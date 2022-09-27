EDUCATIONAL TASK FORCE: The Lancaster-Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 Conference Center, 1020 New Holland Ave. Remote access is available at us06web.zoom.us/j/82318858602?pwd=TzM1dkJ4dnpjMTZmUnpuQnFPR1J6dz09. Free and open to the public. Topic: “Mental Health America’s Resources and Services.” For more information or to register, contact Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: Heritage & Horizons will offer a four-week educational adult enrichment program beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Sanctuary of Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, 1850 Marietta Ave. There are two speakers from 9:30-11:50 a.m. every Tuesday in October, with refreshments served in between. Each week, a different topic will be presented. Registration for the four-week series is $20 or $7 per day if only attending one or two days. For more information or to register, visit apostlesucc.org/hh.

