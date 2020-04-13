Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website. Among the agenda items:

Opening/welcome: (a) call to order; (b) attendance; (c) pledge to flag; (d) welcome; (e) approval of Policy 006.1; (f) resolution to accept public comment at virtual board meetings; (g) approval of agenda.

Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent comment; (b) board comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) policy review: Policy 231 extracurricular activities, Policy 233 suspensions and expulsions, Policy 235 student rights, Policy 440 comprehensive leave of absence, Policy 627 federal fiscal compliance; (b) resolution for delegation of authority; (c) budget update: personnel, budget update, transportation contracts, construction at Brownstown Elementary update, review of 2020-21 Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 budget.

Review board agenda: tentative board agenda April 20.

Public comments.

Board matters.

East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Virtual meeting held via Zoom, meeting ID: 689367148. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) heat and control time extension report; (c) Lime Spring Village time extension request; (d) treasurer’s report for April; (e) invoices from all funds covering April 4-17; (f) approval of minutes for April 1 meeting.

Action items: (a) Swarr Run restoration- Section 510 Program (The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Restoration and Protection Program) funding, letter of intent of application submission; (b) police contract extension agreement; (c) extending real estate tax base period, Resolution 2020-19; (d) county commission petition to postpone the real estate tax upset sale, township joinder to petition.

New business: MS4 quarterly report for January to April.

Traffic commission report: meeting canceled.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Directions to connect to and participate in the public meeting will be published on the district’s publicly accessible website. Among the agenda items:

Hempfield High School Student Council Representatives.

Continuity of education update.

Finance update.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., in the first-floor commission room, City Hall annex, East Marion Street entrance.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 13. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Meeting is being held at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters for discussion and action: (a) Lancaster County comprehensive planning items: none; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 12-34, Conestoga Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 146.5 acres for rural conservation and low density residential to effective agricultural; (2) No. 58-52, Strasburg Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to add definitions and regulations short term rental units.

Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 73-290-2B, Carriage Machine building replacement, East Lampeter Township; (b) No. 74-132-6, Weaver Precast, Ephrata Township; (c) No. 74-278D, 1289 Reading Road, Brecknock Township; (d) No. 77-139-1, Alvin S. Fisher, Paradise Township; (e) No. 83-126-6, 153 Smithville Road, Pequea Providence and Strasburg Townships; (f) No. 88-285-3A, Stoner Farm, Phase 1, Manheim Township; (g) No. 95-21-2, Manheim Central High School, Manheim Borough (h) No. 95-160-3, Warwick Crossing, Warwick Township; (i) No. 95-189-4, Eastern Industries Inc., West Cocalico Township; (j) No. 97-111-5, Luther Acres, Welcome Center, Lititz Borough; (k) No. 00-2-2, Harold M. and Mary Ellen Groff, Sadsbury Township; (l) No. 08-60-1, Menno E. Stoltzfus, Upper Leacock Township; (m) No. 18-45A, AutoZone Store No. 3794, Elizabethtown Borough; (n) No. 20-12, 4125 Marietta Ave., West Hempfield Township; (o) No. 20-14, Huynh Real Estate Investments LLC, Manheim Township and Lancaster city; (p) No. 20-15, Jacob K. Stoltzfus, Strasburg Township; (q) No. 20-16, 331 Owl Hill Road, Warwick Township.

Next schedule meeting: April 27.

Lancaster Township supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, and will include both the workshop and regular meeting. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Instruction to attend meeting available at lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Workshop agenda: department updates.

Regular meeting: secretary's report, treasurer's report, payment of bills, other reports.

Announcements: trash bills due April 30, payment can be made by mail, the drop box or online.

