SUPPORT GROUP: The No Longer Alone Family Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, via Zoom. Guest speaker will be January Abel, program coordinator and certified peer support specialist at Recovery InSight Inc., presenting “Sharing Personal Reflections and Peer Support Services.” Information and registration by Friday, Sept. 24: 717-381-3599; JAlbright@landis.org.

BALLROOM DANCE: York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will host a dance Sunday, Sept. 26, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. A waltz lesson by Emanuele Pappacena will be taught from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a dance party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hand sanitizer and individual water bottles will be provided. Masks are encouraged. Admission is $10. Information: usadance.org; yorkchapter3008@gmail.com; or 717-885-6370.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.