WOMAN’S CLUB: The Hempfield Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. Speaker will be Amy Giangiulio, of Vision Corps, on how Vision Corps empowers individuals with vision loss to attain independence. Information: Barbara Kauffman, 717-293-5099.
HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATION: Lancaster County Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Fellowship Hall, Village Center Building at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz. “Streaming Products & Apps to Expand Your Hearing Aid’s Uses,” will be presented by Tamara Bennawit, of Red Rose Hearing Center, Lancaster. Hearing loop and real-time captioning are provided. Information: 717-355-6860 or kingsley@hlaa-pa.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Elizabethtown Historical Society marks the 199th anniversary of Longenecker’s Hatchery at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the hatchery, 1110 S. Market St., Elizabethtown. Daryl Hisher will share the unique history of Longenecker’s Hatchery.
DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES DISCUSSED: The cause, meaning and importance of dreams and nightmares will be discussed at Lifetree Café, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The program, titled “Dreams and Nightmares: The Science Behind the Stories of Your Mind,” features a filmed interview with Dr. William Moorcoft, author of “Understanding Sleep and Dreaming.” Information: Lifetree Café-Lancaster at 717-473-9115 or LTCLancaster@gmail.com.
WOMAN’S CLUB MEET & GREET: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Area woman are invited to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with club members and learn more about club activities. Appetizers will be served. Information or reservations: 717-284-4588.
GRIEF MEETINGS: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief Loss will offer “Coping with the Loss of a Spouse or Companion,” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at The Essa Flory Center, 685 Good Drive. Information: Pathways Center at 717-391-2413 or 800-924-7610.
VOLUNTEERS: Conestoga View Nursing and Rehab, 900 E. King St., is seeking volunteers for their annual Summer Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. This year’s theme is “The Zoo.” Volunteers are needed to help with transporting residents; serving food; selling tickets, as hill helpers; running the carnival booths/games, photo booth, face painting; and setting up and breaking down. Information: Kim Skinner, 717-295-2026 or kskinner@ltcmail.com.
50PLUS EXPO: The 23rd annual Lancaster County 50plus EXPO will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim. Admission and parking are free. More than 90 exhibitors will display products and services in travel, housing, medical services, nutrition, home improvements, finances, health care options and more. The event includes special wildlife presentations and flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis (attendees should bring their insurance cards). Other vaccinations will be offered at a cost. Information: 717-285-1350 or 50plusExpoPA.com.
CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE: Hershey Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Country Meadows Main Building, 451 Sand Hill Road, Hershey. James Green presents “Civil War Balloon Corps.” Information: Thomas Lehman at tomjeanlehman@gmail.com or hersheycivilwarroundtable@comcast.net.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, White Horse. Topic: Beginnings of the Amish in America presented by Sam Stoltzfus.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.