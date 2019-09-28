DISCUSSION: Hope and life’s purpose will be explored through a film featuring Rwandan John Gasangwa at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Admission is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family orientation session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at its Murry Hill Center, 444 Murry Hill Circle. Orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Information or reservations: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.
ROTATOR CUFF SEMINAR: A rotator cuff seminar will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. It will be presented by Joe Hribick, physical therapist and clinical director of Madden Physical Therapy. Attendees will learn about the three most common causes of rotator cuff problems and treatment options. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-533-6555 or hersheylibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB SPEAKER: The Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster will host guest speaker Michelle Penia at its meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 633 Community Way. She will present “Mindfulness and Gentle Yoga for Gardeners.” There is a $5 charge for nonmembers. Information or to attend: Joyce at 717-898-0229; townandcountrygardenclub.net.
LUNCHEON: Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will host a luncheon at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Guest speaker will be Carol LeBeau, presenting “An Anchor for Life.” Luncheon will feature “Celebrate Life — Your Way” by Charles F. Snyder Home. Cost is $20. Information or reservations: Pat, 717-951-0773.
TASK FORCE MEETING: The Lancaster-Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Lancaster office of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1020 New Holland Ave. The meetings is free, but registration is required. The topic will be “Meet Bureau of Special Education Point of Contact Todd Kehler.” Participants can call into meeting either by phone or computer. Information, including how to access the meeting via phone or computer, or to register: Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.
FOOD SAFETY CLASS: Penn State Extension will offer ServSafe food safety manager courses from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The certification exam will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75% or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate good for five years. Cost is $185. Information or to register: Stacy Reed, 717-394-6851; extension.psu.edu/servsafe; 877-345-0691.
WOMEN’S FORUM: Hospice & Community Care will host its annual Women’s Financial, Estate and Retirement Planning Forum from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Essa Flory Center, 685 Good Drive. The forum, which is free, is an opportunity for attendees to ask local experts questions related to wills, power of attorney, Medicare benefits, investment strategies, retirement planning, long-term care planning and making tax-savvy charitable gifts. Registration is required. Information or to register: hospiceconnect.org/events; Pat Cochrane, 717-391-2456.
FUNDRAISER: The Living Water NNS Foundation will sponsor an all-you-can-eat buffet with Vietnamese food from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Cost is $20. Menu items will include spring rolls, egg rolls, fried rice, lo mein, grilled sausages, wonton soup, house salad, Vietnamese noodles, caramelized pork and pumpkin pies. Information or to purchase tickets: 717-299-9100; 717-330-2837; 717-538-1941; or 717-333-4760.
