 New Holland Ave. and request for modification to the subdivision and land development sections; (b) final land development Plan for 15, 19 and 23 Tennyson Drive and request for modification to subdivision and land development sections; (c) preliminary/final land development plan for 35 Erick Road and request for modification to the subdivision and land development sections; (d) introductory presentation on final land development plan for 213 College Ave.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. For more info: visit lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items

— Stormwater management plans LTPC 309, 596 River Dr., stormwater management site plan waiver request. action item.

— Subdivision/land development plans, LTPC 304, Bausman Place Apartment, final subdivision/land development plan, action item.

— The next regularly scheduled Lancaster Township Planning Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Remote meeting access link: Meeting ID 880 0530 7579; visit mtjoytwp.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approve and ratify minutes of the March 21 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 07-2022; Bill List No. 08-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of March 11-April 7, which represents two pay periods; (c) Trick-or-Treat revised policy; (d) Darrel Lehman Dump Truck Services, LLC; (e) Hoffer Estates, 1925 Sheaffer Road; 21-05-PLDP; (f) Sheaffer, Robert A. & Tracy L.; 21-13-FSDP; (g) Cove Outlook Park, Get Outdoors (GO) Lancaster Program; (h) Old Trolley Line Park, pavilion install.

— Waste Management —Lancaster Landfill LLC — zoning text amendment petition.

— Elizabethtown Beagle Club.

— 2022 road materials — award bids

— Northwest EMS.

— American Rescue Plan Act funds — spending plan outline.

— American Rescue Plan Act funds — Conoy Creek restoration at Green Meadows.

— American Rescue Plan Act funds — park equipment.

— Park and recreation fund — pavilion.

— Trash and recycling program — Penn Waste.

— Correspondence: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news Bulletin, March 2022; regarding monthly newsletter, emailed to supervisors March 21; (b) inspection reports from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated March 31, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill, emailed to supervisors April 6.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Monday, May 16, beginning at 7 p.m.