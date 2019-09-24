LADIES BRUNCH: Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection invites area women to its Steadfast Life brunch at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Cost is $11. Sue Zuring, of Mount Joy, will give a presentation about Eastland Alpacas. Musical entertainment will be provided by Lonie Bert and Lucy Robbins. Guest speaker will be Carol LeBeau, of Charleston, West Virginia, sharing on how to find “An Anchor For Life.” Reservations must be made by Friday, Sept. 27. Information or reservations: Judy, 717-367-3076; Sandy. 717-367-5140; or Karen, 717-397-8987.
FALL FESTIVAL: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim, will host a Fall Festival Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot. The free festival will feature fun fall-themed games, music, craft, prizes, food and beverages. Information: stpaulsuccmanheim.org; 717-665-2447.
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST: The Willing Hearts of Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, will host a fall community breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the fellowship hall. Information: 717-684-8072.
PAWS IN THE PARK: The Paws in the Park Dog Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lititz Springs Park, 18 N. Broad St., Lititz. The festival is a community event for dogs and all who love them to raise awareness and funds to support the mission of Leo’s Helping Paws Inc. The event will feature pet-friendly products for purchase. Food trucks will be available. Canines can participate in dog games, contests and activities. Information: leoshelpingpaws.org.
BINGO: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County will host a Howls and Meows Bingo at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at The Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road.
FALL FESTIVAL: The Conestoga Area Historical Society will host its annual harvest festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the museum grounds at Erhlich Park, 51 Kendig Road, Conestoga. There will be exhibits and demonstrations from local craftspeople, including pottery making, woodworking, tinsmithing, blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, dyeing, broom maker and rug making. Children’s activities will include early American toy demonstrations and pumpkin painting. Food will be available for purchase. Information: 717-872-1699.
