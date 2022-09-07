COMEDY SHOW: U Street Laughs will host a comedy show “She Got Jokes,” Saturday, Sept. 10, at Zoetropolis Theater, 112 N. Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m. show starts at 8 p.m. Hosted by Queen’s Table. All female comedians, poetry and music performances. Must be 21 and over. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit zoetropolis.com.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE: Lincoln Middle School PTO will host their annual Community Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at H.M. Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St. Open to the public. Cost is $15 for a spot; $20 for a spot and a table (first come, first serve). Proceeds benefit Lincoln Middle School. For more information or to sign up for a table/spot, visit facebook.com/LincolnMiddleSchoolPTOteam.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.