EDUCATION CONTEST: The Lancaster Court Queen of Peace No. 1023 of the Catholic Daughters of America invites all youths in grades four through 12 from all schools to enter its 2020 National Education Contest. The theme is “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” Students can enter one or more contests — art, essay, poetry, computer, art, music and photography — in their division. Visit catholicdaughters.org, and click on “Education Contest Forms” under Frequent Downloads for contest rules and details. Entries must be postmarked by or delivered to Margaret T. Giordano, Education Contest Chairman, 1530 Hollywood Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601, by Feb. 1. Information: 717-390-9035.
ANGEL COLLECTORS CLUB: The Susquehanna Valley Angel Collectors Club will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Centerville Diner, 100 S. Centerville Road. The luncheon will be their Christmas party. Members and guests are asked to bring a wrapped gift for the exchange. The meeting is open to anyone interested in collecting angels. Reservations are required by Nov. 29. Information or reservations: Carol Gingerich, 717-244-9082, or Trudy Houck, 717-653-5501.
CANDLELIGHT OPEN HOUSE: The Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, will host a candlelight open house from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Admission is $6 for anyone 3 or older. Guests will visit with local craftsmen as they share stories and wares, music and refreshments. Information: 717-733-6600.
DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter of USA Dance will host its Christmas Dance on Sunday, Dec. 1, at PADanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Event features dancing to DJ Dance Avanti from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for members; $14 nonmembers. Attire: dressy/casual. Lite fare provided at the buffet. Food donations are appreciated. Information: William Zappini, 717-566-6481, or boyrzapp@verizon.net.
LADIES PROGRAM: Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey, will host “Decorating with the First Ladies,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Coleen Christian Burke will share the magic of White House Christmas decorating from Jackie Kennedy through Melania Trump. Her books will be sold and signed at this event. Information or to register: Public Services desk, 717-533-6555, or hersheylibrary.org.
DIVINE INTERVENTION: Stories of divine intervention will be explored at Lifetree Café, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. The program, titled “Angels Among Us: Stories of Miraculous Encounters,” features a filmed interview with Kelley West, a woman who credits angels with saving her life during an explosive domestic incident. Admission is free. Information: 717-473-9115 or ltclancaster@gmail.com.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family orientation session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. Orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process. Orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to register: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.
LADIES LUNCHEON: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Speaker is Bev Richards sharing “Christmas Dolls.” The luncheon will feature “Celebrate the Joy,” a Christmas cookie and greens sale. Music will feature Christmas carols by Sherry Oswald & Friends. Cost is $20, all-inclusive. Information or reservations: Pat, 717-951-0773.
PARKINSON’S CAREGIVERS BREAKFAST: Lancaster County Parkinson’s Caregivers Breakfast will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike. No reservations required. Information: Ruth Johnson, 717-509-5494.
FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food safety manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The certification exam will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 13. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75% or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. Cost is $185. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe or 877-345-0691.
TREE-LIGHTING CEREMONY: South Anne Street Concerned Neighbors invites the community to a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Anne Peace Garden, 205 S. Anne St. Event features light refreshments, Christmas caroling and fellowship.
