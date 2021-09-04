GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Lions Club of Mount Joy will sponsor a golf tournament Friday, Sept. 17, at Highlands of Donegal, 650 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy. All golfers are invited. Registration due by Sept. 5. Proceeds benefit community service projects. To register, contact Lion Derek McCarty, 201-405-1881; dmccarty72@gmail.com. For more information, contact, Lion Carl Spellman, carlspellman4@outlook.com.

