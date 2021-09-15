n CHICKEN BARBECUE SALE: St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Cost in advance is $10; $12 day of event. Cost includes half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and a homemade glazed blueberry turnover. Ticket presale begins Friday, Sept. 17, to Friday, Oct. 1. For more information or to place advance orders, call 717-684-0678.

ANNUAL FALL FEST: St. John’s Herr Estate will host their annual Fall Fest from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Open to the public. The event will include a huge outdoor yard sale and bake sale. Items for sale include: household goods, jewelry, handmade items, gently used books and CDs. Free parking. Attendees are asked to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation measures. For more information, call 717-342-2776.

SOCIAL AND BALLROOM DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter of USA Dance will host a social/ballroom dance Sunday, Sept. 19, at PaDanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. A beginner/intermediate Fox Trot taught by Ken Pandozzi, from 2 to 3 p.m.; general dancing 3-6. Cost is $10 for members; $14 nonmembers. For more information, contact Sue Boyer, 717-566-6481; email boyrzapp@verizon.net.

POSTCARD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Free and open to the public. The program: “Pennsylvania Coal Regions: Railroads, Mines and Trollies,” presented by club member Leighton Stover. The postcard competition will be Large Letter Cards. For more information, call 717-413-6882.

VIRTUAL CANCER SCREENING EVENT: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute will host an online event highlighting the importance of three essential preventative cancer screenings: colon, lung and breast. “A New Season for Cancer Prevention,” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to log in 10 minutes prior to start of event for activities and other useful information. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3z5Smc4.

BOOK SALE: Fairmount will host their fifth annual Community Book Sale from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The book sale will be held in the Farm Crest Community Room at 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. There will be a wide assortment of books from which to choose: children’s books; Christian fiction, nonfiction and devotional; general fiction; biographies; history; songbooks; cookbooks; gardening, hobbies, crafts and nature; health, self-help and family books; memoirs; and books of local, Amish and Mennonite interest. Music CDs, puzzles and several miscellaneous or collectible books will also be offered. All proceeds from the book sale will go to Fairmount’s Sharing Fund. For more information, visit fairmounthomes.org.

PULLED PORK BBQ: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host a Pulled Pork BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 40 E. Mail St., Strasburg, at 11 a.m. until sold out. Rain or shine. Dinners cost $13; sandwiches only $9. Drive-thru and takeout available.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Hosanna!, 29 Green Acres, Lititz, will host a community clothing giveaway 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Free and open to the public. Gently used clothing will be available for men, women and children in a wide range of sizes. For more information, contact the church office, 717-626-2560; visit hosannalititz.org.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.