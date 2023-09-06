DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host their monthly open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Meet and greet the golden retrievers and dogs that are available for adoption. Staff is on hand to answer all questions, and food is also available for purchase. For more information, call 717-484-4799; info@dvgrr.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. The speaker will be geologist and author Jeri Jones, whose area of interest includes the geology of southeastern Pennsylvania. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more details, contact Phil Gerber at 717-872-8837 before noon; email pge8507@aol.com.

