CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (A) superintendent comments; (B) board comments.

- Public/professional/staff input: (A) public comments; (B) Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy student report

- Action/discussion items: (A) review of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and new Smoketown Elementary; (B) review of Trane Service agreement for Brownstown Elementary; (C) approval of superintendent's report; (D) policy review; (E) budget update; (F) review of request for proposals for staffing services; (G) review of special education plan; (H) review of proposal with McTighe & Associates Consulting LLC; (I) approval of new superintendent.

- Review board agenda: (A) tentative board agenda April 17, 2023.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Student recognitions: 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalists; All-State, All-East, and All-National Student Musicians

- Superintendent’s report: ELA pilot update; 2023-24 budget update.

LANCASTER CITY PUBLIC ART ADVISORY

The Lancaster City Public Art Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the City Council chambers, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of minutes, Dec. 12.

- Upcoming notable art events.

- Presentations: SoWE Earth Day mural.

- Next meeting: Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- Presentations and reports: (A) executive director’s report; (B) team leader update

- New business: (A) for action, community planning reviews: (1) Millersville Borough – proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance and map to change the Traditional Neighborhood Zoning District from an Overlay District to a Conventional Zoning District, to revise the provisions for Traditional Neighborhood Development and to revise provisions for live-work units; (2) Salisbury Township – proposed rezoning of certain properties fronting on Lime Quarry Road from their existing classification as Residential Zone (R-1) to a new classification of Residential Zone (R-2); (B) for information, community planning reviews: (1) Ephrata Township – proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing short-term rental units; (2) Mount Joy Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing municipal uses.

- Subdivision and Land Development: (1) Kevin Weaver, West Lampeter Township; (2) Pyle Tract – Phase 2, East Earl Township; (3) proposed Arby’s Restaurant for the Parikh Network, Manheim Township; (4) John F. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (5) 1005 Main Street, East Earl Township; (6) Manor Ridge, Manor Township; (7) Groff Residence, Sadsbury Township; (8) 195 Swartzville Road, East Cocalico and Brecknock townships; (9) Amos L. Beiler, Sadsbury and Bart townships; (10) Satnam II LLC, Millersville Borough; (11) 503 School Road, Brecknock Township; (12) Ephrata Intermediate School Athletic Field Improvements, Ephrata Borough; (13) 832 Strasburg Road, Paradise Township; (14) Jonas J. King, Salisbury Township; (15) 2303 Leaman Road, East Lampeter Township; (16) Magnolia Lance Properties LLC, Strasburg Township; (17) 351 Quarry Road, East Earl Township; (18) 58 E. Main St., Adamstown Borough; (19) Clayland Commons, Clay Township.

- Next scheduled meeting: Monday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Monday: curbside collection of yard waste begins and takes place every other week on your collection day. Full calendar is available on the township website. April 30, 2023: trash/recycle bill payment is due, online payment is available.

- New business: The board will act on the following: 2023 Storm Sewer Replacement Project award; Resolution No. 2023-06; request for handicap parking sign installation at 1237 Elm Ave.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Discussions: (A) solicitor-led discussion regarding the parks and recreation board; (B) comprehensive plan committee discussion

- Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (A) presentation: employee of the month; (B) fire rescue monthly report; (C) police department monthly report; (D) Manheim Township Ambulance Association Monthly report; (E) resolutions appointing Moniqua M. Acosta, Hollis S. Butterworth, Michael S. Callahan, Mark L. James, Paula G. Landis, Allon H. Lefever, Tressa F. Monkman, Thomas E. Rudzinski, Aaron D. Sherman, Nathan Van Name to the Comprehensive Plan Committee, and (F) resolution appointing Christopher L. Savitz as an alternate on the Comprehensive Plan Committee; (G) resolution appointing David E. Wood as the Zoning Hearing Board Representative to the Comprehensive Plan Committee; (H) resolution appointing Roy E. Baldwin as the Planning Commission Representative to the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- 2022 annual audit report.

- Planning matters: (A) final plan & planning module-Tommy’s Car Wash & Mavis Discount Tires resolution; (B) final plan/storm water approval-DWD 1906 bridge road; (C) preliminary plan-Parkside at Lampeter; (D) agreements-Signature Stone; (E) agreements-ADU 1404 Houser Road; (F) sketch plan, solar farm, Lot 18 Eshelman Mill Road; (G) letter of credit release, Lloyd King, 501 Strasburg Pike.

- Monthly reports: (A) community development department report; (B) treasurer’s report; (C) public works department report; (D) police department report; (E) township manager’s report

- Township administration matters: (A) award 2023 paving and aggregate contracts; (B) resolution appointing sewer enforcement officer and alternate.