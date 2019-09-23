AUCTION: The Kensill Fund for Hope will host a benefit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. An auction will begin at noon. Items to be auctioned include needlework, quilts, artwork, furniture, sports tickets, sports items, vacation weeks, dinners, baked goods, decorative items and jewelry. Chicken barbecue will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out. Additional food and beverages will be for sale from noon to 2 p.m. Information: leolaumc.org.
POTPIE DINNER: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host an all-you-can-eat chicken potpie dinner on Saturday, Sept. 28. Potpie by the quart will be for sale starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $6 per quart. Dine-in meals will be served from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12. Information: 717-286-3204; 717-413-3246.
ARCHITECTURAL TOUR: The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host the Columbia Architectural Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., Columbia. Guided tours will depart every half hour. Walking tours are exterior only and last one hour. Cost is $20 for trust members, $25 for nonmembers and $5 for children 3-12. Information, to register or a complete list of properties: hptrust.org; manager@hptrust.org.
AGILITY TRIALS: The Lancaster Kennel Club will host its annual agility trials at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at In the Net, 798 Airport Road, Palmyra,. There will be over 500 individual runs scheduled each day running simultaneously in multiple rings. Vendors and concessions will be available. Information: lancasterkennelclub.org.
