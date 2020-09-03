BENEFIT AUCTION: Fairmount Homes will host its 31st annual Benefit Auction & BBQ Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the auction will be held online only, while chicken barbecue will be sold by drive-thru at two locations: New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship, 529 E. Farmersville Road, New Holland, and E.K. Martin & Sons Inc., 25 Wissler Road, Lititz. Sales at both locations begin

at 10 a.m. and continue until sold out. Online bidding for auction items will open Friday, Sept. 4, and continue until Friday, Sept. 11, when bidding will start to close at 6 p.m. and proceed until all items have been sold. Information or to view auction items: fairmounthomes.org.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The Lititz Historical Foundation will host its sixth annual Ice Cream Social at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in its Mary Oehme Gardens, 145 E. Main St., Lititz. Guests are asked to wear a mask when not eating or drinking, and maintain social distance throughout the garden. Musical entertainment will be provided by Dutchyfunk. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome for the concert.

COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS: The Compassionate Friends Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Faith Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike. The group is for those who have experienced the death of a child at any age. Information: Kelley Evans, 717-806-5544.

WEBINAR SERIES: The Lancaster County Master Gardeners and Community Conservation Committee will host a webinar series “Turning the Tide: A Practical Guide for Bringing Nature Home,” featuring Doug Tallamy, at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Also, local landscape designer Wendy Brister will offer practical advice for acquiring native plants. The series is free but registration is required by Sept. 9. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/turning-the-tide-a-practical-guide-for-bringing-nature-home.