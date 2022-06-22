The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a three-year electricity purchasing agreement that doubles the price the county had been paying.

The new contract was needed after the county’s original supplier, Talen Energy Supply, entered into federal bankruptcy proceedings in May, forcing an early end to a three-year agreement. The cost of the Talen deal was considerably less because it was negotiated before this year’s spike in global energy costs.

Under the Talen deal, the county expected to pay $0.0513 per kilowatt-hour for energy this year. The new agreement, with Houston-based Constellation NewEnergy Inc., will charge the county $0.1025 per kilowatt.-hour. That’s likely to cost the county $500,000 more per year than what it paid under the Talen agreement.

Linda Schreiner, the county’s purchasing director, noted Wednesday that a recent easing in energy prices was an incentive to reach a new deal with Houston-based Constellation NewEnergy, Inc.

“It was time to react,” Schreiner said. “If the market continues to go down over the course of time, we will look to extending [the agreement] to balance out that increase a little more over the term.”

After Talen filed for bankruptcy, the county entered into a short-term agreement with Allentown’s PPL while it negotiated a new deal with Constellation.