COATS FOR KIDS: The Salvation Army Corps, 131 S. Queen St., will host its annual Coats for Kids sign-ups from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20. Registration is for children 16 and under; identification must be provided. Information: Family Services at The Salvation Army, 717-397-7565, ext. 123; or facebook.com/TheSalvationArmylancastercorps
FALL FEST: St. John’s Herr Estates, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, will host its annual Fall Fest from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The event features an indoor yard sale and bake sale. Items for sale include household goods, jewelry, wreaths, handmade items, gently used books and CDs. Food, including soup, sandwiches and beverages, will be available for purchase. Free parking; event held rain or shine. Information: 717-684-0678.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.