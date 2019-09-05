PLANT SWAP: Historic Poole Forge will host their Fall Plant Swap, Friday, Sept. 6,. Set up is at 6 p.m. with the swap at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion, 1940 Main St., Narvon. All are welcome to share their favorite flowers from their gardens. Bring plants in containers and label by name and include growing instructions, if possible. Information: 484-797-5302; visit historicpooleforge.org.
COIN SHOW: The Red Rose Coin Club annual Fall Coin Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Free admission. Learn about U.S. & foreign coins and currency, proof and mint sets, medals and tokens and more. Buy, sell and trade. Food available for purchase from Paradise Lions Club.
DANCE: The Metropolitan Dance Group will host its next dance Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring Andy Angel, at PA Dancesport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; dancing 7-10 p.m. Admission is $10 for members; $12 for nonmembers. Information: Dotty at 717-433-5516 or deboyanowski@gmail.com.
ABUSE SURVIVOR EVENT: Lancaster nonprofit and sexual abuse advocates Speak Truth Ministries will facilitate two local events Saturday, Sept. 7, to bring awareness to the sexual abuse crisis. Courage Conversations, a half-day conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. The event will be immediately followed by the Empowering Gathering, a luncheon for anyone interested in supporting sexual abuse survivors, at Eden Resorts & Suites, 222 Eden Road. Information on Speak Truth Ministries is at speaktruthministries.org; information on Courage Conversation and The Empowerment Gathering at STMGatherings.com.
SCOTTISH FESTIVAL: Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation will hold its sixth annual Covenanter Scottish Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, on the grounds of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville. A veterans memorial ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Free parking. Admission day of event is $17; children 12 and under are free. Event features The Washington Memorial Pipe Band, Charlie Zahn and Tad Marks, Fire in the Glen and harpist Kendrah Tozzo. Athletes will be competing in the Penn’s Wall Highland Games, and other competitions will be held throughout the day. Scottish clans and organizations will be represented, and vendors will have for sale Scottish goods, food and locally made ice cream. Information or to purchase discounted tickets: covenanterscottishfestival.com.
MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Continental Inn, 2285 Lincoln Highway East. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852 or recordcollectors.org.
BUS TRIP: The Lancaster County Bird Club will offer a field trip starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, to the Chestnut Grove Natural Area. This is an ideal place to view wildlife and observe nature because of its habitat diversity. Target species are migrating raptors and shorebirds, songbirds and grassland birds. Information or to register: Ian Gardener, 717-350-5815 or gardnie07@gmail.com.
GREEN ENERGY PROJECT TOUR: Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority will host Green Energy Project tours Saturday, Sept.14, at the Metal Recovery Facility. Visitors will see the two 1.6-megawatt wind turbines, tour the landfill and enjoy Turkey Hill Dairy ice cream. Free 75-minute tours will depart at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Seating is limited; preregistration is required. Park and check in at Creswell Park on River Road. Information or to register: www.lcswma.org/tours or 717-397-9968, press “0” for receptionist.
