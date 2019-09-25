CAT ADOPTION EVENT: The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, will host a “Free to a Great Home — Fee Free Cat Adoption Event” Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 6. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All potential adopters will be required to go through the regular screening process; once approved, the adoption fee is waived. Anyone adopting a cat must have an animal carrier or one can be purchased. All adopted cats will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations and be microchipped. Adopters will receive 2 pounds of pet food and a 30-day supply of health supplements. To view available cats for adoption, visit humanepa.org/adoption. Information: 717-393-6551; adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.
PULLED PORK MEAL: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host its annual smoked pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Michael’s Church, 40 E. Main St., Strasburg. The meal includes barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, dinner rolls and a bottle of water. Cost is $12. Barbecue sandwiches are $8. Eat-in or takeout is available.
LUNCHEON: The Newcomers and Neighbors Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9. Kim Miller will be speaking and presenting a video about the history and entertainment of Sight & Sound Theatre. It is open to all female residents of Lancaster County. Cost is $21. Deadline to register is Sept. 30. More detailed information or to register: lancasternewcomers.com.
MACK TRUCK SHOW: The 2019 Mack Truck Show sponsored by the Central Chapter of the Antique Truck Club of America will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m. at Gerhart Machinery, 910 Brunnerville Road, Lititz. Set-up begins Friday at noon. The show is free but donations are appreciated. The event also features food, clothes and trinket vendors.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.