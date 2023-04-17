Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Community Forum will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the high school auditorium, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

6:30 PM Welcome – school board president.

Introduction of incoming superintendent.

Remarks by incoming superintendent.

Q & A.

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (A) board commendations; (B) superintendent's comments; (C) board comments; (D) correspondence - secretary; (E) home and school visitor/social worker update.

Public/professional/staff input: (A) public comments; (B) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (C) comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: (A) approval of minutes; (B) approval of financial reports; (C) approval of superintendent's report; (D) approval of first reading of district policies; (E) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (F) approval of New Story Agreements (as per confidential student documents); (G) approval of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and new Smoketown Elementary; (H) approval of Technology Legal Consortium with IU13 for 2022-2023; (I) approval of Student Discipline Action; (J) approval of Student Transportation Contract; (K) approval of IXL Agreement; (L) approval of IU13 PIMS Extension Agreement; (M) approval of IU13 PIMS Training Agreement; (N) approval of extension of PowerSchool Professional Development; (O) approval of Staffing Services Agreement; (P) approval of Proposal with McTighe & Associates Consulting, LLC; (Q) approval of Sponsorship Agreement with Lancaster Toyota for stadium parking lot; (R) approval of Trane Service Agreement for Brownstown Elementary.

Action/discussion agenda: (A) approval of Lancaster County Academy Operating Budget for 2023-2024 school year; (B) approval of interim principal for Conestoga Valley High School.

Information agenda: (A) finance and operations report; (B) curriculum and instruction report; (C) federal funds.

Board reports: (A) IU13 reports; (B) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (C) Lancaster County Academy; (D) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (E) construction team update; (F) other reports.

East Hempfield Twp. Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (A) Lancaster Plumbing & Heating (22-10.01) — time extension request to record plan, until 8/18/23; (B) Landis Farm Ph 2 (13-05-FP2) — reduction of financial security; (C) Sunoco building expansion (21-22.02) — approval of the memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement, and the O&M agreement; (D) department reports — golf, public works, planning, police, fire; (E) treasurer’s report for March 2023; (F) invoices from all funds covering April 8 to April 21, 2023; (G) Approval of minutes April 5, 2023.

Action items: (A) Little Conestoga Creek Foundation — Jim Shultz requesting the township to be the applicant for the Lancaster County Planning Commission’s Connects2040 program — a federal funds grant program which will be used to construct the segments of the trail at West Roseville Road area and Shreiner Station Road areas; (B) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors — resolutions and nominations information sheet for voting session at upcoming state conference.

East Lampeter Twp. Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (A) approval of the April 17, 2023 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (B) approval of the minutes of the Monday, April 3, 2023, regular meeting; (C) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Volunteer fire services recognitions.

Police department 2022 annual report — Chief Zerbe.

Old business: (A) request for release of financial security: No. 19-05 Stormwater Management Plan at 2850 Harvest Drive; (B) request for reduction of financial security: No. 21-16 Stormwater Management Plan at 289 Clearview Road; (C) request for release of financial security: No. 21-23 Stormwater Management Plan for Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East; (D) request for reduction of financial security: No. 21-34 Stormwater Management Plan at 2179 Lois Lane; (E) request for release of financial security: No. 22-04 Land Development Plan for Lancaster Mennonite School, 2179 Lincoln Highway East; (F) request for reinstatement and time extension to record conditionally approved Stormwater Management Plan and Waiver of Land Development No. 21-26 for Conestoga Valley School District — Mount Sidney Road; (G) request for reinstatement and time extension to record conditionally approved Stormwater Management Plan No. 21-33 at 419 Mount Sidney Road; (H) time extension for township review and Action No. 22-07 Land Development Plan for Chick-fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East.

Action items: (A) resolution regarding budget change for Witmer’s Tanker Refurbishing.

Manager’s report: (A) community survey; (B) Lancaster Heritage Pathway funding; (C) Review Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors resolutions for 2023 conference.

Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the items:

Miscellaneous: (A) presentation on Music for Everyone; (B) discussion/recommendation for creating a policy committee; (C) discussion of school board succession plan; (D) sharing of school board goals — draft; (E) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

227 W. James St.; Immobili Commercial, LLC, owner; RLPS Architects, applicant. Demolish a three-story brick residential building to be replaced by a pocket park.

