EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster- Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, via Zoom. Topic will be COVID Compensatory Services and Accelerated Learning. Meeting info: https://zoom.us/j/91821331580?pwd=cFk3SU0xN0htblc2emFBVDduV3lVZz09; meeting ID: 918 2133 1580; passcode: 401859; dial +19292056099,,91821331580# US (New York). Information or to register: Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

GOSPEL CONCERT: Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 100 New Haven St., Mount Joy, will host a free gospel concert at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Brothers in Grace will present Southern gospel-style music.

LADIES BRUNCH: The Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection will host a ladies “Birthday Celebration” brunch at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Enck’s Catering, 1461 Lancaster Road. Cost is $15 inclusive. Sandy Heisey, pianist and vocalist, will provide music. Guest speaker will be Jackie Kulp, talking about “Love Beyond Limits.” Prepaid reservations due by Sept. 29. Payment can be mailed to Sandy Bingaman, 321 Orange St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Information: Sandy, 717-367-1054; or Judy, 717-367-3076.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.