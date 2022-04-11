CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent comments; (b) board comments.

— Action/discussion items: (a) review of bid opening results for current middle school and Leola Elementary School; (b) finance update; (c) review of change orders for new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (d) approval of superintendent’s report; (e) policy review — 907 school visitors, 908 parenting responsibilities, 909 municipal government relations, 910 public community relations; (f) budget update — special education; (g) contract extension for modular units at Brownstown Elementary School; (h) review contract with Work Wisdom; (i) review proposal with Accelerating Language; (j) review tax assessment appeal; (k) review blackboard contract.

— Review board agenda: tentative board agenda, April 19.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

— All-state student musicians.

— National State Teachers of the Year — Pennsylvania Chapter 2022 Apple Award.

— 2022-2023 budget update.

— Social Emotional Task Force update and recommendations.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 34-2022, calling for Puerto Rican self-determination; Council Resolution No. 325-2022, recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

— Reports of committees of council meetings held on April 14: (a) public safety committee — Councilor Diaz; (b) public works committee — Councilor Walsh; (c) economic development committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) finance committee — Councilor Bakay; (e) community planning committee — Councilor Craig; (f) personnel committee — Councilor Calixte.

— Legislative agenda: (a) nomination for appointment — consider nominations for appointment to the Board of Health; (b) heritage conservation and historic districts — consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the heritage conservation and historic districts: (1) 1147 Holdings LLC, owner of 1147 Lititz Pike, proposes demolition of a modern, one-story commercial building to allow new construction on the site; (2) 1147 Holdings, LLC, owner of 1147 Lititz Pike, proposes removal of rear, north wings on a historic inn building and relocation of the south portion to front on Marshall Avenue; (3) 1147 Holdings LLC, owner of 1147 Lititz Pike, proposes construction of two new, five-story multifamily residential building with interior parking; (4) Chestnut Street Associates LLC, owner of 202-210 N. Queen St. and 221 N. Market St., proposes construction of a new 12-story multifamily residential building on a surface parking lot, modifying previous approved plans; (5) Kathleen Peck, owner of 324 W. Chestnut St., requests installation of solar panels on rear sections of the house’s roof, visible from North Concord Street.

— Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 06-2022, amending the Lead Hazard Ordinance.

— Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 36-2022, authorizing application for a Strategic Management Planning program grant; Administration Resolution No. 37-2022, amending the Official Sewage Facilities Plan to include the Queen and Chestnut Street apartments project; Administration Resolution No. 38-2022, adopting the 2022 Emergency Operations Plan; Administration Resolution No. 39-2022, amending the Official Sewage Facilities Plan to include the HDC-MidAtlantic College Avenue project.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, first floor LCPC meeting rooms. Remote access: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointments, presentations, and reports: (a) staff report; (b) Partners for Place presentation.

— New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews — (1) No. 32-181, West Lampeter Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by creating the Retail Center Overlay District which will permit the creation of certain retail centers within the “MSL” Main Street Limited Zone; (2) No. 54-107, Rapho Township — proposed rezoning for a portion of the tract of land identified as Lancaster County Tax Parcel ID No. 54085044-0-0000 from the agricultural (A) zone to the industrial (IND) zone.

— Subdivision and land development Items: (a) No. 69-94-4, Bender Mill Road, Manor Township; (b) No. 79-36-1, C & C Insulation, Inc., Conoy Township; (c) No. 89-159-7C, Willow Valley Communities — Southpointe at Lakes Expansion, West Lampeter Township; (d) No. 83-214-1A, J. Scott Funk & Celesta F.M. Funk, Manor Township; (e) No. 89-92-4, Amish Backyard Structures, Leacock Township; (f) No. 95-160-3B, Warwick Crossing — Phase 2, Warwick Township; (g) No. 95-160-3C, Warwick Crossing — Phase 3, Warwick Township; (h) No. 97-125C, A. Dale Herr, Jr., Eden, Bart & Colerain Township; (i) No. 98-105-4, Shady Maple RV Expansion, East Earl Township; (j) No. 04-99-1, 219 East Fulton Street, Ephrata Borough; (k) No. 12-14A, Gerald M. Nolt, East Drumore and Drumore townships; (l) No. 12-54-5, Cloyd Martin, East Earl Township; (m) No. 21-17B, John Beiler, Colerain Township; (n) No. 21-39A, Walton Hill, Warwick Township; (o) No. 22-16, Kenton Reiff Duck Operation, Rapho Township.

