GRAND OPENING: The Tatted Toy Guys, 50 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 13. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and a program by the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce will occur at 6:30 p.m. The open house will feature live music from Occasions Disc Jockey, hors d'oeuvres and more. The Tatted Toy Guys is a vintage to modern collectible toy store featuring new and used toys from the ’70s to today. Information: “Tatted Toy Guys” Facebook page or text 717-615-7165.
GRAND OPENING: Subterranean Spa, 40 S. Market St., Lower Level, Elizabethtown, will holds its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce performing the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. The open house will feature a special giveaway, raffle items and special offers. Information: 717-725-3297 or inkcredibleoutcomes.com/subterranean-spa.
PANEL DISCUSSION: The Care Ministry of Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., will host an event centered on the theme “What Matters in the End,” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. The event includes an ice cream social, panel discussion and time of learning, which will be held in the Spirit Cafe of the church. A panel of a surgeon, hospice community educator, funeral director and a pastor will help participants better understand how to navigate end-of-life decisions and the various options available. Registration required by Friday, Sept. 13. Information or to register: hempfieldumc.org/matters
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes (with or without onions), pancakes (with or without blueberries), French toast, white & whole wheat toast, orange juice, tea and coffee. Information: church office, 717-393-3431.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a PowerPoint presentation at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. “Metalworking from the 1700s to the Present” will be presented by Philip Biechler, longtime sculptor and metalsmith. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m., or pge8507@aol.com.
OPEN HOUSE: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Meet the dogs available for adoption. Staff will be available to answer questions. Information: 717-484-4799 or dvgrr.org/events/meet-and-greet-the-goldens-day-at-golden-gateway-9-14-19.
GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION: Conestoga River Girl Scouts will host registration and information session for kindergarten through 12th grade from 11 am. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Freedom Memorial Park, Millersville. Information: Member Services, 800-692-7816 or memberservices@gshpa.org.
BBQ & AUCTION: Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, will host its annual Fellowship Day and Chicken Barbecues beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with the opening of the silent auction, marketplace, registration, baked goods/produce stands, yard sale and care exhibit. Live auction begins at 9 a.m. Quilts will be auctioned at 1:30 p.m. Children activities will run from 9 a.m. to noon. A chicken barbecue dinner, which includes a half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and a drink, or chicken only will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. Cost is $12 for the complete dinner; $8 for the half chicken. Information and a photo gallery of auction items: landishomes.org or 717-569-3271.
SATURDAY IN THE PARK: The Millersville Business Association will host its sixth annual Saturday in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Millersville Borough’s Freedom Memorial Park, 9 Shertzer Lane, Millersville. Free event will be held rain or shine. It includes carnival-style games and activities for children (bean bag toss, a bounce house, balloon twisting, temporary tattoos, bingo, coin toss, spin the wheel). Blue Rock Fire Rescue apparatus will be on display. Express Food Truck will be on hand for food purchases. Musical entertainment presented under the park pavilion, as well as character juggling performances. Information: millersvillebiz.com.
CRAFT SHOW: Manheim Township Arts and Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Overlook Activities Center Skating Rink, 301 Golf Drive. Spaces available to be reserved. Rental space of 10-by-12-feet is $25. Information or to reserve tables: Deb, 717-569-6638.
n BIRD CLUB FIELD TRIPS: The Lancaster County Bird Club will offer a field trip starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to the Dead End Road area of State Game Lands 156. Target birds are migrants including thrushes, vireos and warblers. Information: Larry Bernhardt, 717-872-2946 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net.
CRABFEST: The fifth annual Ephrata Crabfest 2019 will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ephrata Veterans of Foreign Wars, 141 S. State St., Ephrata. Doors open at 1 p.m. All-you-can-eat meal, costing $50, includes crabs, burgers, hot dogs, pork barbecue, chicken, salads, sodas and domestic beer. Six drink tickets per person. Event also features live music, cash bar, raffle, small games of chance and more. Indoor and outdoor seating; held rain or shine. Information: 717-733-9904 or facebook.com/ephratavfw.
n SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, will host a feral cat spay/neuter clinic at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, at 189 S. Market St., Ephrata.
KOREAN WAR & DEFENSE VET: Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War & Defense Veterans Association of Lancaster will host a picnic barbecue social from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Lancaster Liederkranz Club, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim. Open to all Korean War & Defense Veterans, their family, friends and neighbors. Speaker will be Judge Jeffery D. Wright. Food will be provided. Cost is $15 per attendee. Information: Harry Meyer, 717-397-2588.
