DISABLED AMERICAN VETS: Red Rose Chapter 80 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will host a foster parent orientation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement, and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to register: 717-492-9338.
SONS OF NORWAY: Bondelandet Lodge, the local connection with sons of Norway will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Following the Norwegian tradition of hospitality, visitors are welcome and invited to share the special dessert table. Steve Solem will share his photos and drone videos from his summer trek through Norway. Information: Jeanne, 717-793-7428.
GOLF OUTING: Knights of Columbus Council 17028 of St. Philip the Apostle Church will sponsor a golf outing Friday, Sept. 20, at Four Seasons Golf Course, 949 Church St., Landisville. Cost is $80 per person; $300 per foursome. Cost includes lunch, dinner, golf with cart and prizes. Information: Mike Kirkham, 717-371-0611, or Ken Ford, 717-584-6537.
YARD SALE: The Pet Pantry will host a yard sale Saturday, Sept. 21, at 26 Millersville Road, Millersville. Information: Pet Pantry’s Facebook page.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Presentation is “The History of Tanglewood,” a two-part series.
WORKSHOP: A free memory care workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave. Jennifer Holcomb will address ways to relate to and care for family members and friends who have varying degrees of dementia. Registration required. Information or to register: lancob.org or the church office at 717-397-4751.
TOURNAMENT: Mental Health America of Lancaster County’s second golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, with scramble tee offs at 1 p.m., followed by a backyard barbecue-style dinner at 5 p.m. Information: MHA: 717-397-7461 or mha@mhalancaster.org.
n BOOK SALE: Friends of Quarryville Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with a crafting theme.
HEALTH SCREEN: Quest Diagnostics will host a screening from 7 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Elizabeth Senior Center, 70 Poplar St., Elizabethtown. The screening covers tests designed to detect numerous conditions, including anemia, heart disease, good and bad cholesterol, diabetes, gout and liver and kidney disease. Also included with the screening is a lifestyle evaluation. Cost is $60. Thyroid and prostate testing will be available for an additional fee of $25 each, and vitamin D screening is available for an additional $35. Payment by cash or check due day of screening. Information or to register: 800-776-6342 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.
LEGO BINGO: Lego Bingo will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Doors open at noon. Kid-friendly, cost is $22 and includes 20 games for assorted Lego prizes. Available for additional costs: raffles, special games, food, 50/50. Information or to purchase tickets: legobingo.eventbrite.com.
FAMILY FEST: Ephrata Community Church will host a Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Snyder Community Park, 230 Clay School Road, Ephrata. Parking will be at the Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay Road, with a short 10-minute walk to Snyder Community Park. A shuttle will be available for those who need it. Event features food, games, crafts, bounce inflatables, firefighter meet and greet, Ferris wheel rides, face paint and more.
SCHOOL REUNION: The annual Ironville School reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Ironville Band Hall, 935 Prospect Road, Columbia. An informal meeting will be held, followed by coffee, cake and ice cream.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.