10 N. Market Street; Hager Arcade Condominium Association, owners. Conceptual discussion of proposal to install projecting metal balconies measuring 5 feet by 8 feet on the building’s east elevation facing North Market Street and the north elevation facing West Grant Street.

118 N. Prince St., Williamsport Holding LP, owner, Alexander Design Studio, applicant. Conceptual discussion of a proposed mixed-use redevelopment, to include demolition of the rear wings of 116-118 N. Prince St. and partial demolition of a one-story garage at 117 N. Water St., and construction of a new seven-story multi-family residential building extending west to North Water Street with ground-floor retail space.

Lancaster City Planning Commission

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

Lancaster Twp. Planning Commission

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Information: www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Stormwater Management Plans LTPC 313 — Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor — SWM Site Plan — Action Item.

Subdivision/Land Development Plans LTPC 319 — Taco Bell — Land Development Plan — Briefing Item.

Mount Joy Twp. Supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (A) approve and ratify the minutes of the March 20, 2023 meeting; (B) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 06-2023; Bill List No. 07-2023; Bill List No. 08-2023 and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of March 10, 2023 through April 6, 2023 inclusive; (C) Municibid — Award Bid: Accept the high bid from Perry Hall, 1450 Broadway Ave, Apt 6, Bedford, OH 44146, for the purchase of the 2004 GMC 8500 Dump Truck that was sold on Municibid; and authorize the township manager to sign all necessary documents to have the title transferred to the new owner.

1584 S. Market St.: Rev. Kara Warner will be in attendance to discuss the possibility of having the property at 1584 S. Market St. rezoned from General Commercial (C-2) to Institutional (IN) to allow for a church.

Pennmark Management Company, Inc. — Appeal: Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to authorize the township solicitor to file a Notice of Intervention and defend the appeal filed by Pennmark Management Company, Inc. pertaining to the Zoning Hearing Board’s decision to deny their request for a variance of the Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 135, Chapter 135-85.C(3) for Case No. 220015, Tax Parcel No. 461-34081-0-0000, 455 Ridge Run Road.

ARPA Spending Plan: (A) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the updated APRA Spending Plan as per the township manager’s memo dated April 5, 2023; (B) discussion on and, if appropriate a motion pertaining to the proposal from River Valley Landscapes, 1178 Nursery Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368, dated March 24, 2023, for the installation of the rubber safety surface in the two playground areas at Cove Outlook Park.

Correspondence: (A) Letter from Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, dated March 15, 2023; regarding 2023 Proposed Resolutions and Nominations Report. (Emailed to supervisors March 16, 2023); (B) report from Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services, received March 20, 2023; regarding 2022 annual report. (Emailed to supervisors March 20, 2023); (C) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin, April 2023; regarding monthly newsletter. (Emailed to supervisors April 10, 2023); (D) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated April 6, 2023; regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (Emailed to supervisors April 11, 2023).

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the Large Group Instruction room at Penn Manor High School, 100 Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: 2022-2023 Winter Sports Summary.

Item 1: Review of school board meeting agenda

Item 2: Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (A) IU13 Core Program of Services and Instructional Media Services budget for the 2023-2024 school year resolution; (B) recommendation to not test for lead in water for Penn Manor buildings for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item 3: Consent agenda for administrative actions: (A) purchase of tractor from PowerPro Equipment; (B) staff holiday schedule for the 2023-2024 school year; (C) school district dentist; (D) memorandum of understanding agreement with Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency; (E) memorandum of understanding agreement with Community Services Group for an outreach specialist; (F) agreement with IU13 on training on upcoming science standards; (G) contract approval for Elaine Torres, Spanish speaking psychologist; (H) independent contractor agreement for the 2023-2024 school year with Billings Bilingual; (I) TeamCare Training for K-12 counselors; (J) The superintendent recommends the purchase of the following textbooks: Rules published by Scholastic (Lord, Cynthia); (K) agreement with Great Minds for Eureka Math K-5; (L) tuition-free senior for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

Item 4: consent agenda for personnel: (A) support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2022-2023 school year; (B) professional staff employment and change in status of the individual listed per the effective date for the 2023-2024 school year; (C) leaves; (D) resignation; (E) Act 86; (F) athletic workers for the 2022-23 school year; (G) stipend; (H) principal Penn Manor High School; (I) director of student support services; (J) 2022-23 spring; (K) 2022-23 spring volunteer coaches.