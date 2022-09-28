HERITAGE SOCIETY: The Strasburg Heritage Society, 122 S. Decatur St., will sponsor a Community Night from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with free ice cream social and family movie with popcorn under a large tent. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the next day, Heritage Fest will feature “Tent Talks” of Strasburg history as well as Old House Clinics, a display of the society’s collection a photo scanning station, oral history recording, silent auction, raffle and more. For more information, visit strasburgheritagesociety.org.

PARKING LOT SALE: Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, will host a parking lot sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Open to the public. Event features books (many children’s), household goods, jewelry, handbags and food Cost is $25 for a vendor’s 10-by-19-foot space; a table (optional) is $10. Vendors keep all money from sales. Proceeds benefit the Highland Library. For more information or to register, visit highlandpc.org/news.

FALL BREAKFAST & BAKE SALE: The Maytown Historical Society will host a Fall Breakfast and Bake Sale fundraiser from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the rear yard of the Maytown/East Donegal Museum, 4 W. High St., Maytown. The menu features sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, fruit cup, juice, coffee and tea. Breakfast tickets are $8. For more information, contact Skip Nell, 717-342-6129; or Jane Garber, 717-940-0037. All proceeds benefit the Maytown/East Donegal Museum.

