NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCES: How to prioritize what’s important before, during and after near-death experiences will be explored at Lifetree Café, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. The program, titled, “10 Minutes to Live: Now What?” features a filmed interview with Rick Bundschuh, a pastor in Hawaii who received an alert of an incoming ballistic missile on Jan. 13, 2018. Information: Lifetree Café-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
BOOK SALE: Manheim Township Public Library will host a book sale, Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 10-12, at the Overlook Activities Center, 301 Golf Drive. Free parking is available. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Thursday’s half-price day. Most hardbacks and paperbacks will sell for $2 or less, although new titles and other books of interest will be individually priced. Credit cards may be used for sales exceeding $5. Debit cards not accepted. Information: 717-560-6441.
GOLF OUTING: Resurrection Catholic School will host its annual golf outing at Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, Tuesday, Sept. 10. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon, Men and women golfers will play in a four-person scramble for $90 per person. Twosomes and singles will be paired. The day includes a hot dog and beer lunch, barbecue dinner, and contest on the course including a $10,000 prize for a hole in one. Information: 717-392-3083, dwalker@rcspa.org.
GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION: Conestoga River Girl Scouts will host registration and an information night for girls from Kindergarten through 12th grade from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at McDonald’s at Manor Shopping Center, 295 Millersville Road. Information: Member Services, 1-800-692-7816; memberservices@gshpa.org.
SQUARE DANCE: Luther Acres Wellness Center, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, will offer two introductory square dancing classes at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19. Casual attire. Regular class fee is $5 per session. Information: 717-314-7570.