Old business: The board will act on a stormwater management site plan, including requested waivers of the Lancaster Township Stormwater Management Ordinance (2014), for the City of Lancaster's south water storage tank.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: (a) acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension from City of Lancaster for the approval of the stormwater management site plan for the south water storage tank; (b) a request for a reduction of the financial security for the stormwater management site plan for 120 Rider Ave., Elderwood Senior Living; (c) a request for a reduction of the financial security for the land development plan for the Lancaster City Operations Center-Riverside Avenue; (d) a request for a reduction of the financial security for the subdivision and land development plan Southern Village, Phase I; (e) a request for a reduction of the financial security for the subdivision and land development plan Southern Village, Phase IIIA; (f) acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension for the approval of the stormwater management site plan for 1780 Wabank Road; (g) a request for the dedication of Waypoint Drive.

New business: The board will act on the following: (a) to ratify the declaration of disaster emergency put into effect on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) Res2020-08 for 2020 real estate tax penalty and extension; (c) Lancaster County treasurer's proposed joint petition to stay 2020 upset sales.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. for the briefing/informational meeting, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13. The public is invited to attend via teleconference. The conference phone number is 717-666-7740 and the conference ID is 389 210 263#. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Public hearing, G. Investments LP, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article XVII, Section 1702 and Article XXIV, Section 2409, continued to a future date; (b) public hearing, Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1 and T-1 overlay district, conditional use request, floodplain ordinance.

Consent agenda: (a) Lancaster Country Club, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1, extension of time request; (b) 1125 Grofftown Road, preliminary/final land development plan, 1125 Grofftown Road, zoned R-3 and T-6 overlay, extension of time request; (c) 480 East Oregon Road Storage Units, preliminary/final land development Plan, 480 E. Oregon Road, zoned I-3, extension of time request.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2020-53, planning module; (b) Resolution 2020-54, extend the period in which taxes are paid at base amount; (c) Resolution 2020-55, appointing Brenda Kauffman as chairperson to the Sustainability Advisory Committee: (d) Resolution 2020-56, appointing Christopher Steuer to the Sustainability Advisory Committee; (e) Resolution 2020-57, appointing Jerry Lee Miller to the Sustainability Advisory Committee; (f) Resolution 2020-58, appointing Jane Druce to the Sustainability Advisory Committee; (g) Resolution 2020-59, appointing Carol Gifford to the Sustainability Advisory Committee; (h) Resolution 2020-60, appointing Laurence E. Carroll as chairperson to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee; (i) Resolution 2020-61, appointing Jim F. Bohan as vice-chairperson to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee.

Motions/decisions: (a) Brooklawn, Delp Road, Bonnie Drive and Dolly Drive, zoned R-2 final, Phase II subdivision/land development plan; (b) Parkside Reserve, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1, and TDR option, preliminary subdivision and land development plan; (c) Springhill Suites, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan; (d) 1046 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2 and T-6 overlay, preliminary/final land development plan; (e) Elam Fisher, preliminary/final subdivision plan, 286 Bushong Road, zoned R-1, stormwater modification request; (f) award bid for 2020 stream restoration projects; (g) award bid for various materials.

Acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic study for the posting of a reserved parking zone in front of 173 Windsor Ave.

ther business/deliberations: discussion of capital project upgrades as per the memos from Sean Moichany, township manager, dated March 20, regarding library and municipal office projection and sound system upgrades.

West Lampeter Township supervisors

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13. The public is invited to attend via youtube.com/channel/UCd0-BhF3xVXhfkuScUNS6dQ. Among the agenda items:

Hearings: (a) zoning ordinance text amendment, Smucker Welding (2110 Rockvale Road); (b) Conditional use modification hearing, KFG Trucking (1004 Willow Street Pike).

2019 annual audit report: Megan Senkowski, Trout CPA.

Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 5-220, ratifying disaster declaration of March 17; (b) approve Amendment No. 1 to general obligation note (Village Park Loan); (c) Resolution 6-2020, extending real estate tax due date for 2020; (d) discuss supervisors consent to delay upset tax sale for past due real estate taxes; (e) discuss due date for 2020 spring trash bills; (f) change orders for Village Park construction; (g) authorize public bid for aggregate stone and asphalt.