RUBBER DUCKIE RACE & FESTIVAL: Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development’s 35th annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lancaster County Central Park, 1050 Rockford Road. Open to the public. Event features a live DJ, food trucks, assorted games, crafts, pony rides and a balloon artist. For more information, contact Alexandra Cahill, 717-393-0425, ext. 129; acahill@schreiberpediatric.org.

