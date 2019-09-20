SENIORS MEETING: St. Anne Neumann Seniors will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. John 23 Center, 601 E. Delp Road. Entertainment will be country music by Al Shade. The group welcomes new members 55 and older. Information: 717-626-3932.
DISCUSSION: A discussion about stem cell therapies will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The program, titled “Stem Cells: The Miracle Cure You May Be Missing Out On,” includes a film featuring a regenerative stem cell procedure as well as an interview with Dr. Christopher Centeno. Admission is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115, ltclancaster@gmail.com.
DROP-IN: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, will host a meeting on coping with the loss of a spouse or companion from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. This free meeting will include a presentation and an informal time to talk with others. Information: 717-391-2413, 800-924-7610.
SENIOR FELLOWSHIP: Over 60’s Senior Fellowship will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green St., Christiana. Liz Fry, president and founder of Beyond the Fork in the Road, will speak on hoarding. A light lunch will follow the program. Free blood pressure checks will be done for those interested. Information: 610-593-5467.
MEDICARE 101: United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, will host its free monthly educational speaker series at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The topic will be “Gift of Life: Stories of Hope.” Dwendy Johnson from Gift of Life will share the stories of people who received and gave the lifesaving gift of organ and tissue donation. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Information: Megan Weiss, mweiss@uzrc.org; uzrc.org.
MEETING: Mental Health America of Lancaster County will host a presentation by Robert D. Anderson and John J. Lucas, veteran outreach and suicide prevention service specialists, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Lancaster Vet Center, 1817 Olde Homestead Lane, Suite 207. Admission is free. Bring a lunch, colleague, friend or family member. Information: 717-397-7461.
APPLE DUMPLING SALE: Manheim Historical Society is selling homemade apple dumplings for $4 each. Orders can be picked up between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Manheim Railroad Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. Orders must be placed by Sept. 30. Information or to place an order: 717-665-2254; mhs@dejazzd.com; provide name, phone number and quantity.