— Next schedule meeting: Monday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

— Regular meeting: resident presentation, secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

— Announcements: Monday, April 11, curbside collection of yard waste begins and takes place every other week on regular collection day; Friday, April 15, office closed; Saturday, April 16, woody waste facility closed; Saturday, April 30, trash payment is due.

— Planning and zoning business: Stormwater management plan for 321 N. President Ave.; stormwater management financial security release request for 505 N. School Lane; stormwater management site plan for 188 Waypoint Dr.; demolition permit application for 1200 Ranck Mill Road.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access link: visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) Resolution 2022-54, appointing Michael Landis to the Parks and Recreation Board; (b) public hearing, Shakher Patel — zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article V, Section 503, Article XXIV, Section 2408 and Article XX, Section 2022; (c) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) fire rescue monthly report; (e) police department report.

— New business: (a) consent agenda: High Meadow — preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 159 Delp Road, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 5; (b) resolutions; (c) ordinances: Ordinance 2022-06 authorizing and directing the filing of a declaration of taking of a certain temporary construction and maintenance easement of a steam restoration project; (d) motions/ decisions: (1) motions — (1) PETS, Pet Emergency Treatment Services, preliminary/final land development plan, 930 N. Queen St., zoned B-4; (2) motion — request for additional funding and bid award for Jaycee Park Phase 2; (3) motion — bid award for various public works materials; (4) motion — authorize township solicitor to intervene on behalf of the township in the matter of Grandview Lane Properties, LP v. Board of Commissioners of Manheim Township; (e) acknowledgments — (1) Chick-Fil-A, Inc., zoning ordinance amendment petition to amend Article XXIV, Section 2409(2)(C)(9); (2) engineering and traffic studies — post a crosswalk and two pedestrian warning signs on Wallingford Road and post a No Outlet sign on Rachel Drive just prior to Richland Drive.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: 2021-22 winter sports summary.

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole: (a) elementary enrollment recommendations for the 2022-23 school year; (b) staff recruitment/retention recommendation for the 2022-23 school year for PMSD health room nurses and staff support, and STS paraprofessionals and substitute teachers; (c) staff retention recommendation for the 2022-23 school year for PMSD support staff; (d) IU13 Core Program of Services and Instructional Media Services budget for the 2022-23 school year; (e) recommendation to not test for lead in water for Penn Manor buildings for the 2022-23 school year; (f) open campus cooperative agreement; (g) appointment of Dr. Philip B. Gale as superintendent.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) staff holiday for 2022-23 school year; (c) school district dentist; (d) cooperative student teaching and field experience agreement with Eastern University effective April 1 through Aug. 1, 2025; (e) tuition-free seniors for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year; (f) Edgenuity contract for the period July 1 through June 30, 2025; (g) Penn Manor Education Foundation venture grants for spring 2022; (h) NRG service agreement — Central Manor, Conestoga, Eshleman, Hambright, Letort, Martic, Pequea elementary schools and Marticville and Manor middle schools; (i) tax exoneration; (j) Penguin Production for video services for Penn Manor High School commencement 2022; (k) Shumaker contract for mobile stage and audio equipment for Penn Manor High School commencement 2022; (l) MartinCFS for graduation for flooring and chairs for Penn Manor High School commencement 2022; (m) Hess Tent Rental for tent structures for Penn Manor High School commencement 2022; (n) disposal and recycle of technology assets and e-waste.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) retirement; (e) volunteer coach for Spring sports 2021-22; (f) Act 86 — locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2021-22 school year; (g) cross country contracts for nurses; (h) superintendent contract.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

— 2021 Annual audit report.

— Public hearings: Comprehensive plan.

— Minutes: approval of minutes, regular meeting of March 14.

— Planning matters: (a) Spring Meadow Road dedication Resolution 11-2022; (b) final plan Lampeter-Strasburg Early Childhood Center.

— Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

— Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 9-2022 Amend Resolution 20-2021; (b) Resolution 10-2022 Destruction of Specific Township Records; (c) Procedures for public participation during board of supervisors meetings.