PINOCHLE CARD PARTY: A Pinochle card party will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 N. Academy Drive, Ephrata. Doors open at noon; card game is from 1-4 p.m. Food for purchase available. Raffle and door prizes. $5 donations; no reservations needed. For more information, call 717-989-4555; 717-333-2764.

ANTIQUE CAR SHOW: The Ephrata Cloister will host the Pontiac Early Times Chapter Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. There is no fee to visit the car show; however, regular admission rates apply for tours and to access the historic area. Admission prices are: adults $10, seniors and children (3-11) $6. For more information, visit ephratacloister.org.

BIKE AND HIKE: COBYS Family Services will host their 26th annual Bike & Hike Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz. Participants can choose from three modes of transportation and four routes: 3-mile walk through Lititz, 10- or 25-mile bicycle ride through Lancaster County scenery or a 65-mile motorcycle ride circling the countryside around Lancaster. A full schedule of events, when the walks, rides and celebration happen throughout the afternoon of Sept. 11 can be found on the event website. Preregistration for Bike & Hike is encouraged but not required, and can be done online. A minimum donation of $30 is requested. For more information, visit cobys.org/bike-and-hike.

